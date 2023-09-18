After leading the first set 19-11, the Michigan volleyball team appeared poised to take early control. But Bowling Green had different Friday night plans — they exploded into a 14-1 run to snatch the first set from the Wolverines’ grasp, 25-20.

Despite Michigan’s (2-6 overall) best efforts to make a late-game comeback after a disappointing first-set blunder, the Falcons (5-5) beat the Wolverines, 3-2, in five sets.

After the sloppy finish to the first set, the second began with more of the same mistakes for Michigan. It had no answer for the Bowling Green attack. The Wolverines’ frontline couldn’t handle the Falcons’ spikes and the backline’s passing continuously flew off-course, forcing Michigan into a 6-1 hole before it called a timeout.

“We got to be able to pass better,” Michigan associate head coach Benevia Jenkins said. “When we are passing good and we can get our middles involved, we’re looking good.”

But Michigan wasn’t able to do enough to consistently look good, as the 6-1 deficit quickly devolved into a 14-6 hole. But the Wolverines slowly crept back — led by a service ace and a pair of kills from junior middle blocker Jacque Boney, they worked their way back to within two, at 15-17.

But their second set rally ran out of gas, as Bowling Green took the set by a score of 25-19.

Now, Michigan faced a win-or-go-home scenario for the remainder of the night. Jenkins, though, knew that her team still had some fight in the tank.

“We’re trying to learn each other and trying to grow together as a team and as a staff,” Jenkins said. “But I think they want it, they have so much more in them; they just have to believe that.”

Whether it was as a result of their belief, a fading Bowling Green attack or pure circumstance, the Wolverines scrapped and crawled their way back into the match.

On the first rally of the third set, Michigan senior outside hitter Kendall Murray rose up above the right side of the net and slammed the ball toward the ground, setting the tone for the set. The Wolverines never relinquished the lead, and a critical block and kill by Boney secured the set win.

The fourth set began as a perfect dance, swaying back and forth as the teams traded points. It wasn’t until the score became knotted at 11-11 that anyone pulled away. The Falcons broke step first, taking a two point lead at 13-11, but Michigan regained control late, and won the set to tie the match at 2-2, forcing a fifth set.

But three service errors in the final set for Michigan proved costly, as it dropped the set and the match 15-10 and 3-2, respectively. And after dropping the first two sets and battling back, the Wolverines’ rally came up just short, their early missteps too insurmountable.

“We got to the fifth set, we just started making a little too many errors,” Jenkins said. “And we just couldn’t get out of a rotation and got stuck there.”

Beneath the impressive resiliency, the early holes proved too deep and pervasive mistakes too costly for Michigan. And while there may be flashes of a competitive squad, the inconsistent performance supplied the Wolverines with one more tally in the loss column.