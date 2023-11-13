Let’s admit it: being a college athlete comes with many stereotypes. For instance, athletes are perceived as “dumb jocks” who get all their schoolwork done for them by academic advisors. Similarly, there exists the misguided stereotype that athletes get special privileges, live life on “easy mode” and are exempt from adhering to the same rules as their peers, whether it be attending classes or waiting in line at the bar.

While stereotypes often arise from some semblance of truth, it is crucial to recognize that specific stereotypes concerning student athletes are harmful. They undermine the dedication and achievement required to balance the demanding roles of both an athlete and a student, a feat that the majority of college students cannot relate to.

Despite these harmful implications, one particularly harmless yet undeniable stereotype revolves around the distinct way athletes adorn themselves with the infamous athlete backpack, jacket and sometimes, a moped or electric scooter. It is almost like the athlete starter pack, a clear and unmistakable emblem of their identity as a student athlete.

A Division One softball player at the University of Oregon, Terra McGowan, even joked in a TikTok that “all college athletes do it for the backpack,” implying that the athlete backpack is a tangible badge of honor in the realm of college sports. Similarly, a pair of girls made a TikTok about eyeing up anyone wearing the athlete backpack to figure out what sport they play, dubbing it the “bubble backpack” due to the bubbled appearance of the straps.

I always found it difficult to put my finger on what exactly it is about the athlete backpack that is striking, but through the lens of the second TikTok, I realized that there is some buried form of sex appeal which is associated with athlete apparel. There is an undeniable magnetism associated with the confidence and physical prowess that athletes exude.

One stereotype associated with athletes is that they are typically more attractive than the general population. In fact, certain research shows that facial attractiveness and athletic performance are positively correlated with one another. To shed light on this connection, a dental practice in Australia has made an interesting observation.

They contend that attributes like a defined jawline, high cheekbones and facial symmetry are closely linked to a healthy dental bite, indicating the absence of an overbite or underbite. A good dental bite facilitates optimal airway flow, while issues like overbites and underbites can impede a person’s airway, resulting in reduced oxygen intake, diminished endurance and ultimately a lower athletic capacity. This dental perspective offers a scientific rationale for the perceived facial attractiveness of highly athletic individuals.

As such, when we come across individuals donning athlete backpacks and jackets, our brains may automatically link these objects with that person’s attractiveness and feel allured to them based on that. In this light, the athlete backpack becomes a symbol not just of athletic excellence but of the holistic attraction we find in individuals who embody these qualities.

Alternatively, this subtle allure could also reflect a broader cultural admiration for discipline, physical fitness and the drive to excel in one’s chosen field. In essence, these accessories signify more than just a love for sports; they represent a commitment to hard work and dedication, qualities that extend beyond the playing field. In our admiration for the “bubble backpack,” we might actually be celebrating the virtues of ambition and determination that resonate with athletes, and maybe even inspiring those who encounter these symbols to pursue their own passions with the same fervor.

This phenomenon may be particularly compelling at the University of Michigan, since our school excels in many sports. For example, the Michigan football team has the most wins in college football history. Similarly, the Michigan hockey team is tied with the University of Denver for the most national championship wins in history.

I could go on with more impressive statistics like these, but the underlying point is that attire such as the athlete backpack are not just fashionable accessories, but embodiments of the winning spirit that defines the University. Excellence and success are attractive to people so consequently, attending a university with a legacy of remarkable athletics inherently invokes a sense of awe when spotting one of these exceptional athletes, adorned with their athlete backpack, on their way to class.

Aside from all of that, it is possible that student athletes simply carry these backpacks because they are provided to them at no cost with all their other athlete merchandise. And why waste money on buying a different backpack if you are given a nice Nike backpack for free?

But, personally, I am inclined to embrace the alternative conclusion: The athlete backpack isn’t merely a bag. It is a window into a world where hard work, discipline and ambition are the currency of success. It is a glimpse into a realm where dedication is woven into every thread and stitched into every strap.

Anna Trupiano is an Opinion Columnist providing an assortment of social commentaries from a female perspective. She can be reached at annatrup@umich.edu.