Junior middle blocker Jacque Boney has already earned praise this season for her stellar blocking abilities during critical moments in games. And once again, in the Michigan volleyball team’s straight set defeat of Maryland, Boney and her fellow blockers deserve plenty of the credit.

“For me, as long as I’m having fun, I think I perform pretty well,” Boney said. “The vibe was really good on the court … even though we were down in the second set a decent amount of points. I came onto the court and everyone was like, very chill, relaxed. And then I was able to do my job.”

Boney was quieter in the first set, with just four kills and two recorded block assists on key plays. On her pairing with graduate opposite hitter Saj McBurrows, she made enough noise for the Wolverines to battle back and win the set 25-22.

Michigan failed to carry that momentum into the second period, however,, at one point down 10-4 after losing six straight points. But the Wolverines rebounded through key kills from freshman opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet to tie the game.

And then, Boney stepped into the spotlight.

Recording two block assists and six kills in one set, she went on to earned a .500 hit percentage and hit the game winning kill, a vicious hit to center court just out of reach of the Maryland defender.

“I was happy to close out the set because we were down on different amounts, so I was glad we were able to finish it out,” Boney said. “And I think it was every man on the court who contributed to getting to that game point and I was just able to finish it.”

But Boney wasn’t the only blocker that played a key role in Michigan’s win on Sunday night. With sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio dominating the first set — earning eight kills and four blocks over the game — and McBurrows earning five blocks and three kills, the trio often worked in tandem to set up blocks and kills. And despite Michigan falling early in two out of three sets, the blockers never gave up.

“I think the blocker’s mentality is being hungry and getting those balls,” Boney said. “You fail more than you succeed when it comes to blocking.”

Michigan’s rise in the second set came alongside Boney’s rise to the top of the score sheet, and her six kills rescued it from its six point deficit. From the Ohio State game to most recently against Maryland, Boney and her blockers’ play have given Michigan second winds that just might carry them through the rest of the season.