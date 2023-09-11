Despite playing in an unfamiliar out-of-conference matchup, the Michigan volleyball team had a very simple game plan: limit the errors against North Carolina. And the Wolverines executed their plan.

Michigan (2-4 overall) made light work of the visiting Tar Heels (4-2), defeating them in straight sets. The Wolverines rebounded in a large way following their 0-2 performance in the Woo Pig Invitational the previous weekend.

Not only was Friday’s match the Wolverines’ first home victory of the season, but it was also Michigan coach Erin Virtue’s first home win as head coach.

“I’m really, really proud of the way our team came out today as a collective group,” Virtue said. “It wasn’t just one individual performance, which is the way I think this team likes to win.”

Michigan did in fact gel as a collective group immediately. After jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first game following a block after a UNC serve, it didn’t look back.

The Wolverines held a lead throughout the first game mainly through aggressive play from the team’s middle blockers. Sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio led the charge for Michigan, recording three kills in the first game. Later, freshman opposite hitter Lydia Johnson provided a key turning point for the Wolverines. Johnson’s assertive kill, crowned by cheers erupting from Crisler Center, gave the Wolverines a 10-7 lead and forced the Tar Heels to call a timeout.

“I think we learned a lot about our team — the fight that we can bring out and how we can keep the pressure on an opponent,” Virtue said.

UNC tried to stage a comeback against Michigan in the first game, bringing itself to within two. But Michigan had other plans. With back-to-back service aces by Johnson and several blocks from Nyambio, the Wolverines pulled ahead, 24-17.

The story of the first game for the Tar Heels was their sloppy play, finishing with an abysmal .026 hitting percentage. And it was only fitting that UNC conceded the first game on an attack error.

Although the Tar Heels played sloppily on the floor in the first game, the Wolverines jumped out to a one-game lead largely due to their hostile gameplan, while curbing the amount of errors committed. They boasted a twelve-to-three kill to error ratio, while UNC produced a nine-to-eight kill to error ratio. Junior middle blocker Jacque Boney was instrumental in this style of play, not committing an error all match.

“We always talk about control and not getting flustered,” Boney said. “This is not something new; we practice every day against each other. So we control the game and focus on the little things.”

In the second game, UNC had a glimpse of hope, with Michigan initially conceding some of its momentum to the Tar Heels. However, UNC ran into a wall. The Wolverines kicked it into high gear with strong play by Boney and freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet. Vaulet broke out in game two, notching four kills.

Toward the end of the second game, the Tar Heels attempted to take back momentum from Michigan once again, but fell short on yet another block assist by Nyambio and senior opposite hitter Kendall Murray.

“The more that we can handle the ball and make sure that we’re not giving them any free points, that’s just to our advantage,” Virtue said. “We’re just trying to keep the ball in play and make them work on the other side.”

The Wolverines sealed the sweep against UNC with their unwavering attitude in the third game. Virtue’s ability to tap into the team’s depth allowed them to use all available resources.

The third game turned the spotlight toward Vaulet and redshirt freshman outside hitter Amalia Simmons, both shining in their roles and amassing multiple kills. Simmons also secured her eighth total kill, extending the Wolverines’ lead to 18-14 and spurring another UNC timeout.

This was all but the nail in the coffin for the Tar Heels. Eventually, Michigan forced game point and, through a service error by UNC, the Wolverines were handed the match victory.

Following a rough start to the season in its non-conference play, Michigan’s fluid play is a step in the right direction for the program. With a slew of upcoming Big Ten matchups for the Wolverines, they will no doubt look to build off of Friday’s performance as they hope to right the ship newly captained by Erin Virtue.