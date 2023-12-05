The first time Valentina Vaulet tried to play volleyball at the age of seven, she feared the ball.

She was so scared that she did not return to the sport for another four years. Now, the freshman outside hitter, known for her explosive serves and targeted kills, has become a spark for the Michigan volleyball team.

Hailing from Córdoba, Argentina, a town almost 700 kilometers outside Buenos Aires, Vaulet grew up around sports. Her two older brothers currently play professional basketball in Spain and Italy, while her parents played basketball and volleyball recreationally in Argentina. Following in her family’s footsteps, Vaulet was drawn to athletics and tried various physical activities like tennis and dance.

Eventually, though, the court came calling again, and this time She couldn’t say no. Vaulet played for multiple clubs and teams in Argentina, including Atenas in Córdoba, River Plate in Buenos Aires and Argentina’s U18 and U21 national teams. Vaulet excelled at Atenas, meeting coach Matías Montalbán who believed in her early on and mentored her as she grew as an athlete. Under his guidance, she nurtured a steady mindset that she brought with her to Ann Arbor.

Before Ann Arbor was her current destination, though, Vaulet already had travel plans. Both the national team and River Plate practiced in Buenos Aires, hundreds of kilometers from Córdoba, so she shuttled back and forth between the cities at least once a month. While that much travel could have affected her relationships outside the sport, Vaulet did not see it that way. Instead, she embraced every opportunity that she could while also never letting go of the important friendships she created along the way.

“I made a lot of friends on the national team which I still am in touch with these days,” Vaulet told the Michigan Daily. “I don’t think (playing in Buenos Aires) was a sacrifice (to my social life) … it was part of the process of playing volleyball on the national team.”

Traveling 700 kilometers and being away from home for periods as long as 10 days at a time was potentially taxing. But for her, it was worth it. With the national team, Vaulet played in two World Championships and earned a silver medal in the Pan-American games.

“(The National Championships) was fun, but we didn’t do too good,” Vaulet said. “I thought (the other team) was better than us.”

Vaulet’s relaxed attitude about her accomplishments checks out. Former teammates and coaches describe her as stoic and one who rarely celebrates on the court. Underneath that competitive attitude, however, is a personality that is supportive and never wants to be the center of attention.

“She is always supporting you (as a teammate), she seeks to give you encouragement,” Agustina Campanella, Vaulet’s teammate at River Plate, said in a statement to The Daily. “Despite being very good at playing volleyball, she never believed herself to be better than anyone. She always maintains her goals and dreams, without surpassing anyone.”

Now though, while Vaulet has come a long way since River Plate, she remains the same in nature. Both affectionate and caring, and always looking to make those around her laugh – very different from her on court persona.

“A lot of our alumni brought their little kids, like tiny little toddlers (to an alumni event in Michigan),” Michigan coach Erin Virtue told the Daily. “I’m looking for (Valentina) at one point and she was sitting on the floor and playing with one little boy and one little girl. That alumni wrote me days later saying that was their kid’s favorite time of the weekend. Not going to the football game or volleyball game, but playing with Valentina.”

It’s easy to see both sides of Vaulet. When with her family, the outside hitter smiles, cracks jokes and happily recounts her time in Argentina. Her off-court mentality and the familial bond were clear, even on Zoom with thousands of miles separating them.

And with Vaulet’s kindness comes another crucial aspect: her strength as a team player.

***

Immigrating to another country is always difficult, especially leaving family behind and moving to a predominantly English-speaking country. Coming to Ann Arbor from Argentina also meant another major change for Vaulet, this one on the volleyball court — transitioning from an opposite to outside hitter.

“That’s a big thing for anyone in their career, let alone for our freshmen,” Virtue said. “She played a lot on the right side of the court, and now we’re asking her to play a lot on the left side of the court, so we could set her more balls.”

For Vaulet, the change didn’t phase her. Instead, she took it with stride, just like she has throughout her volleyball journey.

“I think it is a common change of position, in which I have already been in,” Vaulet said. “I have already played outside (hitter) a while ago, and (the positions) are not that different. One just adds more skills into the box. It may be hard, but it is fun to learn how to play in different positions, and it is always useful.”

Then comes the challenge of communication. Though Vaulet is fluent in English, having studied it in Córdoba, things can still get lost in translation. Virtue stressed the importance of communication on her team, and for Vaulet, that comes with a learning curve.

But, just like all the other obstacles in her life, Vaulet didn’t let it deter her – instead, she embraced it.

***

When Vaulet was 16, she met Mark Plotyczer, the owner of Tiebreak. It’s an agency that helps student-athletes from around the world attend universities to continue playing. The agency was critical in helping Vaulet connect with American universities. She looked toward schools in the United States because of the opportunities to continue developing her game. So at the age of 17, she committed to Michigan.

“You’re playing with girls who are the same age, and they may have the same experience as you, and there’s not going to be an experience gap,” Vaulet said. “Usually in professional teams, where girls are 30 and you’re like 18, you have to compete against (older players) but I think (playing against older players) is more difficult.”

Though the recruitment process was difficult, Vaulet wasn’t dissuaded. Just like her progression as a player, she persisted on taking her skills to the next level.

Much of Vaulet’s life has been ever-changing, but she’s always played the game the same way. She’s usually the first player getting reps in practice and she hates off days. It helps that Vaulet thrives in the team environment, finding support and comfort among her teammates and coaches. Even fans in the stands who have never met Vaulet can sense her energy just from watching her play.

“She’s a super fun player to watch because she plays with so much power,” Virtue said. “ I think if you come and watch a game and ask anyone in the crowd who’s your favorite Michigan player, (Valentina’s) going to be one of the top three names that come out of their mouth. It’s gonna continue to get better with the spirit that she has.”

If Vaulet had not given volleyball a second chance after fearing the ball at seven, however, none of this would have been possible. And if her journey emphasizes one thing, it’s that the girl who once feared playing volleyball has evolved into a player who elicits fear on the court from her power.