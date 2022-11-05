In preparation for the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8, The Michigan Daily sat down with candidates in the Attorney General race to discuss their background, experience and goals for office. Republican Matthew DePerno did not respond in time for publication.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Dana Nessel

The Michigan Daily: Why did you decide to run for another term as Attorney General?

Dana Nessel: I wanted to continue the many great initiatives that were started under my tenure, and there are a lot of them. My opponent has refused to say whether or not he’ll complete the investigations we started or continue them. So it’s really concerning to have my staff put their blood, sweat and tears into enormous investigations, to see them through … and to not even know if those investigations will be worked on in the event that I’m no longer in office.

But there are so many other types of initiatives, between our Elder Abuse Task Force, our anti-robocalling unit, the work we’ve done on auto insurance, fraud and worker payroll fraud. These are just some of the kinds of cases and kinds of initiatives we’ve been involved with. The opioid settlement of $820 million, which we’re in the process of having distributed throughout the state of Michigan.

We have the Walgreens case, which is still pending, and is scheduled for trial early next year. If we’re successful, this is hundreds of millions of dollars that could potentially be brought into Michigan to help treat people who are suffering from opioid addiction. Matt DePerno has not indicated that he would continue any of these initiatives. We don’t know if he might dismiss that case against Walgreens. It could be possible, because he didn’t talk about it. And that makes me very, very concerned. Why won’t he discuss whether he’ll continue our efforts to hold drug manufacturers and drug distributors accountable? Odd to me.

But I would say that these are the biggest three reasons that I need to be re-elected. First, our hate crimes and domestic terrorism work that we’ve been doing with the efforts to hold accountable white supremacy and domestic terrorist groups like … the Wolverine Watchmen case. We just convicted three people for lending material support to an act of domestic terrorism, and that involved the plot to kidnap and assassinate Governor Whitmer. There are five more cases pending for the Wolverine Watchmen. And Matthew DePerno has refused to say he would continue this prosecution, which is mind-boggling to me. As I’ve said many times, I think that the as the state attorney general, it’s my job to prevent and to prosecute acts of domestic terrorism, not to support and encourage them, which is what (DePerno) has done.

Secondly, certainly the fight to ensure that we have reproductive freedom in this state. And whether it’s the case that I worked so hard on with the governor involving the county prosecutors who wanted to prosecute under the 1931 abortion ban, which created a felony out of an act that’s been legal in our state and our country for nearly 50 years. So we vigorously pursued that case. And even in the event that Proposal 3 passes, somebody’s got to defend Proposal 3, and the person who traditionally does that is the state attorney general. And Matthew DePerno, as the state attorney general, he would not defend Prop 3. I’m going to do everything I can in my power as attorney general to ensure the health, the safety and wellbeing of the 2.2 million women of reproductive age in this state who call Michigan home.

And lastly, and perhaps most importantly, it’s my pledge to continue ensuring that we have a democracy in this state. I’m running against an election denier, someone who still, to this day, is re-litigating the 2020 election. It is incredibly scary to think that that person would become the individual who would be in charge of defending the will of the voters in this state. I’ll defend the right of all Michigan voters to cast their ballots if they are legally eligible to do so and to make sure that their vote counts. I can imagine what would happen if Matthew DePerno became attorney general: the position would become about merely ensuring that Matthew DePerno’s selection for president or any other offices, not that of the voters, becomes the selection, and that’s not a democracy.

TMD: How have your previous experiences qualified you for the position?

DN: Just to continue on with our initiatives, continue pursuing these cases and continuing to ensure that there is equal justice for all people in this state. And that’s not some people, and it’s not just certain groups of people; it’s all people in the state of Michigan. And that is certainly not a philosophy that Matthew DePerno subscribes to. He’s been very, very vocal about it, he’s been very clear: he thinks some people deserve more rights than others. And that’s not how I see our state.

TMD: What are the most important points of your platform?

DN: I would say that the three most important points are: protecting people against hate crimes and domestic terrorism, protecting reproductive rights and protecting democracy.

TMD: Is there anything you want to say to college students at the University of Michigan and also throughout the state?

DN: I’ve worked really hard to protect the rights of students where, in many cases, we’ve gone after student loan companies that have taken advantage of students. We’ve been very, very aggressive, and in many cases, we’ve had the debts of students completely forgiven as a result of that. I worked hard in support of what the president’s doing now to ensure $10,000, or in some cases $20,000, of student loan forgiveness. And I’ve done everything I can to protect student loan borrowers from being scammed. And so that’s been an important part of our work.

I would say, I think what’s very important to those who are of college age right now, I think LGBTQ+ rights have been very important. I have been on the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights for a very long time. And in fact, virtually every protection that any Michigan resident has, in regard to sexual orientation or gender identity, is only there because of work that I did. So whether it’s marriage or adoption; whether it’s our protections under the hate crime law or the ethnic intimidation act; or whether it’s our protections under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, for employment, and housing, and education, and public accommodations. Those are all in place only because of the work that I’ve done, both in office and before I was in office, as a private attorney.

I’m very afraid that many of those rights will be eviscerated under my opponent who is incredibly homophobic and who, you may know, refers to me as “General Groomer,” because I’m the first openly gay person to hold statewide office in Michigan, and he equates my sexual orientation with pedophilia, which is incredibly dangerous. It leads to the escalation and rise of hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people, and it’s incredibly demeaning. I think it’s the kind of thing that causes young gay, bisexual and transgender people to commit suicide. And I find that to be abhorrent. We are very, very different, as you can imagine, on this particular subject. And I know what the polls are in terms of Gen Z and how they see LGBTQ+ rights. The vast majority of Gen Z wants to see equal protections under the law for LGBTQ+ people, and my opponent is the polar opposite on that particular issue.

Daily Staff Reporter Irena Li can be reached at irenayli@umich.edu.