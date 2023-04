Overview:

The Michigan All-Girl Cheer Team competed in the STUNT Competition against Concordia University and Ashland University. STUNT is a thrilling sport that showcases the athleticism and teamwork of female cheer teams. In this competition, the teams face off in a quarter game that features four segments: Partner Stunts, Pyramids & Tosses, Jumps & Tumbling, and Team Routines. Watch The Michigan Daily's coverage of the team’s last meet of the season.