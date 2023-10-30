Following a 25-20 loss in the first set to rival Ohio State, the Michigan volleyball team seemed to be headed toward another defeat. Amid a subpar season thus far, the Wolverines needed someone to step up. Otherwise, their fate was sealed.

Along came junior middle blocker Jacque Boney, who lit a spark for Michigan early on in the second set. With a 7-3 lead, Boney recorded three kills over the next five points. From there, the Wolverines didn’t surrender their lead, taking the second set 25-22.

That solo run exemplified Boney’s impact for Michigan against the Buckeyes. She provided a spark when her teammates needed one, helping the Wolverines capture just their second win in Big Ten play.

As the third set winded down, it was still anybody’s game with Michigan harboring a 22-21 lead. Then, Boney worked in tandem with graduate opposite hitter Saj McBurrows on a block to take a two-point lead. Boney then ended the next point herself and gave the Wolverines a set point opportunity, this time with a kill. To finish out, Boney and freshman setter Morgan Burke combined for another block, this time taking the set.

“I think three straight points is obviously a momentum builder,” Boney said.

And a momentum builder it was.

Despite an onslaught by the Buckeyes, Michigan didn’t relent. After falling behind 20-15 in the fourth set, the Wolverines went on to win 10 of the final 12 points, clinching the decisive set and the match. To the delight of its fans, Michigan broke a six-game losing streak, defeating their biggest rival in the first Fox-televised Big Ten volleyball game.

“I think we did a really good job handling pressure,” Boney said. “Especially being on Fox … (it is important to) not (let it) be a distraction. It’s like any other game and we just have to make sure we’re getting to 25 first.”

Boney ended the game amassing an impressive statline of 10 kills on 19 attacks, for a .526 kill percentage. Additionally, she collected two blocks and a dig. Boney’s impact was crucial on both sides of the ball, serving as a centerpiece of the offense while anchoring the defense.

“Jacque has been working really hard,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “As a middle we ask you to be good offensively and defensively as a blocker. There’s been matches where she’s had … one or the other. (Boney’s) task and challenge to herself is how can she really put those together. And I think that’s what you saw at the end of the third (set).”

With eight games left in the regular season, all against conference opponents, Boney’s stellar play could be vital to set the Wolverines up for a late push in the Big Ten standings. While a losing record is a foregone conclusion, Michigan still has the opportunity to increase its ranking for Big Ten Tournament seeding.

With her efficient play on Sunday, Boney elevated her teammates and energized the crowd to propel the Wolverines toward a much-needed win over an archrival.

Even though Michigan has struggled mightily this season, Boney might be the star it needs to build some momentum and end the year strong.