At times, the Michigan volleyball team looked like an elite offensive threat, with each position working in tandem to overpower its opponent.

But at others, the Wolverines looked lost.

After falling to Bowling Green on Friday, Michigan hoped to clean up its game in a rematch against the Falcons. Despite their hopes, starting from the first set, the Wolverines were plagued by the same issues they’ve had all season long.

“We have to control what we can control,” Michigan associate head coach Benavia Jenkins said. “… Our communication, our serve and our errors. … They’re going to play their game, but our first touch on the ball, we have to be cleaner.”

And in the second set, the Wolverines seemed to take what Jenkins said to heart, playing with an intensity and conviction that was absent earlier in the match. Michigan looked like a new team as it limited service errors and communicated well. Freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet won the set with back-to-back aces, something the team was unable to do in its first-set loss.

That momentum rolled into the third set as the Wolverines jumped out to a 5-1 lead. Led by senior outside hitter Kendall Murray’s two straight aces, the team showed it had the drive to fix its early mistakes. Even when Michigan made errors, it found a way to bounce back in other ways, digging for balls and capitalizing on Bowling Green’s weak attack.

But the Wolverines’ inexperience caught up to them, and their early success proved to be unsustainable.

“A lot of these people weren’t playing together before,” sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio said. “(There’s) a new coaching staff, everything is pretty new to us. As time goes on and as we mature it’s going to come together.”

Young players and players in new positions are bound to have growing pains. Senior Brooke Humphrey made her first career start and served as the libero, typically playing as a defensive specialist. And with freshman outside hitter Valentina Valuet and Nyambio filling out the starting lineup, there’s been an overhaul from last year, leaving a group that struggles at times to adjust to Michigan’s system. But in the ninth game of the season, these statements start becoming less of an explanation and more of an excuse.

What is most frustrating for the Wolverines is that they overcome these challenges in one set, and succumb to them in the next. What was a cohesive unit in the second set morphed into a team that clearly has yet to gel. Players failed to communicate effectively, letting up points in runs as great as 7-2 during those lapses.

Services from Bowling Green in the fourth set fell to the ground untouched as Michigan slowly lost its footing. The Wolverines’ earlier identity of aggressive and decisive play faded as they lost the fourth set by seven points.

“We have incredible moments,” Jenkins said. “… We have to keep the pressure on them, but we took our foot off the gas and they kept rolling.”

In those moments where everything clicked, Michigan shared the ball and commanded the floor. But inexperience crept in as the Wolverines struggled to hold on to the lead.

The Wolverines are playing with an interim coach, as coach Erin Virtue is in and out of the role for Team USA duties, further contributing to their struggles – but they need to find a way to build consistency and hold on to their flashes of greatness.

Because they’re nine games into the season and still look inexperienced.