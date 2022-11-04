Andrew Spencer

The Michigan Daily: What’s your own and your family’s connection with our school district and how does your experience make you a qualified candidate?

Andrew Spencer: My wife and I both went to public schools when we were kids, and just by being members of the community here, we care a lot about public schools. We think public schools are important for the community. We think they’re important for democracy, and we’re just generally big supporters of public schools. I also have a family that has devoted their careers to public schools. My mother, father and brother spent their entire careers working in Michigan public schools in various ways, as teachers and later as principals in the case of my dad. My sister teaches as well at the University of Michigan the Ford School of Public Policy. I just grew up with public schools front and center at the dinner table, and it’s something that’s really important to me. We volunteered to tutor in classes as my kids have gone through school. I just really care a lot about the public schools.

TMD: What are some of the key points of your platform?

AS: I want our public schools to be the best district in the state. I think there’s an effort on the part of some people in our state to actively harm public schools, and I think Ann Arbor has the support they need in the community to really be an example of what a public school should be. I think it’s important for us to ensure that teachers love being in our district and want to stay here. We don’t want teachers leaving. We want to attract the best teachers and keep the best teachers. We want to prioritize things like in-person learning. I think we all went through a bunch of challenges during the pandemic. I think it’s important to keep our kids in school whenever possible, so they can sit and be engaged with their friends and with their teachers and other other parts of the educational staff. I think it’s important to be a reliable partner as a school district. It’s important to be able to partner with the parents of the district, the caregivers. That means in part having before and after school care as a priority for the district that was taken away during the pandemic for various reasons. I think it’s important that we get that back. Also, we’ve gotten an amazing opportunity in 2019 since the voters passed a $1 billion bond issue. I think being a very good steward to maximally impact our students with those resources is something that’s really important to me.

TMD: In the past year, staffing shortage and Before and After care cancellations have brought challenges to working parents and student parents who depend on these services. As a parent, what is your own experience with these issues and how would you propose to address them?

AS: My kids are old enough, and I work from home. So the fact that before and after school care went away did not affect me personally. However, if I rewind in my mind, three or four years ago it would have significantly impacted us because our family is a family that has two working parents. So, I can easily empathize with the thousands of parents in Ann Arbor who have seen that (before and after care) taken away. I think we need to be innovative in terms of how we think about staffing in all parts of our public sphere, including the public schools. In this specific case of before and after school care, I’ve mentioned in other forums the idea of trying to implement a parent co-op or caregiver co-op model that would allow parents who can’t commit to work 10 hours a week or 20 hours a week but could commit to work, you know, a certain number of days per year. I’m talking about parents that have full time jobs like myself. I could carve out a certain amount of time to work in a before and after school care setting. Not everyone can, and I’m not suggesting that it’d be required that parents participate. But I do think that opening it up to a parent co-op model would help. I think that’s also true for substitute teaching.

TMD:Could you provide some comments on AAPS current Covid-related policies? How do you think it could have more in-person learning?

AS: AAPS got back in-person a little bit later than most schools, but they did get back to emphasizing in-person learning, so that’s a key priority. Once they did that, I think that was a good thing to see. I haven’t seen them wavering on that since then, so I think they are committed to in person learning. I hear from almost every teacher that I talked to that they want that to be a priority as well. Most parents that I’ve talked to want that to be a priority. So I think the current emphasis on having kids and teachers be in school together is appropriate.

TMD: What do you want to say to the college student voters and why should they be enthusiastic about your platform?

AS: The first thing I would say is that I know some of you are registered to vote here. That’s fantastic. We welcome you to the voting population here in Ann Arbor. I know that many of those people are engaged with local issues. I know that for some people it makes more sense to stay registered where they are, and I understand that as well. I’ve spent my whole adult life in college towns, so I have a good understanding of the real world issues that people run into with students at the University or living in a school district. I know that many University of Michigan students went to public schools when they were kids, and I hope that they had a fantastic experience. They got to the University of Michigan, so they obviously have a substantial amount of success. And I hope that they’ll support our public schools here in Michigan. I’ve been endorsed by two different groups. One is the Ann Arbor teachers. I think teachers are a critical foundation to any public school district. I’ve also been endorsed by a scientific organization at the national level. That’s a political action committee called 3.14 Action, and they’ve endorsed my candidacy. Their mission is to have more scientists in public office so I’m somebody who’s going to use knowledge, data, and research-driven facts to help make policy and I hope that’s attractive to students at the University of Michigan.

TMD: Is there anything else you wish us to know about your platform?

AS: I think I bring a unique perspective to the board, having been raised by two public school teachers and having spent my entire K-12 life in public schools. I also have a hard science degree and work as a scientist professionally. So having to solve difficult problems using research-driven facts is a valuable perspective to have on the public school board.

Barry Schumer

The Michigan Daily: What’s your connection with our school district?

Barry Schumer: I worked for years with teachers, parents and students, and I think that gives me some qualification to sit on a community school board. I also taught in three major universities in Michigan, including the University of Michigan, Wayne State University and Eastern Michigan University, and I have psychotherapy practice experiences, so I am very well aware of mental health issues for children, especially post-COVID.

TMD: What are some of the key points of your platform?

BS: If I am on the School Board, I will have a heavy focus on academic progress for students. The reading and math apprehension scores are very poor in Ann Arbor. We’re one of the best districts in the state of Michigan. We have a non-proficiency rated reading of 30% and non-proficiency of math is 50%, so it should shock all citizens. Unfortunately, we’ve moved away from academic performance and how to sharpen in these areas, and we’ve moved to areas I think are really inappropriate for school teachers and public schools, for example, the social emotional learning and political advocacy that have nothing to do with academic achievement.

