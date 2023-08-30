In head coach Erin Virtue’s first-ever home game, the Michigan volleyball team had an opportunity to showcase the new team she has assembled. Coming off a sweep of Sacred Heart, the Wolverines were poised to attack early and seize momentum.

But rather, it was Western Michigan who burst out of the gate to build an early lead to start the game. The Broncos (4-0 overall) took the first set and never surrendered momentum, sweeping Michigan (1-2), 3-0.

“We are still a new group.” Virtue said. “So the experience of these matches and having a first set and a second set and a third set, just the experience to come out in the first set with the confidence to play like veteran players is something I hope that this group can get there over time.”

The Wolverines found themselves in a hole early, forced to call timeout after the Broncos took a 6-1 lead in the first set. Over the weekend, Michigan overcame an identical first-set deficit in its sweep of Sacred Heart. But that timeout couldn’t spark the same comeback.

“Early in the season, some of those (timeouts) are tactical on what Western Michigan was doing,” Virtue said. “They’ve only played three matches so far, so it’s a little bit tactical on what’s our opponent, how do we need to set up against them based on our scouting report. And then some (are) for us to just reset, take a breath and move on to the next play.”

Despite Michigan’s attempt to reset, the Broncos weren’t fazed. As service errors and out-of-bounds hits grew the Wolverines’ deficit to 12-3, their odds of taking the first set dwindled.

Western Michigan dug the Wolverines’ accurate spikes, returning them with confident hits of their own and amassing a 21-11 lead. Sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio fought back with explosive swings, but the Broncos coasted on their early lead to take the first set, 25-17.

While Michigan was able to keep the score closer in the second set, the same issues still plagued them. Once again forced into a timeout, trailing 4-0, the Wolverines were unable to adjust and execute. Michigan received Broncos hits with excellent digs and accurate passes, but those efforts were undermined by spikes sailing out of bounds. The Wolverines squandered opportunities to gain momentum from Western Michigan sideouts through their own service errors.

“A piece that we didn’t have as sharp today is our serve game,” Virtue said. “So that’s something we’re going to need to spend a little bit more time this week in practice. We missed a little bit too many.”

Unable to rely on its serves to both produce and sustain momentum, the Wolverines struggled to pull away. Nearing set point, the Wolverines rallied to win three consecutive points, but once again, it was too little too late and Western Michigan took the set, 25-21.

In the third set, Michigan flashed signs of change, leading briefly thanks to powerful kills from junior opposite hitter Kendall Murray and Nyambio.

“I think (Nyambio) gets people going, especially the one balls,” Murray said. “She hits them pretty hard, so (there’s) suddenly a good fire. And when we seize those moments where we’re connecting and we have good rhythm, it just feeds off onto everything else that we’re doing.”

With newfound momentum, the Wolverines fought throughout a back-and-forth third set — until the Broncos surged ahead, reclaiming control once and for all and winning the set and claiming the sweep.

While there were flashes of excellent play and promising performances, ultimately Michigan showed that it is still a young team with a new coach, learning how to play together within a new system. It hopes that it can take the positives and move forward for an even tougher non-conference slate this weekend.