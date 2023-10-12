The Michigan volleyball team (3-13 overall, 1-6 Big Ten) has struggled with errors all season. Wednesday night was no different. The Wolverines faced Minnesota (7-8) in Crisler Center, losing 3-0.

Staying relatively close behind for the entirety of the first set, the Wolverines ended up losing in a tight, 26-24 finish. With most of the match’s mistakes on their own side of the net, the Wolverines’ service errors, lack of communication and out-of-system passiveness led to the Gophers taking advantage of free points.

With Minnesota capitalizing on its strong middle blockers, Michigan struggled offensively to find the gaps at the net and finish points. Nonetheless, the setter-hitter connection peaked in the first set with 11 kills, led by sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio who ended the night with six kills. However, there seemed to be a disconnect between senior setter Scottee Johnson and right side hitters across the board, which proved to be a huge offensive loss as the night went on.

“There’s a lot of room for growth in all areas of my game,” freshman opposite hitter Lydia Johnson said, “I think that just there’s been kind of a mindset change. … No one’s going to take it easy on you.”

Facing more defensive struggles in the second and third sets, the Wolverines fell 25-11 and 25-16 respectively. Consistently getting beat on the endline, the Wolverines found themselves too high up on the court, especially in block-cover positions. Minnesota racked up eight blocks in the match, outperforming the Wolverines by five overall.

Adding to their troubles, the lack of communication across the Wolverines was detrimental to the overall morale, which was especially evident in the quick second set loss. Unable to find holes in Minnesota’s defense in the back court, Michigan resorted to offensive tips rather than big swings. Its complacency on offense translated into its defense as the match went on, allowing the Gophers to go on multi-point runs throughout the third set — sealing the match.

Amid a losing season this year, the Wolverines have struggled to compete in both Big Ten and non conference play. Even so, Virtue wants to stay positive.

“It’s pretty easy for me, [to stay positive] actually. I like to believe in the development of our group,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “I want us to develop as individuals and I want us to develop as a team. The positivity is just that … it’s really about the process. It’s about the development.”

Virtue emphasizes the importance of team comradery and grit to get better each day, although Michigan has yet to prove it is capable of winning against most opponents.

“I want to surround myself with people that want to get better and we have a coaching staff that wants to keep grinding and I think the athletes have really bought into that process,” Virtue said.

Maintaining a positive attitude throughout practices, during matches and in the locker rooms no matter the outcome of the match fosters a culture of high morale throughout the program. And while morale only goes so far, it may be the first step to salvaging this season. But as Michigan continues to suffer defeat, that is easier said than done.