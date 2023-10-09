Expectations were low when the Michigan women’s volleyball team, riding on a seven-game losing streak, headed into its Friday night match against Northwestern.

But the Wolverines (3-11 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) defied those expectations. In a game filled with close sets and multiple back-and-forth points, they fought an offensive-heavy game against the Wildcats (7-8, 1-4), winning 3-1 and marking Michigan’s first victory of the Big Ten season.

The first set was filled with strong performances from Michigan. After the Wolverines won the first point from a kill by graduate opposite hitter Saj McBurrows, they quickly showcased their united offense – including senior outside hitter Kendall Murray who led with five kills in the set.

However, the set’s went to show who was a better offensive team, with both teams going back and forth winning points. While Michigan had a strong start at the beginning of the set, up 10-8, the middle of the set went to Northwestern behind a string of aces, attack errors and kills to put the Wildcats up 20-15.

But when freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet stepped up to serve, her two straight aces gave the Wolverines the momentum to reclaim the lead. The set’s highlight was when Michigan broke a 21-21 tie after a long rally between both teams. After two attack errors and a kill from junior middle blocker Jaque Boney, the Wolverines won the first set of their Big Ten season, 25-23.

“A really big thing we have been emphasizing is just one point at a time,” senior setter Scottee Johnson said. “It really helps us on the court just remain calm and in the moment.”

The second set started well for Michigan. Building off its first set momentum, it scored six straight points to take an early lead. Though, in a kill-heavy set, Northwestern slowly chipped away until it pulled ahead 10-9. After much back and forth, the set ended by mirroring the first one. An attack error by McBurrows and an ace from Northwestern led to the Wildcats taking the second set 26-24.

Like the first two sets, the third set was a difficult battle for both teams. Unlike the second set, which was dominated by kills, the third set was riddled with errors from both teams. Despite the errors, Michigan found its momentum with two four-point runs.

Murray continued her strong offensive game with four third set kills, while two straight kills from sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio forced Northwestern to take a timeout, trailing 12-9. Ultimately, this set came down to the final points, and after a timeout from Michigan and a last-minute substitution from the Wildcats, the Wolverines took the set and regained the lead.

“As a team, we just took a second to go in our position groups and just reset,” Johnson said. “It was a new set and we know we had to come out stronger than we did in the second.”

Michigan started the last set by winning six straight points. However, a few kills and three attack errors in a row allowed Northwestern to catch up very quickly. This did not phase the Wolverines, though, as kills from Vaulet, Nyambio and Boney led Michigan on several runs.

Riding the momentum and looking to finally capitalize on a close game, Michigan won the last set by its highest margin of the night, 25-20.

“We really focused a lot on how can we try to mitigate some errors especially when the play was out of the system and things are going wrong,” Wolverines coach Erin Virtue said. “And that wasn’t perfect tonight, but I think we took a step in the right in the right direction. I was really proud of the group and happy for them to get a win”

Each Michigan player had the ability to shine in Friday’s win. Whether it was Johnson’s double-double in digs and assists or Vaulet’s six aces, strong statlines gave a glimpse into their potential. And with improvement on the offensive and defensive front, Michigan looks to take its newfound momentum through the rest of the season and tack on more Big Ten wins along the way.