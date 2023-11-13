Entering its match on Friday, the Michigan volleyball team looked to extend its three game win streak against No. 19 Penn State. However, the complete team performance that paved the way for its newfound success, as of late, was absent against the Nittany Lions.

With the Wolverines (7-18 overall, 5-11 Big Ten) struggling to restrict Penn State (17-8 overall, 11-5 Big Ten), Michigan was left deflated, watching the ball bounce off the center of the court in a 3-0 sweep.

The Wolverines were aggressive out of the gate. Players looked for holes in the defense and exploited them with intense kills. On Michigan’s side, the charge was led by freshmen opposite hitter Valentine Vaulet and junior middle blocker Jacque Boney. Early in the match, Vaulet went up against three Penn State players and delivered an indefensible kill making the score 6-5 in favor of the Wolverines. She continued to find empty space on the Nittany Lions side of the court for the rest of the night, leading the aggressive play that the match called for.

“Our team’s mentality I think was hungry,” Boney said. “Every game going with a hungry mentality trying to get as many points as we can, and ultimately trying to get a win.”

Despite embodying that hunger in the first set, an unprotected left side, increasing service errors and missed blocks ended the first set in a narrow 25-23 loss.

As the Wolverines entered the second set, the errors continued with a service ace from the Nittany Lions as a result of Michigan’s communication errors. The Wolverines left swaths of open space on the court that Penn State was quick to capitalize on. While individual players attempted to correct course, digs came too late to make significant differences.

Sophomore middle blocker Serena Nymabio made her presence known on the court with Michigan’s first block of the night during the second set, attempting to get the team back on track. Nyambio, came up with two more solo blocks during the match allowing the Wolverines to slow down the Nittany Lions’ progression.

Nyambio was supported by her young teammate in redshirt freshmen outside hitter Amalia Simmons, who in limited time, created a positive impact every time she stepped onto the court. Used as a relief player, she ended the night with an impressive four kills, eight total attempts and two blocks. Despite their tumultuous efforts, it wasn’t enough as the Wolverines continued to dig themselves a deeper hole.

“Penn State’s a team that has lots (and) lots of weapons,” Michigan coach Erin Virtue said. “And so it puts a ton of pressure on our block and I really liked the the effort by Serena that she put in during the second. … Amalia has done a nice job at coming off the bench for us the last couple times that she has done that she has given us a spark. I’ve liked the work she’s putting into practice and she really earned that time tonight.”

The third set began with Michigan in a must score position and Simmons stepped up with a powerful block. But, the Wolverines had mistepps consisting of receiving errors and missed digs giving Penn State an early lead that Michigan was be unable to overcome.

As the Nittany Lions took advantage of the Wolverines’ lapses, Michigan was forced to respond with aggressive play that ended up falling flat. Virtue’s attacking game gave Michigan success against three straight opponents, but during this match it ended up hurting her team as the errors outweighed the successes. The third set ended 25-13 giving Penn State a successful sweep.

The Wolverines began the match with hunger and excitement but due to communication errors and simple mistakes, they were unable to fulfill it. With just five games remaining, the Wolverines need to find the magic that formulated their most recent successes if they want to finish the season on a strong note.