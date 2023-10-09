Michigan had its chance against Nebraska.

In fact, it had several.

But facing the nerves of closing out a set against the No. 2 team in the country, the Wolverines faltered. Missing a crucial return in the first set, sending a serve into the net and failing to defend hypersonic kills, Michigan’s (3-12 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) inability to capitalize on five early set points against the Cornhuskers (15-0, 6-0) ultimately snowballed into a 3-0 loss.

The Wolverines asserted themselves early in the first set, minimizing errors and piling up kills to take an early 9-4 lead. With aggressive kills and consistent blocking, Michigan looked like the better team for a large part of the first set.

“I was really happy with our serve,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “And we were also keeping our errors quite low. In the first set, six total attack and serve errors. That’s just an exceptional performance of just making sure that we kept the pressure on Nebraska.”

When it was most necessary, however, the Wolverines’ pressure dissipated. First, it came when they were up 24-23 and senior libero Brooke Humphrey dived just short of a blazing ace. Later, when Michigan was up 26-25, Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray leapt up and — as the Wolverines braced for a kill — dinked it over the net and just out of the reach of the Michigan defense, including her sister opposite hitter Kendall Murray.

Nebraska was quick to take advantage of those mistakes, as its confidence swelled with each saved set point. The Cornhuskers were determined yet loose, and the Wolverines were the exact opposite, tensing up with every flubbed set point.

After Michigan dropped the first set, and Nebraska had proved that it would take more than five set points to best them, Virtue made sure to not overcomplicate things going into the second.

“The message was honestly just to keep things simple,” Virtue said. “We had executed really well and it was just a matter of us trying to carry that into the second set. … For us it was making sure we stayed on the gas.”

But now the Cornhuskers had a first set, loads of confidence and a scarlet-streaked Crisler Center astir. Even after the few points Nebraska dropped at the beginning of the second set, the Cornhuskers huddled together with smiles and always had a counter-response. The Wolverines, on the other hand, were plagued by a slew of errors, going down 8-2.

And when Michigan began to claw back, with sharp kills and blocks from junior middle blocker Jacque Boney, Nebraska didn’t flinch. Instead, it snuffed out any remaining momentum by capping off the second set with a five point win streak.

The third set began much like the second, with both teams trading blows early until the Cornhuskers strung together kills and gained a significant lead. Down 20-11, the Wolverines’ body language was easy to read and Crisler Center, once abuzz with contending cheers, had been mostly subdued.

While Michigan floundered opportunities like set points, Nebraska wasted no time. The Cornhuskers seized victory on its first match point, thanks to an anticlimactic shanked dig from Michigan. Nebraska entered Crisler Center undefeated with the belief they would win, and acted as such in every point. For Michigan, it knew what it had to do, but couldn’t do it enough.

“I think our main focus is just controlling our side,” Boney said. “That’s a really cool thing about volleyball is you can control your side and your speed and what you’re doing on your side.”

After taking the No. 2 team in the country to five set points to start the match, and losing control on all of them, the Wolverines’ chances turned slim. Michigan has yet to win a match all season after losing the first set, and Nebraska’s unrelenting attacks made sure that statistic held.

In a battle of control, the Wolverines had their opportunities. Their inability to convert further established the gap between them and the nation’s elite. Because on Saturday, both teams had their share of opportunities.

But it was Nebraska who seized them.