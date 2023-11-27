When the Michigan volleyball team and Indiana were tied at 17 late in the opening set, the possibility of the Wolverines ending their historically-unsuccessful season on a high note was still alive.

The pain of Michigan’s lowest winning percentage in almost 30 years and the bittersweet senior send-off to follow could have been somewhat assuaged if the Wolverines concluded their season with a victory.

But Saturday’s match ended in a 3-1 loss — a result Michigan has now grown accustomed to — and any chance of success was dashed by the Wolverines’ (7-22 overall, 5-15 Big Ten) inability to win important points against the Hoosiers (21-12, 11-9). With postseason implications already out of the picture, however, Michigan entered the match with little to worry about.

“We just wanted to have fun and leave no regrets,” senior outside hitter Kendall Murray said. “… Just balling out every point and really cherishing the moment that we had.”

That mentality worked early, as the Wolverines capitalized on errant Indiana shots to build up an early 6-3 lead. Michigan found kills quickly, but began to falter in longer points as the opening set drew on and the Hoosiers fought back to level the score at 14 apiece.

Then, having already exceeded the meager ten points they scored in the first set last time they lost to the Hoosiers this season, senior libero Hannah Grant dove onto the floor, extending her hand out flat to pop the volleyball up just before it could hit the court. Junior middle blocker Jacque Boney set it to Murray, who leapt up and slammed it down. One missed block from Indiana later and the Wolverines regained the lead, as the momentum swung to their side.

“That’s the hope when you play a team a second time,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “You play them better than you played the first time and I think that showed. … I think we passed better. We served better, I think that certainly showed tonight.”

That improved play helped the Wolverines stay in the match, knotting the score at 17. At this point, Michigan had a chance to recreate the run it had gone on earlier and claim the first set against a team with nearly triple its wins.

But sloppy errors and poor blocking resurfaced, and those old habits allowed an onslaught of craftily-placed Indiana kills that exposed the holes in the Wolverines’ defensive systems, and more importantly, resulted in a six-point run for the Hoosiers.

That lack of cohesion and failure to execute when it mattered most lost Michigan the first set, and when the score reached 17-17 in the second set, it felt like déjà vu.

That feeling was confirmed when — in identical fashion to the set prior — the Wolverines’ defensive collapse gave way to both a series of kills from the Hoosiers and a second set loss. Determined to not end the season on a sweep, however, Michigan came out of the locker room at intermission with specific plans of improvement.

“We needed to shore up a few places,” Virtue said. “We saw their strategy from the service lines, so we could shore up some things from our reception side of the game. And then from our out-of-system attack, I think those two places were the biggest upgrades going into the third (set).”

While a newfound energy led the Wolverines to a seven point run and ultimately a third set win, the damage was already done. One set away from the end of their season, they yet again found themselves neck-and-neck with Indiana late in the fourth set.

This time was no different than the first two sets — and the majority of Michigan’s season. A flubbed attempt to block a rapid Hoosier kill followed by an anticlimactic attacking error ended the Wolverines’ season and sent the team into one final huddle.

The inability to execute has inflicted Michigan all season. And in the season-finale at Cliff Keen Arena on Saturday night it killed their chances at a happy ending.