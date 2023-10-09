As the third set between Michigan and Northwestern drew to a close, the noise from the crowd of over 2,600 at Crisler Center — led by a section of local girls’ volleyball teams invited for the game — reached a fever pitch. Two straight kills by freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet and sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio only strengthened the cheers as the Wolverines went on to take the set 25-23.

Despite the chaos of the crowd, the Michigan volleyball team’s 3-1 win over Northwestern on Friday was the result of a renewed focus on keeping calm.

“The thing that I asked (the team) to do is just continue to manage the moment and make sure we remain poised,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said.

After being swept in their first four matches of conference play, fundamentals became a necessary focus. The Wolverines took the past week to regroup, put in strength and conditioning work and make adjustments. Virtue placed particular emphasis on cleaning up Michigan’s serve.

“This is a team that has the ability to be a really aggressive serving team, from all six people,” Virtue said. “But too often in the previous weekend we made too many errors. We’re not going to be error free from the service line because we want to … get the other team path passing off the net and get them in trouble. (So) we have to take some risk, but what is the reward on (those serves) and how can we balance that out? I think we found a good balance tonight.”

Against Maryland last weekend, the Wolverines had 13 service errors and just four aces in the Terrapins’ 3-0 sweep. On Friday, Michigan had 12 service errors to go with eight aces — more balance, but still a work in progress.

In addition to the focus on serving, success versus Northwestern on Friday also stemmed from the Wolverines’ commitment to a “one point at a time” mentality. The Wolverines were a young team entering the season, and that youth was only compounded when they lost two seniors — outside hitter Alison Jacobs and redshirt senior libero Hannah Grant — to injury. With that inexperience, the importance of staying present and keeping things in perspective matters as much as technical adjustments.

“Focus on this point, and when we win or lose that point, let’s focus on the next point,” senior setter Scottee Johnson said.

In a close match — with three of four sets decided by just two points — that mentality paid off. Throughout the game, the Wildcats seemed shaken by crowd noise and emotion while the Wolverines stayed level-headed. It was particularly evident in the way Michigan bounced back from a deflating 26-24 loss in the second set to win the third and fourth sets by margins of 25-23 and 25-20, respectively.

“I’ve been talking with our team (about how) we can control so much with the outcome but … if we can just keep laying brick by brick a foundation, then I think we’re gonna see development,” Virtue said.

Against Northwestern, a focus on sticking to the defensive gameplan, fewer serving errors and taking sets one point at a time made the Wolverines better. Virtue certainly hopes these fundamentals can translate to more experienced play from her lineup.

For a young team currently ranked 13th in the Big Ten, drawing on inner mental strength like they did in Friday’s win will be critical going forward for the Wolverines.