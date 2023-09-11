The Michigan volleyball team came into Saturday’s match against Duke fresh off a sweep of North Carolina. The team hoped to bring that momentum into its second game of the weekend and finish off its homestand undefeated before its extended look at the Big Ten in the next few weeks.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines (2-5 overall), a sloppy first game was all the competitive advantage that the red-hot Blue Devils (6-2) — who are on a six game win streak – needed to take the match in four games with a 3-1 victory.

Coming off a match the night before, Michigan prioritized entering the game immediately with the right mindset.

“A lot of our focus today … was how can we prepare, get a good night’s rest,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “We came in in a good physical space and good mental space and then we just really wanted to execute our game plan. I think it took us a little too long in that first set to really get into our groove especially from the service line.”

Errors from the young Wolverines in the first set gave Duke the advantage, but in such close games that was all that was needed. Four of Duke’s first seven points in the first set came from a mixture of attack and service errors by Michigan, a continuing problem for the Wolverines that allowed the Blue Devils to take an early four-point lead that they would not give up that set, finishing it off 25-19.

That slow start carried over to the beginning of the second set. In the second set, the errors persisted. Another four attack errors early on gave Duke a quick 6-2 lead and forced a timeout for Michigan.

After the timeout the Wolverines returned to the court with vigor by utilizing two runs of three and four points to tie the game at 11. The match became a war of attrition from there on, with each team taking one or two points only for the other to feel the pressure and catch up. Service errors persisted from Michigan, but its strong defense nearly made up for it. Junior middle blocker Serena Nyambio set a wall up along with her teammates to take the lead with two block assists after a service error by the Wolverines gave Duke a short-lived lead.

“Getting a block is great,” Nyambio said. “But I think if we can set up the block correctly it helps the whole team.”

The game on the floor was played on the backs of well-received and executed passes and assists rather than one shining star. Michigan worked as a team with six separate players getting a kill, five of whom scored twice.

Despite the improved execution, the Wolverines still fell victim to more service errors by giving up four points due to them and conceding a match point on one. Michigan lost the second set 28-26, pushing the game past 25 despite being down for all of the first half.

Entering the third set down 0-2, Michigan needed to find its footing. The Wolverines showed a strong start with freshman opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet scoring the first kill of the game. Nyambio and graduate opposite hitter Saj McBurrows continued to play strong defense at the net, forcing pressure on the Blue Devils that contributed to their own attack errors. A block assist between the pair gave Michigan the lead, 5-4, and from there on they didn’t surrender the lead.

The Wolverines played more cleanly in their third game, only allowing one error behind the service line, which they quickly recovered from by two well-played kills from freshman outside hitter Amalia Simmons and Nyambio. They took the third set with the biggest lead of the series 25-18.

In the fourth game Duke took an early lead that it held closely for most of the first half. After a Michigan service error, the Blue Devils went on a three-point run, causing the Wolverines to take a timeout down 15-10.

“When we have breaks this team (has) done a really really good job of staying engaged; and then coming out from a breath is sometimes all you need … a breath and a reset,” Virtue said.

That strength from resets and breaks had been evident in the three previous games. But in game four it was obvious that Michigan’s ability to recover and reset was a strength – just not a big enough one. The Wolverines came out of their timeout with a hunger, scoring immediately with a strong kill from senior opposite hitter Kendall Murray, the leading hitter in the match. They followed it up with three more unanswered points to narrow Duke’s lead to one and force it to take its timeout, inadvertently giving Michigan another opportunity to reset.

The Wolverines continued their run with two kills by junior middle blocker Jacque Boney and Murray to take the lead 16-15. The lead ping ponged back and forth, similar to the second set. But ultimately, with a strong finish, Duke took the fourth set, and ultimately the match, 25-23.

While Michigan was able to recover from messy play and stayed composed, starting from behind ensured that victory was out of reach.