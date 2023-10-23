Expectations were high in Welsh-Ryan Arena as the Michigan women’s volleyball team looked for its first conference road win against Northwestern, as the teams’ previous matchup ended with the Wolverines’ first conference win this season. And just like the last match, both teams forced each other to put up their strongest play.

Unlike the last match, however, Michigan (3-16 overall, 1-9 Big Ten) could not pull out a win against the Wildcats (10-10, 4-6), and the Wolverines were outmatched in a pressure-filled 3-2 loss.

Michigan quickly took an early lead, going on a five-point run at the beginning of the first set. Freshman setter Morgan Burke made her presence known in her second consecutive start, tallying four assists during the run.

From there, though, the direction of the set quickly turned around.

Northwestern’s offense found its footing fast and went on multiple runs throughout the set. While the Wildcats only had 10 kills compared to the Wolverines’ 11, a combination of four service aces and seven attack errors led them to win the set, 25-13.

“Every matchup we have in the Big Ten is a tough opponent and Northwestern is no exception to that,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “They certainly came out and put a lot of pressure on us from the beginning, especially in our passing.”

Looking to move past the first set, the Wolverines flashed their potential in the second and third sets. The second set started rocky for Michigan as the Wildcats’ ability to find open pockets led them to a few early kills. However, the Wolverines matched that energy offensively, leading the beginning of the set to be neck and neck.

Then, junior middle blocker Mira Chopra stepped on the court. Her service ace and the subsequent four-point run that followed gave Michigan the lead. While the set was close, the Wolverines’ offense, including kills from senior outside hitter Kendall Murray and freshman opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet, led Michigan to take the set 25-19.

“(My strategy) was just keeping our tempo fast, having a good connection with Morgan and being really smart with the shots we’re giving Northwestern,” Murray said. “Also being able to mix it up with what we do and not continuously give them the same shot for them to dig and keeping them on their heels throughout the whole game, gave us more options offensively.”

This momentum followed the Wolverines into the third set as they dominated offensively. The Wildcats seemed unable to defensively match their playing in the earlier sets, which led Michigan to take its second straight set, 25-16.

The Wolverines often thrive with momentum on their side, whether in point runs or sets won. The last time these teams played each other, Northwestern won the first set, while Michigan won the last three. Hoping to recreate that type of comeback, the Wolverines had a lot of pressure riding on the fourth set.

Michigan maintained a lead through strong kills from Murray and junior middle blocker Jacque Boney but also gave up easy points due to a few service and attack errors. In a nail-biting finish, momentum proved too little as Northwestern took the set 28-26.

“I think we started off pretty strong and towards the end we lost some focus and some groove and that’s why we dropped that set,” Murray said. “Because it was really close and we had a game point many times, it was tough.”

The final set was similar to the previous one, as there was no clear team in control throughout the set. However, Michigan made four of its total 19 service errors in this set alone, and these simple mistakes led Northwestern to take the deciding set, 15-11.

“Tonight was an example of where we had some really awesome highs and then a few too many lows where we needed to keep the pressure on Northwestern for a longer, more consistent period of time,” Virtue said. “I think they had much cleaner volleyball in the fifth set than we did and that’s why they got the nod in the last game.”

It’s clear from the fleeting moments of success that Michigan’s offense has the tools to succeed. However, in order to convert that talent into any results this season, the Wolverines must work on the basics to pose a real threat to their upcoming opponents.