For the first time in 24 years, the Michigan volleyball team is preparing for its upcoming season behind a new head coach. After former head coach Mark Rosen’s firing in December, former assistant Erin Virtue was named the new face of Wolverine volleyball.

Virtue has a large task ahead of her: not only does she have to rebuild the culture of a program and establish herself in her first NCAA head coaching role, but she also has to prepare a team without many of its veteran faces for a gauntlet Big Ten schedule.

Three key pieces from the 2022 Michigan squad — middle blocker Jess Robinson, outside hitter Jess Mruzik and opposite hitter May Pertofsky — all transferred out of the program following the season’s conclusion. Robinson holds the school record in career hitting percentage and set the Big Ten single-season hitting percentage record in 2022, finishing third in the nation at .438 on the season. Mruzik, a two-time member of the All-Big Ten First Team who transferred to Penn State, remains one of the most lethal weapons on the outside in the conference.

Without the offensive firepower and veteran leadership from its transfers, the remaining members of the Michigan program must step up to build the culture and level of play necessary to succeed.

But, the coaching staff has already begun that rebuild with a focus on the players as individuals.

“I think something that I really appreciated is when I came in, they really made it apparent that they wanted to get to know each and every individual on our team on a personal level,” redshirt senior libero Hannah Grant said at the Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. “And that really only prospers. They’re teaching us with volleyball, as well, and it really grows our relationship overall.”

Virtue learned the value of connection and building relationships during an injury as a student-athlete, and acts on that mission now as head coach.

“As I grew into the coach mindset, for me it was just about supporting people,” Virtue told The Daily. “ … I’ve been the starter. I’ve been the captain. I’ve been the injured player. I’ve been the bench warmer. I’ve been in all those roles as an athlete so it helps in making sure we understand the roles of all women on our team is a big part of coaching.”

Virtue has now made it a mission to establish the lessons she learned throughout her own playing career as a foundation into the Michigan program. And thus far, her leadership and expertise has already impacted her current players, beyond just implementing a new system of play.

“I want to take it a step further and acknowledge how amazing it is that we do have a female leader as our head coach, but also to have Erin as our head coach, who so majestically and seamlessly shows us that you can do everything really well and still be very kind and caring and ambitious and hard-headed when you need to,” senior outside hitter Allison Jacobs said. “She just has this ability to encompass everything it means to be a leader but also a strong woman who can give you an amazing hug when you’re crying.

“It’s just everything I have ever looked for in a role model.”

With the culture piece well underway amid the start to her tenure, Virtue now looks to field a competitive team in arguably the best volleyball conference in the nation: the Big Ten boasts four of the ten programs in the preseason NCAA rankings entering this season.

After slipping out of the top 25 and missing the NCAA tournament a year ago, it is a tall order to rack up a winning season and return the Wolverines to the postseason. But Virtue’s gold medal experience may give her squad a head start on that mission.

“It’s a really special thing that only we can speak to, walking into an office and looking to your left and seeing a gold medal on the wall,” Jacobs said. “ … that just speaks to how amazing she is not only as a coach but also as a person where she’s able to get to that stage and be successful at the highest level. For anyone on the outside but also in our program, it comes with an automatic respect.”

That automatic respect earned on the Olympic level bolsters Virtue’s resume and appeal to her players.

Her dedication to cultivating relationships and culture within the program is a shift from previous leadership that appears to have the Wolverines poised for a strong season. But now, only time will tell if Virtue’s emphasis on building a strong off-court culture will translate into on-court success in her first season as head coach.