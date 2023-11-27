For the Michigan volleyball team, hitting the ball consistently has been key. The attacking is headlined by junior middle blocker Jacque Boney, who leads the team with a .315 hitting percentage, and senior opposite hitter Kendall Murray, the only six-rotation pin hitter.

But against Purdue on Friday, that hitting prowess was nowhere to be found. And because of its absence, the Wolverines fell in straight sets.

In the first set, freshman opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet hit the ball too far to the left giving the Boilermakers a 2-0 advantage in the first set. Later on in the set tied at nine, Vaulet made another attack error which broke the tie. Michigan’s .188 hitting percentage and a total of five hitting errors aided Purdue in a 25-18 victory in the first set. Early and often, these failed chances to build momentum knocked the Wolverines off track.

“I think we had a few too many errors early in the match,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “And that certainly lowers your attack efficiency and that’s something we can control.”

Attack errors persisted into the second set. Murray drew the first error by hitting the ball too far to the right, which expanded the Boilermakers’ lead to 7-1 early in the set. The second error came shortly after that when Vaulet hit the ball too far right and gave Purdue a 10-3 advantage. After that, Michigan found its footing as the deficit got as small as 15-13. However, as the set was getting closer to the end, attack errors resurfaced plaguing the Wolverines’ chance of taking the set. With a total seven attack errors committed, they dropped the second set that was once within their grasp.

Making multiple attack errors, this was an uncharacteristic performance by Murray when compared to the game against Northwestern when she made four errors in five sets.

“I think there’s times where we attack towards their best defender instead of some of the weaker defenders in avoidance of an error,” Virtue said. “I think we need to stay aggressive but be smarter with our attacking as well.”

In the third set, the Wolverines knew that they needed to clean up its hitting inconsistency if they wanted to stay in the game. However, things didn’t improve for Michigan. Murray made consecutive attack errors early in the set which gave Purdue an early 6-3 lead. The set continued with Michigan committing six more. The set ended with the Wolverines having their lowest hitting percentage of the night at .047, and gave the Boilermakers a 3-0 sweep over Michigan.

“We have to be able to find that balance (between) risk and reward,” Virtue said.

The Wolverines know that in order to win games they need to prevent attack errors. Against Purdue, the errors occured too often, and the reward too little.