After losing to Bowling Green on Friday, the Michigan volleyball team looked to avenge its loss in a Sunday rematch at Cliff Keen Arena. The Wolverines maintained pressure on the Falcons throughout the game, but ultimately fell in a nail biting fifth set.

In a game filled with momentum shifts, Michigan (2-7 overall) lost to Bowling Green (6-5), 3-2.

The Wolverines started the game from behind, losing a close first set in which they trailed the Falcons the entire time. Despite staying close and going on multiple runs, Michigan struggled to get into a rhythm allowing Bowling Green to force an abundance of errors. The Falcons’ strong hitting and blocking game made it hard for the Wolverines to adjust, forcing them to drop the first set.

However, Michigan turned around its game in the second set and started to dominate. With the help of aggressive plays and attacks from sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio and freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet, Michigan pulled ahead early, forcing a Bowling Green timeout at 14-7.

Nyambio and Vaulet ended the game with 24 combined kills and eight blocks.

“Val, freshman, just really still trying to find her way … but she’s such a good player, has one of the heaviest arms in the gym and when she connects it’s hard to defend,” Michigan associate head coach Benavia Jenkins said. “Serena, she works hard. She doesn’t give up, she wants to compete in every moment.”

Using their momentum from a 25-14 second-set victory, the Wolverines won the third set as well. Towards the end of the set, Michigan pulled away and forced another Falcon timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Bowling Green began to shift momentum back, forcing a series of Michigan errors to close the score to 23-19. The Michigan lead, however, was too much to overcome as senior outside hitter Kendall Murray tipped the ball deep into the court, snatching back momentum at the end of the third set with a score of 25-19.

The fourth set began slowly, with neither team claiming momentum as both sides made a handful of unforced errors. While the Falcons were able to adjust, the Wolverines struggled and soon fell too far behind to make a comeback. The Falcons took the fourth, 25-18, to force a final set.

With the game on the line, a number of Bowling Green attacks contributed to Michigan’s struggles. There was a chance for the Wolverines, as the Falcons made a couple of attack errors, but Bowling Green pulled out the fifth and deciding set 15-12.

“We have to play our own game. We have to control what we can control,” Jenkins said. “… We have to be better and cleaner.”

After another tough loss to Bowling Green, Michigan looks to clean up its inconsistencies and capitalize on the opportunities it creates. The Wolverines hope that polishing their skills will lead to better momentum management and wins as they look forward to the start of conference play.