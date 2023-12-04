During its worst season since 1989, going 7-22 overall, the Michigan volleyball team faced its fair share of struggles throughout the 2023 campaign.

The face of the program, 24-year head coach Mark Rosen, was fired after the end of the 2022 season which led to the arrival of a new coach, Erin Virtue. Virtue was a standout player at Illinois, and has over two decades of coaching experience. To add to her resume, she is also the offensive coordinator for Team USA.

However, Virtue’s extensive coaching acumen came with some drawbacks. Due to obligations to Team USA, she was not on the court for a six-game stretch early in the season which included the Wolverines’ first two Big Ten games.

After losing the first four games of conference play, the Wolverines broke through. In a nail-biter, they beat Northwestern in four sets.

“I think that just gave our team some confidence,” Virtue said. “Anytime you can have success after putting in the work, that really matters.”

Yet, wins were still few and far between as Michigan finished its season 5-15 in Big Ten play, and ended the season with four straight losses.

“From top to bottom, this is the most challenging conference in the country,” Virtue said. “And that’s what we want. We sign up for that.”

Virtue knows that in order to build the program back up from the depths of the conference, her team will need to beat the best. Lucky for the Wolverines, they will play some of the best year in and year out facing top teams like No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 1 Nebraska.

“I think those teams, that’s where we want the program to be,” Virtue said. “We want to make sure that Michigan gets on the national level and the top of the Big Ten map at some point in the future, and we’ll build toward that.”

While monumental strides in back-to-back seasons may not be on Virtue’s immediate plan, it is clear she has big plans for the program. On a shorter-term level, the Wolverines will look to build upon each season, gaining wins each year.

“My expectation is that we can get into that middle of the pack and really, really push some of the opponents that we had,” Virtue said.

With a young roster, Michigan will look to build through its youth. The Wolverines will return 10 players next season, including four out of their five top points scorers. They will also look to build on their pillars of growth throughout the offseason in order to build the program up to the levels that Virtue has envisioned.

“We talk about those pillars a lot,” Virtue said. “Craft, body, mind, hearts, and team.”

Although Michigan will lose its best player and leader — senior outside hitter Kendall Murray — from a team that struggled greatly, Virtue still believes that the future is bright for the program.

Young players might benefit from the consistent pillars of the program. Freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet showed some of the most offensive potential on the team. Under four years of Virtue’s offensive experience as well as the Wolverines’ pillars of success, she could grow into a strong attacker.

“I think the perspective of especially the returners is not satisfied,” Virtue said. “Super happy with the culture and the foundation, the growth of the team, and then hungry to get better as we look toward the winter.”

If Michigan wants to rebound from the doldrums of the Big Ten, it will have to commit to developing its young roster. Beyond the wins and loss column, the Wolverines will need to build a culture of confidence and a winning mindset.

With a coach who knows the heights of Big Ten volleyball and a program that looks to return to national prominence, the road of rebuilding is laid out clearly. Now, it’s time to see if the pillars will support the vision.