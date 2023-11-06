Like a combination lock, the Michigan volleyball team has been continuously turning the dial, trying to crack the code for success.

Throughout the season, the Wolverines have reconfigured their strategies and reset their rotations, looking to find their perfect sequence.

On Friday, with the help of a modified lineup and an energetic home crowd, Michigan (5-17 overall, 3-10 Big Ten) started unlocking that code, sweeping Iowa (8-17, 0-13) in three sets, 25-20, 26-24, 25-14.

“Early in the season we ran a different system where both setters played, and then we were just with (senior setter) Scottee (Johnson), and then made the change with (freshman setter) Morgan (Burke),” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “We just saw the progression, and just what the team needs. … I think the addition of (redshirt senior libero) Hannah (Grant), she was working back to health, and we love the state she’s in, healthy and ready to help the team, and she certainly helped stabilize us in the back row.”

Despite losing the opening point of the match, the Wolverines promptly turned things around by taking the next three points for themselves with their strong offensive attacks. The Hawkeyes responded by strengthening their block and reading its attacks, catching up to the Wolverines, 15-14.

Then, sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio called out to Burke for the set and slammed it down with a quickness, giving the Wolverines the momentum to maintain their lead for the remainder of the set. With a crafty slide attack from junior middle blocker Jacque Boney, Michigan closed out the first set, 25-20.

“Me, Jacque and (junior middle blocker) Mira (Chopra) have all been working really hard on making (Burke) feel comfortable setting us up in the air,” Nyambio said. “I feel like she’s done a really good job trusting us and us trusting her.”

In a tug-of-war second set, the Wolverines similarly took an early lead, beginning with explosive kills and aces from freshman outside hitter Valentina Vaulet. However, it needed more than just her power alone, allowing the Hawkeyes to go on four-point run, their longest of the match.

Continuing to capitalize on the Wolverines’ unforced errors and well-placed attacks, Iowa began its plan to close out the set. But still determined to take the set, Michigan rallied. By fortifying their block against Iowa, the Wolverines eventually took the second set, 26-24.

“Iowa did a really good job attacking against our block. But, I think Jacque Boney and Serena Nyambio, they led (blocking) for us,” Virtue said. “And for us, I think that’s just continually getting better.”

In the third set, Michigan also worked to overcome an early three-point deficit. After some communication errors, the Wolverines’ attempts to force through the Hawkeyes’ block were finally successful, giving them the energy to begin a seven-point run to make the score 11-6. Michigan’s defense led by Grant propelled it even further, holding Iowa to just eight more points. With a final crafty kill from Vaulet, the Wolverines took the set and with it the match, 25-14.

“Whether you’re winning or losing tonight, you have the ability to feel pretty tired in November in this conference because everyone is taking it on the chin,” Virtue said. “And for us, we’re wanting to be a different team at the end of the season than we were at the beginning of the season, and they’re trending that way, but we have seven matches left in this conference.”

As Michigan prepares to face more difficult conference competition and hopes to end the season favorably, the Wolverines need to ensure they execute, using a combination that cracks the code to success, like they did against Iowa.