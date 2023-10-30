Adrenaline was high, but expectations were low as the Michigan volleyball team faced No. 13 Penn State at Crisler Center on Friday.

But the Wolverines (4-17 overall, 2-10 Big Ten) were unable to capitalize on their high energy, losing 3-1 to the Nittany Lions (15-6, 9-3). Despite a toe-to-toe loss in the first set and a rough second set, a bounce-back performance by Michigan in the third set inspired confidence for a team in the midst of a down season, looking to compete with the best of the best.

But that momentary spark wasn’t enough to light a fire, as Michigan dropped the final set and was left staring down yet another loss.

Throughout the first set, the two teams were in close competition, scoring within one score of each other until the final points of the set. Despite losing, Michigan managed a more balanced offense and ability to make it to 20 points before the Nittany Lions’ eventual win, setting the Wolverines’ overall momentum and confidence for the match.

After Michigan played a close first set loss, it fell short in the second too, giving Penn State a 2-0 lead. With nearly an immediate 4-1 lead for the Nittany Lions in that second set, it was evident that winning the set was not in the cards for the Wolverines. However, the trailing score did not stop Michigan from playing with its best effort and motivation, as proven by graduate opposite hitter Saj McBurrows’ four kills. Regardless of the Wolverines’ successful kills, the Nittany Lions continued to assert their dominance in the second half of the set, staying comfortably ahead of Michigan en route to the 25-16 set win.

“After that match, we came in, took a reset and just went back to playing (the) game, which really helped us,” senior outside hitter Kendall Murray said.

After a dominant second set by Penn State, Michigan’s motivation and ‘reset’ were clear as it headed into a strong third set.

The energy of the third set was similar to that of the first; highly competitive with a consistently close score. After multiple ties early in the set, a contested hit from Michigan was overturned, giving the Wolverines the upper hand with a score of 6-5. As the set progressed, Michigan continued to assert some rare dominance and stay ahead, ultimately ending the set with the Wolverines’ first win of the game.

“I think momentum definitely shifted to our side,” junior middle blocker Jacque Boney said. “We frustrated Penn State, for a lot of plays and I think that caused us to get momentum and have that energy.”

The adrenaline and motivation coming off of the third set remained pertinent throughout the fourth set, but that wasn’t enough as it proved to be the final one. With a neck-and-neck match placing Michigan in the lead for several moments during the set. However, the Wolverines ultimately fell to the Nittany Lions after two kills made by Penn State’s offense put the Nittany Lions in the lead for good.

“We’re right there, neck and neck,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “No matter what we’ve been all season, no matter if we win or lose, it’s what we can take away from the match to help us continue to improve as the season goes along.”

The team’s low record and disappointing season rose to prominence yet again, and a hot third set wasn’t enough. Because no matter how well the Wolverines played in that set, they couldn’t carry it over and build a comeback.