When senior outside hitter Kendall Murray looks across the net, she’s typically staring down a foe, not a friend. But on Oct. 7 the eyes Kendall glared into were that of her sister’s, Nebraska freshman outside hitter Harper Murray.

While their collegiate volleyball rivalry is new to them, their sisterly rivalry has spanned their whole lives.

***

During that game, brother Deric Murray sent what Kendall thought was just a simple iPhone photo. Or so she thought. On second glance, she realized it wasn’t any ordinary picture.

Rather, it captured the scoreboard, which read 27-27 during the Michigan volleyball team’s October matchup against No. 1 Nebraska and her sister, Harper.

It wasn’t the tie that was interesting, though.

The number 27 represents a deep legacy, competitive spirit and perseverance. Kendall and Harper both sport 27 on their jerseys to honor and pay respect to their late father Vada Murray, who donned the same number during his time as a defensive back for the Michigan football team.

“It’s just for moments like those where you get to look back and reflect, and just be thankful for the people that came before you, why you’re wearing 27, and why you’re playing the game,” Kendall told The Michigan Daily.

For the Murray family, 27 is bigger than volleyball.

In 2008, after a routine doctor’s appointment to address what he thought was a minor breathing issue, Vada discovered it was anything but. He was diagnosed with lung cancer, when Kendall and Harper were just six and three years old, respectively.

“When he was diagnosed, it really was shocking,” Sarah Murray, Vada’s wife and Kendall and Harper’s mother, told The Daily. “And earth shattering I guess is how I would describe it, really unexpected.”

Less than three years later, despite his tireless fight, Vada passed away. His death shattered their tender family unit and left them grief-stricken. Their lives were forever changed.

After his death, Sarah began working to put the pieces back together. She ensured that Kendall and Harper returned back to school and resumed their extracurriculars. Sarah wanted to provide a sense of stability and a positive environment for her daughters to continue growing as young children and as a family.

As they continued to process their grief and adjust to their new reality, Kendall, Harper and Sarah grew closer, becoming a strong unit while holding Vada’s memory close.

“The bond that I have with my kids and I think they have with me is almost tribal,” Sarah said. “You’ve been through something together that’s really unique and really hard. You get through it, but the whole getting through it does create maybe a different type of relationship and bond a mother has with her kids.”

The Murray siblings’ relationship with each other is similarly tribal and reflects the family’s adversity, but it is also one encompassing fun and competition.

Reflecting on their close sibling dynamic, Deric chuckles about their competitive nature.

“I know when we were younger, it would be the first one done eating dinner,” Deric told The Daily. “Or when we were leaving the grocery store, be the first one to get back to the car or just little things like that, where it just developed into who we are.

“We hate losing and we love working hard.”

Their penchant for competition translated into a love for physical activity, the perfect breeding ground for rivalry.

Vada and Sarah always prioritized physical activity, taking them to the park and to go swimming. Despite developing into nationally ranked volleyball players, volleyball wasn’t always on their radar. Kendall and Harper played soccer, tennis, basketball, and gymnastics all before landing on the volleyball court.

Kendall did gymnastics for eight years, while just beginning to entertain the idea of playing volleyball, playing in lower-level and recreational teams. But once she grew taller her prowess on the beams and floor began to slip away. Eventually rising to 6-foot-2, she had to let her gymnastics dreams go.

“(Kendall) was at a gymnastics meet at the Jemison Center on Michigan State’s campus,” Sarah told The Daily. “She had to be the last kid to do her routine on the uneven bars because it took three people to move that uneven bar up to its highest level, and I was like this has probably run its course.”

With her newfound height, volleyball became her sole focus. At age 15, Kendall joined Legacy Volleyball Club to make use of her natural athleticism and tall stature to reach a higher level of play. Kendall began as a middle blocker, but due to her powerful swings, she transitioned to outside hitter to get her more touches on the ball.

“When I got Kendall at 15s, we had a really talented group of kids around her and we had a lot of success,” Bryan Lindstrom, Kendall’s former volleyball coach, told The Daily. “Our 15s that year qualified for nationals, and then we just kind of added to it.”

Three years later on her 18s team, she continued to shine, winning the Triple Crown National Tournament, the biggest AAU volleyball tournament in the country.

