After the Michigan volleyball team took the first set against Michigan State in East Lansing on Wednesday, it appeared primed for a much-needed win. But a heartbreaking tiebreaker loss in the second set kickstarted the Spartans’ offensive execution and doomed the Wolverines.

Michigan (3-15 overall, 1-8 Big Ten) lost in four sets to Michigan State (13-7, 5-4), the Spartans’ first time taking the season series against their in-state rivals since 2006.

Michigan State’s offense ran like clockwork in the final two sets, leaving the Wolverines scrambling and unable to generate any consistent offense of their own. The Spartans played within their system and perfectly executed sequences of digs and sets, setting up their hitters to deliver forceful spikes on the Wolverines’ front line. With its offense executing to perfection, Michigan State recorded hit percentages of .394 and .345 in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

“(I give) credit to Michigan State,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “I don’t think that we responded as well to the adjustments that they had made … but I thought they did a really good job.”

The Spartans’ ability to execute their offense can be attributed to the lack of offensive pressure they faced from Michigan. The Wolverines have been able to disrupt opposing offenses this season through strong serves and attacks, entering the game second in the Big Ten in aces per set. That disappeared in the final two sets, allowing the Spartans to seamlessly execute their offensive system.

“Putting pressure on them is a big thing we’ve been working on,” freshman setter Morgan Burke said. “… Whether that’s from the service line, from attacking, or from defense, those kinds of things can get the other team out of sorts.”

Before Michigan State took over, Burke was a key contributor to Michigan’s early success, eventually finishing her first game as a starter with four kills, 25 assists, three service aces, 17 digs and four block assists. She recorded one of the Wolverines’ four blocks in the first set as Michigan countered the forceful spikes of the Spartans’ front line.

“(To) help lead us to the first set win, that was nice,” Virtue said. “(Burke) did a nice job … from the service line … I really liked the pressure she was putting on Michigan State.”

The Wolverines also finished with six combined service aces in the first two sets, putting pressure on the Spartans and pushing their offense out of system. However, after leading 20-17 near the end of the second set, a series of Michigan errors and Michigan State kills allowed the Spartans to take the set 28-26.

The Wolverines’ night only went down from there.

Michigan did challenge the Spartans in the fourth set, but to no avail. After a slow start, the Wolverines tied the set at 13, yet Michigan State regained control through a Michigan service error and two perfectly executed offensive sets — both ending with kills from Spartan outside hitter Taylah Holdem — as the Wolverines failed to apply the pressure needed to disrupt Michigan State.

“We came out strong, and we talked about keep punching even when they punch back,” Burke said. “(We) didn’t keep punching and pulling our weight, and I think that … led to them taking over.”

Michigan appeared to stop punching back after its tough tiebreaker finish to the second set, allowing the Spartans to dominate most of the latter portion of the game. As the young Wolverines look to break their losing streak, which now sits at four games, they must lean on strengths like forceful serves and attacks to prevent opposing offenses from pummeling them. Wednesday night, Michigan did that for just under two sets before falling apart — not enough to find success against a formidable opponent.