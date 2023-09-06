Heading into the fifth and final set of the Michigan volleyball team’s first game at the Woo Pig Invitational against Colorado State, the Wolverines were riding the momentum of a dominant fourth set. But that domination came to an abrupt end as six of the Rams’ 15 points came from Michigan attacking or service errors en route to a two point loss.

In a close match that came down to the final set, the Wolverines (1-4 overall) lost to Colorado State (3-3) on Saturday. And following that narrow defeat, Michigan’s attempt to regroup on Sunday against the tournament host Arkansas (4-2) was to no avail. The Wolverines were swept, 3-0, by the Razorbacks.

Michigan played without first year coach Erin Virtue, who was absent because of her Team USA duties, and were instead under the direction of assistant coach Benavia Jenkins.

While Saturday’s game against the Rams ended with multiple unforced errors, it didn’t start that way for the Wolverines.

Led by redshirt freshman outside hitter Amelia Simmon’s 20 kills and senior outside hitter Harper Murray’s 14 kills and 27 digs, Michigan squeaked out a first set victory, 27-25. While Colorado State won the second and third sets by two and three points, respectively, the Wolverines bounced back in the fourth set, taking a decisive 25-18 win.

But, throughout the entire match, offensive errors caused Michigan the loss. Its 29 attacking errors nearly doubled the Rams’ 15 and ultimately led to its demise in the final set.

“That’s the best we played this season,” Jenkins said of Saturday’s match. “It was, of course, upsetting for them because they worked so hard to try to win that match but you gotta give a lot of credit to Colorado State. They rallied with us through the long ones and at the end, we just started making some unforced errors.”

After a last set loss, the Wolverines needed to find a way to bounce back against the Razorbacks. But it never came.

Michigan started slow, losing the first two sets by as Arkansas dominated the net, ultimately leading in kills and hitting percentage. While the Wolverines held their own on defense, securing as many digs and one less block than the Razorbacks, they also had four more offensive errors — the commonplace for Michigan’s offense over the weekend.

Murray, on one hand, was one sign of consistency for Michigan — placing in the top three for the team in kills, assists, digs and aces in both games, including five service aces against Arkansas.

“(Murray’s) growing into her bigger role and building that confidence that she can help carry this team to win some matches,” Jenkins said. “We also see the improvement with her and her leadership and becoming more vocal on the court which is a new role for her.”

However, the Wolverines lacked consistency throughout the lineup. After looking to Simmons for offensive prowess on Saturday, freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet led the team with eight kills on Sunday. When individuals aren’t consistent, it’s hard for a team to remain consistent.

While Murray has shown consistency, the remainder of the Wolverines’ roster will need to contribute every match if they want to start winning more games. And ultimately on Sunday against the Razorbacks, just like against Colorado State, that lack of consistency on offense prevented Michigan’s comeback.

In the third set, the Wolverines kept the match close, but three late set attacking errors once again led to their loss.

“The same as (Colorado State), right at the end we just made two or three mistakes in that third set that cost us that game,” Jenkins said of Sunday’s match. “We have to do a better job of being aggressive and serving well at the beginning instead of playing a lot of catch up as we did (against Arkansas).”

Against the Rams, the Wolverines showed signs of improvement, leaving the match with more kills, aces, assists and digs than their opponent. But that improvement has yet to show any results on their record.

Many categories on the stat sheet tell an optimistic story, showing potential promise for Michigan, but the Wolverines’ fell in both games at the Woo Pig Invitational due to their unforced errors. If Michigan wants to add to its win column, unforced errors will have to be kept to a minimum, especially late in matches. That desired progress will only come by minimizing its offensive woes.