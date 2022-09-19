In their final non-conference matchup, the Michigan women’s volleyball team (9-1 overall) cruised to a clean win Sunday, defeating Bowling Green State (5-6) in straight sets.

The Wolverines carry a near-perfect record as they head into conference play and have won three matches in a row since dropping to Duke on Sept. 10. Since that defeat, Michigan has only dropped one set – to Mississippi State on Sept. 16.

“They’re a really aggressive team, I thought they came out and went after us pretty aggressively,” Michigan coach Mark Rosen said. “I loved how our team stayed composed.”

The start of the first set began slow with Michigan up 11-10 before going on an extended run to lead 18-11. After a Bowling Green timeout, the Wolverines cruised the rest of the way to win the set, 25-17. Senior middle blocker Jess Robinson was stellar, totaling five kills to lead the team with her smooth transitions.

“(We were) like a well-oiled machine” Robinson said of the team’s performance.

Following the first set performance, Michigan got off to another close start in the second set, at one point trailing 15-13. But again, the Wolverines responded with a run, shutting down any Falcon momentum. This time Michigan slammed home 11 of the next 13 points to take the second set 25-20.

“(It’s) Hard for them to stop when we have a lot of hitters that are contributing,” Rosen said.

Again, Robinson was solid with four kills and the team added three more blocks.

“When we played Friday night, that team played a very fast tempo that pushed us out of our comfort zone,” Rosen said. “This week we focused on it in practice which translated big time”

That newfound pace started to show in the final set as the Wolverines jumped out and never looked back, going wire-to-wire to secure the third set, 25-22. The final tally showed the Wolverines’ dominance as they out-blocked Bowling Green 11-6. Additionally, The Falcons’ 23 errors struck in contrast to the Michigan’s relatively clean 13.

With the Wolverines’ non-conference schedule behind them, the team expressed excitement about their upcoming slate of games and the Big Ten schedule sits on the horizon – a matchup with archrival Ohio State in ten days. So as it looks forward into the meat of its season, Michigan has something to prove.