Harper, who was only 10 at the time, was simply along for the ride.

“We put (Harper) on the 12s team, and we all kind of laugh about it now because she was an athletic kid,” Lindstrom said. “… Volleyball was kind of new to her and she wasn’t the best on the team, but you can tell if there’s athletic ability.”

But it didn’t take long for that athletic capability Lindstrom saw to turn into tangible skill.

Soon enough, Harper was facing-off against her sister’s age group, truly igniting their sibling rivalry and competitive edge. In practices, Kendall and Harper’s teams would scrimmage, eliciting roars and cheers of excitement as the sibling duo exchanged blows across the net. If one sister got blocked, the other team went crazy, with each team backing one sister, fueling their competition.

“I loved watching them go at each other,” Lindstrom said. “If they had their choice, they would both serve each other, they would both hit each other and challenge each other.” “That’s what it looked like in practice it was like it was trash talking through the net.”

On the court they blossomed, as their talent and competitive nature propelled them forward. So much so, that Kendall began receiving college offers in middle school, a few years before the NCAA adopted its new rules to curb early recruitment. With support from her mother, and visits to other Big Ten and ACC schools, Kendall decided her best opportunity would be the one that was closest to home, at her father’s alma mater, Michigan.

A few years later when Harper was finishing eighth grade, she also started receiving offers from Big Ten schools, just before the rule changed. Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern all took interest in her game and extended scholarship offers. Before she could make any decisions, the rules changed, putting her college search on pause until her sophomore year.

During that period of limbo, Harper continued excelling, generating even more attention from other schools while letting her other offers marinate. After visiting a camp with the Cornhuskers, she fell in love with the coaching staff and their strong reputation, and shortly after committed to play with them.

As well as being rewarded with scholarship offers from top programs, both sisters received numerous accolades for their record-breaking careers and performances at Legacy Volleyball Club and Skyline High School.

Kendall was the first player in program history to notch 1,000 kills and was a Miss Michigan Volleyball candidate. As a captain, she also carried her high school team through a leadership change and surged their state ranking from top 200 to 14.

In her senior year, the Eagles won the Division 1 district title, with the help of Harper. The sisters played as a tandem for one year, giving rise to more special memories and healthy sibling rivalry.

“A lot of people will say we argued and we were butting heads a lot of the time,” Kendall said. “But we also had a lot of fun too, because it’s not everyday you get to play with your sister.”

After Kendall matriculated to Michigan, Harper kept following in her sister’s footsteps at the high school level, further cementing their family legacy. Just a couple of years later, Harper not only matched Kendall’s 1,000 kills, but also set a new record when she became the first player to log 2,000 career kills. She won the Miss Michigan Volleyball title, was named Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year and was ranked the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023.

Harper and Kendall pushed each other to be their best on the court, no matter who they saw on the other side of the net, and it undoubtedly paid dividends for the both of them by way of countless accolades and offers.

***

Now in her final season at Michigan, Kendall has continued to exhibit those same leadership qualities she imparted on Harper to push her abilities. She’s also supported the Wolverines this season through a leadership change and a challenging schedule, including facing off against her sister and No. 1 Nebraska not once, but twice as of this upcoming Friday.

“Honestly I will just give credit back to you know, this new staff and my teammates because I can perform, I can’t do anything if it’s not for them,” Kendall said. “They’ve been able to push me in ways that I saw I would never, you know, be pushed, and I’ve been able to grow and learn a lot as a senior, but also as a player.”

Harper has also been setting records in her own right. She graduated early from Skyline to join the Cornhuskers this year and has since been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week and been an integral part of their success as they boast a 25-0 record thus far.

As she prepares to play against her sister for potentially the last time in their competitive careers, Sarah reflects on their journey to get here.

“I’m really brought to tears when I think about Kendall,” Sarah said. “This is her fourth year, this is her final season, and it’s the start of Harper’s first. “… I think it’s also the way in which Kendall has supported Harper, I think that is probably the most tender and loving thing that brings me to tears when I think about it, especially since Michigan has been challenging.”

Even when Kendall and Harper are on opposite sides of the net like they will be on Friday, they’ll still be together. They’ll both have 27 on their backs and it will always be a rivalry of sisterly love.