The Michigan volleyball team entered the weekend aware of its demanding schedule in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

On Friday evening, the Wolverines began their campaign against North Carolina by taking the match in three sets over the Tar Heels with few errors and dominant performances from attackers.

Yet, that momentum didn’t carry into their next contest.

On Saturday evening, Michigan took the court against Duke, but their hopes of a weekend sweep were spoiled by unforced errors in a four-set loss to the Blue Devils.

“We were focusing on having a chip on our shoulder, and playing with that confidence our team has,” sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio said.

The Wolverines entered the match focused on execution and energized by their success the night prior. Instead, they committed 27 errors, more than double the 12 they recorded against North Carolina. Despite earning the first point of the match with a powerful kill from junior middle blocker Jacque Boney, they were quickly bested by Duke’s quick tempo and crafty shots. That led to defensive errors and struggling to cover the block and seam responsibility, allowing the Blue Devils to go on a 6-1 run.

“I think early on our defense was preparing for their first, most common attack, and we have to get better about reading,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “We have to get better at seeing, okay, this is going to be a tip or they’re going to do a secondary shot in that and there was too much hesitation early on.”

The Wolverines were able to side out with a solid block from Nyambio, but instantly turned over possession with a service error, which became a growing theme of the match. They began to better respond to offense by continuing to get touches and return aggressive balls, but logged four more service errors and dropped the first set.

During a tug-of-war second set, although Michigan recorded a set-high 18 kills, it was unable to cut down on errors, including six attacking errors and a ball handling error, en route to a 28-26 loss.

In their last chance set, the Wolverines were able to regain their momentum, prepared to receive Duke’s crafty offense. With clearer communication and cleaner gameplay, they took the third set 25-18, keeping their hopes alive of completing the weekend with consecutive wins.

Despite a competitive third set, Michigan fell back into its old error-filled habits.

The Blue Devils were able to capitalize on the Wolverines’ six additional errors and took the set 25-23 and with it the match, 3-1.

“I liked the way that this team fought back in the third and in the fourth,” Virtue said. “A few too many just errors throughout the match.”

Michigan was ultimately plagued by its errors. Although it recorded more overall attempts and ten more kills than their opponent, the service and defensive errors proved costly for the Wolverines. They had 12 service errors, which was double that of the Blue Devils.

“We made some silly errors now and then, that cost us those two, three points that we lost by in the sets,” Nyambio said. “We’re really just focusing on playing stronger and smarter with our serves and attacking.”

As Michigan enters its Big Ten play in the coming weeks, it must look to address and minimize its errors with a tightened defense and consistent serving to be competitive in its conference contests.