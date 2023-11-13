Old habits die hard.

But after falling to then-No. 19 Penn State on Friday, when the Michigan volleyball team’s cohesion was absent, on Sunday, it proved its new mentality is here to stay.

With the Wolverines’ offense finding their rhythm early, Michigan (7-18 overall, 5-11 Big Ten) recaptured its cohesion, riding that momentum en route to a 3-1 series win over Rutgers (10-16, 2-14).

Opening the match, Michigan went down early and hard in the first set, sinking to a 15-7. It seemed as though the Wolverines had slipped back into their old tendencies and the Scarlet Knights were going to have an easy set ahead of them. But Michigan quickly rebounded thanks to an incredible series of serves by fifth-year libero Hannah Grant. Grant’s four service aces, paired with four kills from senior outside hitter Kendall Murray, led the Wolverines on a 11-0 scoring run. Rutgers never recovered, and Michigan went 16-3 in points to finish the set with a win.

“I think it was just early in the set, so we just kind of had to refocus and recenter,” Murray said. “Just kind of refocusing and going back to playing our game, and doing what we know and controlling the game … keeping the momentum on our side I think really helped.”

Hitting and serving ruled the game as the teams traded runs of points back and forth throughout the next four sets, and with the momentum in the Wolverines’ favor, Michigan won the second set 25-20 off a kill from freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet that drilled Rutgers libero Madyson Chitty in the chest.

The Wolverines couldn’t hold onto that momentum, though, struggling to break through the Scarlet Knights’ stellar middle blockers in Kristina Grkovic and Zora Hardison. Michigan dropped the third 25-20. Their cohesion had momentarily stumbled.

“We got a little loose, you know, and you’re up and then you just think like, you’re fine and all of a sudden it’s crunch time. So we had to make some adjustments,” Murray said. “We just kind of went back to playing our game and focusing on what we can do best and making sure that we can keep the momentum … we are in control of this game.”

Despite losing the third set, Michigan came back again with more point runs. Once again, Kendall Murray was the star, serving two aces and bringing her kill total to a career-high of 24. Vaulet also served up two aces in the fourth, and the Wolverines beat the Scarlet Knights 25-18 to win the match.

“I just think that the coaches have been really emphasizing being aggressive serving wise, which helps our blockers and our back row defense as well,” Grant said. “So I just went into the game with the mentality to serve aggressive, and I think the whole team did a really good job with that today.”

Michigan’s season certainly hasn’t been smooth thus far, but winning four of its last five games — all against Big Ten opponents — it has seemed to find the momentum it has been searching for all season. Though they’re still bottom of the division, the Wolverines are determined to finish the season strong.

“We’ve been able to kind of find our rhythm when it comes to playing, and I think that’s been really helpful,” Murray said. “And I think we’re also just trying to enjoy the time that we have, and the group that we have and the staff and just work on ending on a good note and continue to get better.”

And if Michigan can carry forth and keep the rhythm it built against Rutgers into its remaining games, it might just find the positive conclusion it has been looking for.