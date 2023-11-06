On Sunday, the Michigan volleyball team turned in one of its best performances of the season against a formidable Maryland team. It was the Wolverines’ third straight victory, raising the possibility of a potential late-year resurgence.

The Wolverines (6-17 overall, 4-10 Big Ten) secured a resounding 3-0 sweep against the Terrapins (15-11, 5-9), who struggled with accuracy in a match largely defined by a clash of playstyles.

Maryland opted for an aggressive and attacking style, while Michigan went for a more reactive gameplan. The Wolverines’ scoring strategy was based heavily on blocking and capitalizing on errors committed by the Terrapins. And the opportunities arose.

“With both our strength and then certainly a place where Maryland can struggle is, we wanted to serve really aggressive,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “That starts our defense in a really good place by getting them off the net.”

The match started out sloppily for both sides — the Wolverines struggled with digging the ball out, and the Terrapins with their efficiency. Michigan was chasing shadows until the 11-11 mark, when freshman setter Morgan Burke turned the tide and gave the Wolverines their first lead of the afternoon. From that point onward, Michigan settled into the set and remained in the drivers’ seat, with sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio putting on a particularly dominant show. Maryland managed to pull itself back into the set and take a 22-20 lead, but the Wolverines made the turnaround and clinched the set at 25-20, forcing a Terrapins error off a wild rally.

Michigan started off the second set in sluggish fashion, falling behind 9-4. It was at this point, during a timeout, that Virtue delivered a particularly boisterous team talk.

“I think usually when you see me get a little more animated or just know we can get a little more from our team is when we see things that we can control,” Virtue said. “We hit balls out. Maybe there’s an effort on defense that we didn’t give a full effort for. And I love how this group responded, especially on the defensive side of the game.”

And it was this defensive response from the Wolverines that allowed them to dictate the flow of the match.

While Maryland continued to strike with power, its hit percentage did not improve as the match progressed, finishing at a meager .078 in comparison to Michigan’s stronger .277. On the other hand, the Wolverines’ block remained overwhelming, demonstrated in part by junior middle blocker Jacque Boney’s sensational performance. Boney recorded 14 kills, the highest of anyone on either side of the court. Boney and freshman opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet’s serves were the driving factors in Michigan’s second set performance, which ended 25-20 in the Wolverines’ favor.

The Terrapins’ woes continued into the third set, as the errors piled up and Michigan took an increasingly commanding lead. While the Wolverines were able to adjust defensively after their sloppy start to the match, Maryland was unable to improve on its accuracy issues. This proved to be the difference as the set ended 25-14 to Michigan, and it completed the sweep.

The sweep extends the Wolverines’ winning streak to three games and represents their best stretch of play this season. It raises the question of whether Michigan has finally gotten over its abysmal 3-17 start to the year, and if a revival is on the cards.

“No one can have a big head about anything,” Virtue said. “We’re just moving forward, and preparing for the next team.”

The Wolverines walked away from the Cliff Keen Area with plenty of positives, namely the performances of Nyambio, Boney and Vaulet. While there is still much work to be done, Michigan is currently experiencing an emotion that has been hard to come by this season: hope.