On Friday in its first conference matchup, the Michigan volleyball team hosted Michigan State. Although the Wolverines came into the match with a plan to defeat their opponents, the same errors that have haunted their previous games this season contributed to their fourth consecutive loss.

Starting from behind due to inconsistent play and an abundance of offensive and defensive errors, Michigan (2-8 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) could never catch up to Michigan State (9-3, 1-0) and lost the game, 3-0.

After winning the first point of the first set with a kill from junior middle blocker Mira Chopra, the Wolverines trailed for the rest of the set. The Spartans forced multiple attack errors, as Michigan struggled to return their hard hits. These attack errors, along with five service errors, ultimately led to a decisive, 25-14, first-set victory for Michigan State.

“We had a game plan set for Michigan State.” Michigan associate head coach Benavia Jenkins said. “And tonight, they played a lot of our blockers’ hands, which is very hard to defend when that is happening.”

As the second set commenced, Michigan came out with a new level of intensity. The Wolverines took an early lead, earning the first five points, including two service aces by senior setter Scottee Johnson. They displayed better coverage of the floor and more cohesive play that was lacking in the first set. However, it didn’t last long. Michigan State claimed the lead at 9-8 after an attack error from Michigan, and while the Wolverines trailed closely behind, they were unable to regain the lead and lost the second set, 25-22.

With the Spartans ability to focus in on limiting Michigan’s middle blockers, the majority of the Wolverines’ attacks came from their outside hitters.

“Trying to get those balls to go pin to pin where we can execute and then have them potentially start moving with our pins and we can find our middles.” Jenkins said. “A lot of times too we’re not passing solid, it’s really hard to get your middles involved. … We had a game plan but we also have to pass and be successful in that area as well.”

Further adding to Michigan’s inability to execute its plan, halfway through the third set the Wolverines lost one of their key players when senior middle blocker Serena Nyambio limped off the court with a lower body injury. Her injury created a hole in Michigan’s defense as Michigan State totaled 16 kills in the third set.

Looking to overcome the adversity and the Spartans’ strong blocking, Michigan notched a total of 14 kills in the third set, three coming from redshirt freshman outside hitter Amalia Simmons.

“I think we got a lot better at attacking the block with high hands and then trusting our background, our defense to cover us when we’re swinging,” Simmons said. “I think staying aggressive as a hitter was my mindset.”

Despite the Wolverines’ improved offensive play, after attaining the first three points of the third set, Michigan State never lost its lead, earning its final set win, 25-22, and securing the match.

The Wolverines failed to meet their own expectations and will look to continue to make adjustments to increase communication and clean up their play as they enter their next conference matchups.

And for an unforgiving conference of strong opponents, Michigan will have to start meeting its expectations.