Amid a three-game losing streak, the Michigan volleyball team needed to make a change Friday night in its return to Crisler Center. During that stretch, it had made some progress from its loss to Western Michigan in straight sets to its slightly more competitive performance at the Woo Pig Invitational, but not enough to get over the hump and stop its skid.



Against North Carolina, however, the Wolverines looked like a new team, serving and hitting with newfound accuracy. Their swings landed inbounds at a far greater rate, en route to a 3-0 sweep of the Tar Heels and head coach Erin Virtue’s first home victory.

“There’s still times where we’re making errors or things that are unforced, and I think we handled that much better today than we have in previous matches,” Virtue said.



As a young team gathering its footing in its nonconference schedule, Michigan is bound to make mistakes. With an almost entirely new starting roster and missing two senior leaders — libero Hannah Grant and outside hitter Allison Jacobs — new faces were forced to step up. Freshman opposite hitter Lydia Johnson led that charge against the Tar Heels.



Even with many freshmen in the lineup, the Wolverines’ fluid play was that of a team familiar with each other. For the first time in three games, they didn’t have more service errors than service aces, putting themselves in a clear position to seize and sustain momentum at the onset of each point.

“When we get an ace, it’s really good to keep just the energy going,” freshman opposite hitter Lydia Johnson said. “I think everyone gets a lot of confidence. If we make service errors, it’s very hard to get that momentum going.”

As a freshman, Johnson is trying to find her role on a roster that is full of experimentation during the nonconference portion of the schedule. Always a strong server, Johnson took advantage of the extra practice time the Wolverines have dedicated to the craft, solidifying her spot in the rotation as a reliable force behind the line.

With three service aces — the only Michigan player with multiple aces and tying UNC’s team total — Johnson found her own way to contribute and stay on the floor during three tight sets. Granted, three aces won’t always tie an opponent’s output, but Johnson’s outing was a promising sign for a rebuilding team.

“Being able to play that one rotation in the back row, I feel like I’m able to contribute a lot to the team,” Johnson said. “And so I can just take that point for myself and that’s something that’s in my control. So I have enjoyed stepping into that role and being able to work on that and develop as the games go on.”

Johnson’s approach, in which she settles herself prior to the serve, clearly worked in service of Michigan’s collective aim of minimizing unforced errors. Two of her aces — despite the Tar Heels calling timeout in between — landed back-to-back and secured a lead for Michigan in the first set that it wouldn’t relinquish.

If the rest of the Wolverines can follow Johnson’s lead, they can relieve significant pressure from their defense. The serve game might be less of a liability and more of a threat — just in time for Michigan’s upcoming Big Ten play, where three-game losing streaks are even harder to break out of.