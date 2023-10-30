In front of a packed home crowd in the first Big Ten volleyball game ever broadcast on Fox, the Michigan volleyball team flashed its potential amid a lackluster season.

The Wolverines (4-17 overall, 2-10 Big Ten) have shown sparks of hope this season but have had major problems with consistency and errors. On Sunday, they bested their rival Ohio State (8-13, 5-7) behind an energetic crowd, winning 3-1.

Starting off relatively slow, Michigan committed prevalent errors in the first set. Whether it was serving or hitting errors, the Wolverines’ mistakes held them back early.

Even when Michigan was able to string together runs, it was quickly countered by the strong Ohio State attack led by Buckeyes outside hitter Emily Londot. While the Wolverines were able to keep the match relatively close in the first set, losing just 25-20, their attack was meager with a hitting percentage of .161.

Michigan came out with a different energy in the second set, achieving an early 6-3 lead. Junior middle blocker Jacque Boney and senior outside hitter Kendall Murray dominated the second set, powering the offense to a 25-22 victory. Boney especially shined with four kills in six plays. The shift in energy from the first to second set provided some much-needed momentum.

“We certainly made adjustments from our serve-receive side of the game,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “We also got our middles going, and Jacque Boney was able to get some kills and blocks too. … We were able to just spread out our offense as a team.”

Building off the momentum from the second set, the Wolverines overcame an early deficit in the third set. Murray and Boney continued to lead their teammates in a contested third set that featured multiple lead changes.

It looked like Michigan was going to lose its 21-17 lead late in the third set when the Buckeyes won three straight points to make it 21-20, but Boney performed late-set heroics by scoring three straight points to win the third set 25-22.

“Three straight points is a momentum builder for any part of the match,” Boney said. “I think it was just great … especially when the three points were shutting them down.”

As the Wolverines tried to secure the meaningful win, they faced adversity in the final set, falling behind 20-15. However, three kills by freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet turned the tides and secured Michigan’s win.

Characterized by grit and capitalizing off motivation from the large crowd at Crisler for a rivalry game, the Wolverines made a statement with their rivalry win. This season hasn’t gone well and they’ve continuously struggled, so this is a welcome reprieve for them.

Although they’ve struggled throughout the season, the Wolverines showed on Sunday who they can be if they embrace the spotlight and play to the best of their abilities.