Imagine being a passenger on a train, traversing the countryside.

There’s a feeling of perpetual motion, whether it be the gentle hum of the train as it passes through the pristine landscape, or the building feeling of anticipation as you come closer and closer to your destination.

Of course, there’s enough time to stop and stare as the train makes its periodic drop-offs, and maybe even some time to get off and take in your surroundings. But the end goal remains the same: you’re always moving forward, your final destination always on your mind.

Jacque Boney has found herself as one such passenger on a train that keeps moving on. The Michigan volleyball team’s sophomore middle blocker has had time to stop and cultivate a wide variety of experiences and relationships, but she’s still moving full speed ahead toward her ultimate goals.

Any train needs fuel to proceed onward, and for Boney, her fuel has been with her since the beginning: her family.

“I don’t think without both the support from my parents, I’d be where I am today,” Boney told the Michigan Daily. “I would say that too for my siblings, I think we have a lot of friendly competition within my family. All three of us play volleyball.”

According to her mother, Vicki Boney, Jacque showed her great determination at an early age. Right from when she was in the fourth grade, Jacque knew she was going to either Duke or Michigan. And Jacque’s athletic skill set at a young age only reaffirmed her attitude.

“She was one of those people that naturally enjoyed competition,” Tom Boney, Jacque’s father, told The Daily. “She set swimming records in her early days at our local pool and competed on a state level. When she was seven, eight years old, she was a very accomplished basketball player.”

In fact, it was basketball, the sport that both her father and grandfather played at the collegiate level, that captured Jacque’s heart early on.

The train of Jacque’s life did indeed include stops. And due to her father Tom’s job, these stops frequently took her around the world.

The Boney family has called several different places home: the Midwest, upstate New York, Zurich, Kuala Lumpur and Brookhaven, Georgia, where Jacque spent most of her early life. These times outside of her comfort zone helped her develop a greater understanding of the world beyond the steps of her home.

“I would like to think that one of the things Jacque learned is the different cultures. You know, everything from (how) Santa Claus is different in Switzerland,” Vicki told The Daily. “They have two Santa Clauses. So you have a normal Santa Claus, and then you have Schmutzli, who is the bad Santa Claus, who comes in, kidnaps children, and takes them into the woods and beats them.”

Apart from helping her explore different cultures, Jacque’s experiences abroad lended themselves to her athletic career. The time the family spent adapting to new worlds and perspectives taught Jacque a valuable lesson about learning how to assimilate into a team environment.

Jacque put together pieces of her often fast-paced and multicultural childhood to forge a career as an athletic prodigy early on, and initially, her heart was set on basketball. However, life had other ideas. When she was eleven, back in Georgia, a childhood friend convinced her to play in a church volleyball league, and her train diverted onto a new track — one that would come to define her life.

In Jacque’s own words, at the start, she was just “playing to play” when it came to volleyball. But then, she met Suzanne Fitzgerald, her age-14 club coach.

Fitzgerald describes herself as a tough but fair coach. An ex-military woman with a background in teaching English and working with horses, her coaching style is one that is heavy on personal responsibility.

“There’s a certain place where players are kind of in charge of their own destiny as far as playing time,” Fitzgerald told The Daily “So their work ethic and their discipline and their communication and their things that they can control are always being measured throughout training.”

Fitzgerald builds her drills with the purpose of constant pressure on her athletes to test their resolve at a young age, designing them to be objective and measurable to serve as a fair metric to test players. But even in the face of Fitzgerald’s demands, Jacque continued to shine with her poise and work ethic. In fact, her only real volleyball flaw early on was her perfectionism, which led to frustration.

To Fitzgerald, it was evident how special Jacque was, even at 14. Her sense of right and wrong, commitment to self-improvement, and ability to heed advice from her coaches made her stand out to the seasoned instructor. For instance, despite her role as an attack-minded player, Fitzgerald attended a libero camp at Fitzgerald’s request to hone her defensive positioning and instincts. She described Jacque as having a strong “motor” that kept her constantly working on herself, much like the engine of a train keeping it chugging along a track.

And as Fitzgerald predicted, the big programs came knocking as the accolades — most notably USA Today’s High School Volleyball Player of the Year in 2021 —- began to pile up. It was around the same time that Jacque started under Fitzgerald’s tutelage that recruiting offers began to flow in. One in particular grabbed her attention: Michigan. The prospect of playing collegiate volleyball in the Big Ten was too tantalizing to refuse, and she immediately felt at home amongst her prospective teammates. Her next destination was Ann Arbor.

At Michigan, Jacque has continued to rise to the occasion. As a student, she’s pursuing a bigger goal for herself in the Ross School of Business. She dreams of entering the corporate world and following in the footsteps of her parents, while working summer internships at Novelis. And as an athlete, she has found the success she was long on track to find, standing out as one of the Wolverines’ brightest stars.

The everlasting forward motion that has defined Jacque’s life is reflected in the way she plays volleyball, as well.

“Evolving,” Jacque said of her playstyle. “I think each year I’ve been able to play at Michigan I’ve grown in a skill … and I think my playstyle is constantly evolving and just being able to become more versatile.”

Jacque has quickly adjusted to life under first-year Michigan coach Erin Virtue. The two have built a strong relationship off the court which has allowed Jacque to take a more involved role as a leader on her team.

In addition to her leadership, Jacque has carved out a role with her attacking prowess. Her 236 kills rank second on the team, behind only her close friend, outside hitter Kendall Murray. Jacque’s hitting percentage of .315 is the best on the team. She is energetic and hard-working on the court, constantly on the hunt for scoring opportunities, but also a composed, efficient, and highly collaborative player.

According to Jacque, the secret to her success isn’t raw talent, but rather, her mentality.

“I think the way I’ve kept myself humble is (that) I always want more and I’m always hungry,” Jacque said. “I always think like there’s something I can improve on … that there’s something I could have helped my teammates with any game and compensating for that.”

Of course, Jacque’s game isn’t perfect yet, as she and Virtue will continue to work on her blocking game entering next season. But given Jacque’s trajectory and mentality, it’s simply a matter of time before she’s mastered that too.

Much like a passenger train, Jacque Boney’s life has been defined by motion: moving around the world as a child, moving through the ranks of youth and collegiate volleyball, moving on the court with her kinetic and direct playstyle. And she’s still moving forward; ever-evolving to become a better student and volleyball player.

But that doesn’t mean Jacque hasn’t had time to stop and savor the many destinations to which life has taken her. And her life, like the train, keeps moving forward toward bigger and better things.