In a team filled with young players, the Michigan volleyball team began the season off to a rocky start. Yet after winning two games in a row, things were looking up for the young team entering its bout with Maryland at home.

The Wolverines built on a strong start as they handily swept the Terrapins. Hopes were high on and off the court, as Michigan was starting to find its footing. And the glue to that success was found in freshman setter, Morgan Burke.

Burke, who started the season coming off the bench, got the starting nod yet again by Michigan coach Erin Virtue as a sign of not only her strong playing style, but her connection with the team as well.

“I think it’s Morgan, but it’s also the connection with her attackers,” Virtue said. “For her, and the defenders.”

This connection was prevelant against Maryland, with Burke recording thirty three total assists.

Burke began the game recording a few assists to battle back and forth against a strong Maryland offense, pinpointing her sets to give Michigan any fighting chance it could get.

“There was a play today where she was able to run our middles from off the net,” Virtue said. “Just get her a little more comfortable with a bigger range.”

Burke then recorded a service ace, giving Michigan the lead for the first time in the match, yet continued back and forth play persisted late into the first set. Burke stepped on the pedal in response, recording a total of four assists in the final five points to take the first set.

Burke and the Wolverines found themselves quickly down in the second set, yet never seemed to falter. Burke continued being the key to success, coming back with fire and going on a 18-5 run that left Burkes’ name sprinkled across the stat sheet. The Wolverines took the second set, hoping to finish the sweep and take the third set.

“I really think my teammates around me have really like dug in and trusted me,” Burke said. “Which has allowed me to trust them.”

This trust was certainly apparent for the rest of the game, with Michigan using the fire of the second set to leave a stunned Maryland defense in its wake. With assist after assist, kill after kill and block after block, the Wolverines were left feeling unstoppable. Burke continued setting the team up for success, dominating the third set to finish the match.

In a position that may not be the most watched in the public eye, Burke serves as the backbone of the Wolverine’s success over the past few games. Yet Burke remained humble, echoing Virtue’s sentiments about her recent success.

“I think just overall it’s been great,” Burke said. “I wouldn’t be able to do (it) without people behind me.”

Michigan’s chemistry only seems to be getting stronger after a tough start, winning its third straight. As part of the team’s young core, Burke hopes to be the catalyst to a momentum change moving forward in the program.