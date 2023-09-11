Largely due to the play of its two middle blockers, junior Jaque Boney and sophomore Serena Nyambio, the Michigan volleyball team bested North Carolina on Friday in straight sets. The pair combined for 15 kills and 11 blocks as the Wolverines won their first game since Aug. 26.

Nyambio exploded early in the first set, with all but one of her four kills coming during Michigan’s 25-17 victory. Rising high above the net, she slammed powerful spikes at the Tar Heels, consistently keeping them on their toes — a pattern for the Wolverines as of late.

“She hits them pretty hard,” senior opposite Kendall Murray said after Michigan’s previous match against Western Michigan. “It gets people going.”

Against the Tar Heels, Nyambio’s dominance at the net certainly got the Wolverines going, as they went on a run midway through the second set, going up 16-12. When Boney checked into the game, she contributed a number of kills as well, floating balls into no man’s land, as UNC dove in attempts to return them. Her precise placement in combination with Nyambio’s strength created a one-two punch that the Tar Heels couldn’t overcome.

But Nyambio and Boney weren’t just effective on offense.

“From the blocking side, that was one of our best performances,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said Friday. “And I think also … a really nice opponent in offense from UNC. So I was really, really happy and proud of those guys.”

Nyambio and Boney’s 11 blocks stunted the Tar Heels’ offense, throwing them out of rhythm, and helped Michigan regain possession in key moments. Forcing balls back into UNC’s court and refusing to let up on the gas defensively played integral in the Wolverines’ win. And that was driven by Nyambio and Boney.

“(They were) really good at the block, both their own blocking, but also making sure the people next to them understand the assignments and what our tactics are,” Virtue said. “And then also to be really good on the attacking side of the game.”

Nyambio and Boney’s efficiency and prowess on both sides of the game made Michigan’s lead insurmountable for the Tar Heels, establishing themselves as a two-headed monster that UNC couldn’t contain.

Oftentimes, when a coach makes rotations, taking out the starter creates a significant drop in production and efficacy. However, for the Wolverines, the transition between Nyambio and Boney was seamless — when one left the floor, the other came back in with a vengeance. Their strong and well-placed hitting combined with their smothering blocks made for an unstoppable force for the Tar Heels to overcome.