Erin Virtue’s path to bonding with the Michigan volleyball team didn’t happen on the court.

Instead, it started back in 2012 in Virtue’s Ann Arbor condominium living room during a team movie night. With her players piled on a Lovesac bean bag chair, the Wolverines got closer than ever during a season in which they put together a Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament — the first in program history.

Those movie nights epitomize Virtue’s approach to coaching, even back where she was a recruiting and offensive coordinator in her first stint in Ann Arbor.

“She cares about you as a person,” former Michigan player Lindsey Lerg told The Michigan Daily. “She’s gonna be there to support you, to pick you up whenever you’re down. … I think it’s a very unique thing.”

Lerg was a walk-on for Michigan in 2012 and said she immediately felt welcomed by the coaching staff, especially by Virtue. Despite Lerg, a Libero, playing a defensive position and Virtue serving as the offensive coordinator, Virtue helped her grow both athletically and personally. As a result, Lerg felt that she became a more competitive person and an even better player.

***

Virtue’s development into a player’s coach started all the way back when she was a player herself. She was first enamored with volleyball as a child. She also played basketball, soccer and softball, but volleyball occupied a prominent place in her mind all the time. She embraced the challenges of training and competing, and dreamed of playing in the Big Ten and for the United States Women’s National Team.

After graduating from Illinois, she trained with the National Team. Mission accomplished. Then she took it one step further — she found herself coaching for it.

“I love the work that can be put into the game and I love that I have so much more to learn,” Virtue told The Daily. “I think that passion is far from going out because there’s so much ahead of me to learn and grow and be better at.”

Virtue’s success has spanned from her time as a player for the Illini to her many assistant coaching stints; first with Loyola Chicago, then at Cincinnati, later with Michigan and most recently at Northwestern. From earning an All-Big Ten nod as a player to coordinating five straight top-20 recruiting classes, she has reached prominence in the volleyball world in several positions. But her biggest achievement is her Olympic gold medal.

“She has a gold medal, and that’s pretty immeasurable there,” Lerg said. “So I think her accomplishments and her accolades speak for themselves.”

Those accolades are sure to attract attention to Michigan. Not only has Virtue attained the most valued decoration in sports, but she is well-connected in the world of volleyball. Serving as an assistant coach for Team USA volleyball since 2018, she has worked with some of the best players in the world.

“I feel like my career has just been a bit of a snowball,” Virtue said. “Just collecting everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve just tried to collect something from that experience.”

Virtue finds herself taking many coaching strategies from her experiences to concoct her own. Her willingness to absorb those strategies makes her an invaluable resource to her team — and to her future players.

“Erin has built a really high-quality staff and she’s leaning a lot on the knowledge that she’s gained from (Team) USA,” former Michigan player Krystalyn Goode told The Daily. “So, there’s really no doubt in my mind that she’s going to be able to build a championship culture and I’m just really excited to see the Olympic-level talent that she’s going to be able to bring in Ann Arbor.”

Goode was another member of the 2012 team, a freshman filling out a roster made up of majority underclassmen. That season, the team was taught to embrace a growth mindset as orchestrated by the coaching staff. They took a unique approach to that by reading a book — “Mindset: The New Psychology of Success” by Carol Dweck.

The growth mindset is part of the snowball that keeps rolling for Virtue, and she has continued to implement it in her first season as head coach at Michigan. While winning is important to the Wolverines, they place an emphasis on the process of improvement. These strategies are also used and proven successful by Team USA; it’s a level of coaching that sets Michigan apart from other programs and makes it an attractive destination for incoming players. Having the same coaching philosophy as the National Team, Virtue surely advertises it to potential recruits. Already, the Wolverines are standing out with yet another top-20 recruiting class for the upcoming season.

And it’s clear that that perspective permeates through Michigan. Virtue sees her athletes improve regardless of the result in the win-loss column. The team is reminded almost every day to be in their best headspace and to nurture their minds.

Although team growth is in the air that the Wolverines breathe, it’s Virtue’s selflessness as both a coach and person that make them unique.

At the beginning of the 2023 season, Virtue split her time between Michigan and Team USA, in pursuit of another Olympic qualification. Her personal sacrifices allowed her to devote time to both programs. Even with travel, rigorous competition and coaching on two staffs simultaneously, Virtue remained a supportive presence for her players and fellow coaches during a stretch that resulted in a 2024 Olympic qualification, according to Team USA assistant coach Tamari Miyashiro.

“I think one of the greatest things about the Team USA environment is that we represent something bigger than ourselves,” Miyashiro told The Daily. “However, (Virtue) has always exemplified this selflessness.”

***

Virtue’s inaugural season as Michigan head coach didn’t go quite as smoothly as she may have hoped. In fact, it was the program’s worst record since 1990. But she is laying the foundation to build something bigger.

Virtue wants to bring the Wolverines back to the national stage, and recruiting has been the canvas that exemplifies how she will do it. With a unique combination of athletics and academics, Michigan has the resources to achieve Virtue’s recruiting vision.

“We have one of the best universities in the world to recruit to, so that’s a massive piece of the puzzle,” Virtue said. “I believe that this is going to be a place where it’s going to be able to draw those types of athletes that want to have a stepping stone to the rest of their life.”

Virtue is excited at the prospect of mentoring the next generation of Wolverines and combining them with the next group of team captains. Growing her players as individuals is paramount to Virtue — ensuring that they are best suited to assist in the development of incoming players. She saw this strategy prove successful during her first spell at Michigan when it put together a string of winning seasons after its Final Four appearance.

Over a decade later, the roster construction of the 2024 Michigan team will look eerily similar to that of the 2012 team, as the Wolverines will have to rely heavily on its young players. Virtue is now looking to recapture the same magic that propelled her players 12 seasons ago.

Only time will tell if Virtue and the Wolverines will be able to flip the script after a disappointing first season. But Michigan has the tools to produce the outcomes it desires in the coming seasons. Another highly ranked recruiting period mixed with the experience that Virtue and her coaching staff bring could restore the Wolverines’ status atop Big Ten volleyball.

The metaphorical window of playoff contention for Virtue and Co. may just be starting to crack open if they can accrue and develop talent consistently. No matter what happens next season, it’s certain that Virtue’s passion for volleyball will continue to snowball.

It was a long, winding road that led Virtue back to Michigan. Now it’s only the beginning of her pursuit to etch her name into the record books.

However, records don’t matter as much to her — personal development does, and she’ll be the first to tell you that. Staying present and staying grounded resonates with the Wolverines, and they understand that their growth is a process.

For Virtue, it’s all about the process.