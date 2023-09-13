Following the Michigan volleyball team’s three-set sweep of North Carolina on Friday, Wolverines coach Erin Virtue spoke with pride about her team’s quick growth in the young season — something she hopes to emphasize all year long. Michigan had cleaned up its play, committing just 12 attack errors against the Tar Heels after suffering 21 against Western Michigan the week prior.

“We’ve been together one month,” Virtue said Friday. “I’ve really seen our serve reception come along … and then our hitter-setter connection. Those things take time and I saw a lot of that come together tonight.”

The connectivity between Michigan’s players was evident throughout the night against North Carolina leading to Virtue’s first home win as head coach — an impressive performance for a team which was battling a three-game skid.

While sweeping the Tar Heels signifies the Wolverines’ improvements under Virtue, the second and final game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Duke on Saturday demonstrated the growing pains of trying to generate continued success amid season games.

Just 24 hours removed from a season-low 12 attack errors, Michigan fell back to Earth with 27 against the Blue Devils, leading to a 3-1 loss. The Wolverines’ return to sloppy play showcased that sustainable success doesn’t come from just one good performance, but through a string of them.

“The opponents are not going to go easy on us,” Virtue said. “In non-conference we did not set up an easy schedule. We did that on purpose. For us, the more we can handle the ball and make sure we’re not giving them any free points, that’s to our advantage.”

Virtue believes that these ACC opponents present a challenge that can simulate the toughness of Big Ten play. Given Michigan’s mixed results — dominating North Carolina but failing to avoid giving free points to Duke — the outcome of Virtue’s non-conference scheduling might not be truly revealed until Big Ten play starts.

This weekend’s level of competition resembles what the Wolverines will face once the Big Ten gauntlet begins in a couple of weeks: strong opponent after strong opponent. Michigan has now experienced reaching a high and then plummeting back down one game later, so the Wolverines hope their ability to learn from that and stay level could positively impact their Big Ten record down the line.

“For us, we’re learning,” Virtue said. “I told the team in the beginning part of the year that I hope in our last conference match we’re still trying to improve and get better. We learned a lot about our team (Friday) … we have another chance to do that (Saturday) and that’s just the story of our season.”

While the Wolverines ultimately finished 1-1 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, they proved that they have the ability to play a clean game and close out victories. But the inability to attack game after game with that same precision also tells Michigan that its inconsistencies need to be cleaned up sooner rather than later to survive the tough Big Ten schedule looming ahead.