The image of Michigan volleyball overhitting a set out of bounds was one that replayed like a bad GIF throughout the Wolverines’ loss to Michigan State on Friday.

Going into Michigan’s match against the Spartans to open up Big Ten play, it was searching to snap its three-game losing streak during a season of struggles.

However, the Wolverines failed to do so.

Not only did Michigan State’s blocking lead the charge in its sweep of Michigan, but the Wolverines committed a plethora of attack and service errors early in the match. Their sloppy play buried them, making it difficult to mount a comeback.

“We just have to continue to get better at reading what we see while the play is happening,” Michigan acting head coach Benavia Jenkins said.

Michigan showed steady improvement after recording eight attacking errors in the first set, cutting down on errors committed as the match progressed. Although the Wolverines out-hit the Spartans’ 10 kills with 11 of their own, they still dropped the first set by 11 points. And the biggest difference was Michigan’s inability to clean up its play and halt Michigan State’s early run.

“I think our girls just have to believe in themselves,” Jenkins said. “Tonight, it was like the balls were just floating out. And we just couldn’t find our rhythm as much as we usually do.”

In the second set, the Spartans conceded an early lead to the Wolverines on their own errors. Yet Michigan gave that lead back up halfway through the set on three consecutive attack errors. The first was committed by freshman opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet followed by two by sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio that squashed Michigan’s momentum.

When the Wolverines looked their best, they executed successful blocks and set up kills for their outside hitters. But, Michigan State’s strong play was overpowering, blowing attacks on Michigan’s middle blockers and forcing them to cover the entire floor.

“There were situations where (our game plan) worked and in some situations where we just didn’t read it the right way,” Jenkins said.

Once the third set rolled around, Michigan cut back significantly on its attack errors, only recording one. But where that weakness was temporarily fixed, another one hurt the Wolverines the rest of the way — their serving.

The Spartans were awarded four points alone in the third set on Michigan service errors — and those points may have been the difference to force a fourth set.

The Wolverines’ next stint of games against Big Ten opponents will demand more team cohesiveness to cut back on gifting free points. Especially for such a young team, they will need their more experienced players to foster that chemistry.

“I make sure (the team knows) that I believe in them and that I have full trust in them,” senior setter Scottee Johnson said. “I just build the trust and try to build my hitters up as much as possible.”

This next span of conference play will be telling if Michigan can make the necessary adjustments to stay competitive with the rest of the Big Ten field.

If it doesn’t, the Wolverines might continue sinking themselves like they did Friday.