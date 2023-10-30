Coming off a six game losing streak, the Michigan women’s volleyball team (4-17, 2-10) marched into Crisler Center for its annual matchup with archrival Ohio State in front of nearly 6,000 fans in the first Big Ten women’s volleyball game aired on Fox searching for an elusive win. In a season plagued by inconsistency partially due to the Wolverines’ overall youth, senior opposite hitter Kendall Murray was able to provide much needed offensive consistency, propelling Michigan to a four set win over the Buckeyes.

Murray finished with 19 kills, two shy of her career high of 21, and 21.5 points and played a crucial role in providing the Wolverines with offensive stability, while also adding 9 digs. In a back and forth game characterized by short bursts from both sides, Murray’s steady production of points was critical, as she had no less than four kills in any set, and allowed Michigan to weather the storms caused by the mistakes a young team makes, a clear example of the value her experience brings to the table.

Murray is a versatile player who is comfortable all over the floor, and, while most of her kills came from her time in the front court, she was able to maintain her role as a focal point of the offense even when in the back. A large part of this was facilitated by her growing chemistry with freshman setter Morgan Burke.

“We’ve been working on our connection the past few weeks, just speeding up [Murray’s] tempo,” said Burke, “We just wanted to keep the ball fast…and find those hot hitters.” Burke kept feeding Murray, who finished with 51 attacks (12 more than any other player) and rewarded her setter’s confidence by hitting .275 with a kill percentage of .375. Coach Erin Virtue shared the same sentiments, saying, “Kendall and Morgan’s connection offensively has been getting better each match that they play together…They’re working through that like veterans”

Murray and Burke were able to execute their plan to play fast time and time again, overwhelming the Buckeyes back line and opening up opportunities for other players to score, as Ohio State began to try to scheme block Murray, opening up opportunities for players like Valentina Vaulet and Jacque Boney, who finished with 14 and 10 kills respectively. This offensive balance caused by Murray’s strong offensive showing allowed Michigan to find an answer to Ohio State’s outbursts of points and create enough points of their own to outlast the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines defeated Ohio State on a Serena Nyambio kill amid the roar let out by the almost 6000 strong in attendance, punctuating Michigan’s second conference win of the season. “An emotional win for our group,” said Virtue, verbalizing what was understood by everyone in Crisler Center as they watched the Wolverines rush to Nyambio in celebration. Behind Murray’s offensive consistency Michigan was able to find a pivotal backbone to rely on in a game that seemingly hung in the balance of every point.