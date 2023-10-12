After dropping a heartbreaking first set 26-24, the Michigan volleyball team was looking to make a run after going down 16-10 in the second set to Minnesota. However, the Golden Gophers finished the set on a 9-1 run that just about crushed the Wolverines’ hopes of a comeback.

The third and final set went no better for Michigan, as it dropped the set 25-16 fighting off a barrage of Minnesota kills.

Michigan struggled in every facet of the game Wednesday night. The Wolverines finished with a dismal .103 attack percentage – their second-lowest mark in Big Ten play – to go along with 20 attack errors and seven service errors. Figures like that make it nearly impossible to win games in Big Ten play.

The Wolverines are experiencing the growing pains that come with having an inexperienced roster. Michigan is without their top four players in terms of sets played from last season, losing Maddie Dowd and Jess Robinson to graduation, Jess Mruzik to the transfer portal and Hannah Grant — who remains on the roster — to injury. The Wolverines have been forced to rely on new players in new roles, and Michigan’s roster is taking time to gel and find the consistency required for success.

“We’ve seen some really bright spots in different parts of the game,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “I’m just looking for the match where we can continue to put (everything) together.”

Wednesday night, one of those bright spots was freshman opposite hitter Lydia Johnson, who finished with five kills and a career-high five blocks. As the season has progressed, Johnson has become more comfortable with the college game and has become a valuable asset on Michigan’s front line.

“Lydia’s play tonight was a bright spot for sure,” Virtue said. “Lydia getting a chance … was really exciting to see. We’ve been talking about when you have a chance to be able to build and capitalize, and I was really impressed with that tonight.”

Johnson is not the only Michigan underclassmen that showed flashes tonight. Freshman outside hitter Amalia Simmons recorded three kills, and sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio recorded six kills and a team-high .364 attack percentage. Johnson, Simmons, Nyambio, and freshman opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet – who is third on the team in kills but struggled against the Gophers – provide a strong young core for the remainder of this season and beyond.

Michigan’s loss to Minnesota was their sixth in seven Big Ten games this season, with five of the six losses coming in only three sets, a significant decline for a team that finished a comparatively respectable 8-12 in Big Ten play last season. The Wolverines, however, understand the challenges of winning in the Big Ten and are willing to accept the growing pains that come with a young roster.

“Every single (Big Ten) team is tough,” Nyambio said. “It makes your team get stronger, faster because you gotta get tough to (get to) the big time. … It just takes a lot of mental toughness and growth and a (willingness) to push yourself.”

As Michigan enters the latter half of Big Ten play, its young, inexperienced squad must continue to work to find consistency in order to come away with a generally positive outlook from this season. There were some bright spots Wednesday night, but performances like these will not increase the number in the win column for Michigan.