For once, hope was in the air as the Michigan women’s volleyball team ended its first set. Despite dropping it by two points, The Wolverines appeared to have energy that could help turn the tides in the second set.

But that all went out the window quickly.

Michigan immediately fell into a 4-0 deficit in the second set, in part due to multiple attack errors by the Wolverines. Graduate opposite hitter Saj McBurrows eventually broke the ice for Michigan with a kill assisted by senior setter Scottee Johnson. However, even being on the board, the Wolverines struggled to play catchup – their energy was already gone. As they lost energy, they in turn lost the game.

“We struggled to score at times, especially as we were pushed off the net.” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said.

The Wolverines fought hard to bridge the gap with Minnesota, scoring four points to the Gophers’ seven. But, that was the closest Michigan kept the score for the remainder of the set. The Wolverines simply could not keep up at the net and the increasing score differential took a toll on their energy.

“We needed to stay a little bit more aggressive throughout the match,” Virtue said. “That’s a place where good teams like Minnesota are going to knock us off the net.”

Michigan looked as if it lost hope and accepted defeat about halfway through the set. Its errors appeared to shake its confidence as Minnesota’s dominance continued to rise. Near the end of the set, the Gophers scored seven unanswered points, seemingly putting the nail in the Wolverines’ coffin. Freshman opposite hitter Lydia Johnson brought back the aggression to make one final kill for Michigan before redshirt freshman opposite hitter Amalia Simmons made an attack error, sealing the set for Minnesota.

The biggest problem for the Wolverines in the second set appeared to be the gradual loss of morale as the Gophers ran up the score. In fact, Michigan has frequently run into these momentum issues throughout the season so far and they have won zero sets in six of their seven conference matches thus far, managing to string together three sets against Northwestern.

Michigan’s energy breakdown carried into the third set where the Wolverines lost 25-16, marking their thirteenth loss of the season and sixth in the Big Ten. Michigan’s issue seems to lie in maintaining motivation. They will need to figure out a way to keep the fire burning as they travel to Bloomington and East Lansing next week.

“Sometimes when you have loss or low performance, it’s a chance to look at the opposite side of that,” Virtue said. “There’s just so much more we can get out of our group, so I’m looking forward to getting back into practice and seeing how we respond to that.”

Despite all of the potential this team shows, they face a fundamental problem with controlling the vibe and keeping spirits up. This second set collapse exemplifies how the Wolverines can snowball when energy shifts out of their favor. The season will only speed up from here, and if Michigan wants to turn things around, it will need to figure out how not to fall apart at the first shift in momentum.