TMD: In the past year, staffing shortage and Before and After care cancellations have brought challenges to working parents and student parents who depend on these services. How would you propose to address them?

BS: There’s no question those are really key issues for parents, you know, with young children you have to accommodate people for their schedules, and the school has to come up and put some money into their before and after school programs. As for staff shortages, there are shortages throughout many industries right now. I think one of the concerns that people need to look at on the school board is what’s happening with the teaching profession. There’s been a real problem with the teaching profession over the last 20 years or more, and we have to ask ourselves, why are so many young people not wanting to go into teaching anymore? We have to make these jobs more attractive. We have to make them where people are feeling like we can have a solid career down the road. Unfortunately, I know too many teachers that do not want to teach anymore and many teachers who tell their children “do not go into education, do not go into teaching.” So that to me is the big problem. We need to have people viewing public education and careers of public education more positively right now. It’s a big problem, and that ends up being a recruitment problem for staff.

TMD: You have shared your concerns about Covid learning loss. Could you share your opinion about AAPS current Covid-related policies?

BS: Right now these are fine. The kids are back in school. There is no mandatory mask wearing and I agree with that as well. As far as catching kids up, this is not going to happen over one year. It’s going to take over five years at least to catch kids up. We have to put money, focus and time into academic programs, not teaching children things that have nothing to do with academic progress, which sometimes schools spend too much time on. I think that you need to have a dedicated effort in the areas of math, science, history, and reading and writing. I think these kids can get caught up. It’s not going to be in one year, but hopefully in the next three to five years they can catch up with what happened with COVID, but there must be a shift away from things that I consider to be inappropriate time spent by teachers.

TMD:Could you elaborate on this?

BS: They spend time talking about gender transition, critical race theory, social emotional learning, and getting children to learn this or that about what’s going on in the country. These political issues are totally inappropriate for public school classrooms. Their teachers waste a lot of time because somehow teaching in the public schools has convinced themselves that they have a role to teach the values and morals to children about how to live life. I see that as the role of parents, not teachers. One of the problems in today’s public schools is there’s a concerted effort to pull children away from the influence of their parents, and that concerns me.

TMD: What do you want to say to the college student voters and why should they be enthusiastic about your platform?

BS: I would say to college students if I’m on the school board, I’m going to make the teaching profession a more attractive career choice for them, no matter what they’re gonna go into right now early in college. I want to make teachers feel better about their long term career prospects. I think we give teachers too many things to do in the classrooms and quite honestly, teachers are very discouraged about the long term prospects and career. I want young college students to be excited about going to education. We need young people to become great teachers. Also, I believe the economy and their career prospects are going to be very good no matter what field they go into. I mean, most young people today work very hard and understand the concept of making a living and choosing the right career paths for themselves.

TMD: Is there anything else you wish us to know about your platform?

BS: So one of my big concerns has been that I feel that what’s happening in public education is we are confusing our students. We’re confusing our children. The messages they get from different areas of social emotional learning, gender studies, race relations, the views they’re getting about the country, how they should feel about the country they live in. It’s confusing children. I’ll give you a good example. There was a 14 year old girl who was actually my wife’s granddaughter. She called her grandmother before the election and said grandma, if you don’t vote for Joe Biden, I’m gonna die in two years from climate change. Now she got that from her teachers in school. I consider that abusive and rather bizarre because you hear the anxiety and depression in her voice. The other example. I’ll tell you the story about my good friend who’s a teacher of public schools who went into a staff meeting. The staff meeting was about a girl who was transitioning to become a boy right? A transgendered person. They told the teacher that the school is helping them make this transition, but make sure you don’t tell the parents about this. That’s a big problem. My concern is that it’s a very big problem which they’re going to have to defend in court because there’s gonna be legal issues and those kinds of cases. Some of those examples of kids and the messages people are getting in schools are overstepping their boundaries. As far as I’m concerned, they need to focus on academics.

Barry Schumer

The Michigan Daily: What’s your connection with our school district?

Barry Schumer: I worked for years with teachers, parents and students, and I think that gives me some qualification to sit on a community school board. I also taught in three major universities in Michigan, including the University of Michigan, Wayne State University and Eastern Michigan University, and I have psychotherapy practice experiences, so I am very well aware of mental health issues for children, especially post-COVID.

TMD: What are some of the key points of your platform?

BS: If I am on the School Board, I will have a heavy focus on academic progress for students. The reading and math apprehension scores are very poor in Ann Arbor. We’re one of the best districts in the state of Michigan. We have a non-proficiency rated reading of 30% and non-proficiency of math is 50%, so it should shock all citizens. Unfortunately, we’ve moved away from academic performance and how to sharpen in these areas, and we’ve moved to areas I think are really inappropriate for school teachers and public schools, for example, the social emotional learning and political advocacy that have nothing to do with academic achievement.

TMD: In the past year, staffing shortage and Before and After care cancellations have brought challenges to working parents and student parents who depend on these services. How would you propose to address them?

BS: There’s no question those are really key issues for parents, you know, with young children you have to accommodate people for their schedules, and the school has to come up and put some money into their before and after school programs. As for staff shortages, there are shortages throughout many industries right now. I think one of the concerns that people need to look at on the school board is what’s happening with the teaching profession. There’s been a real problem with the teaching profession over the last 20 years or more, and we have to ask ourselves, why are so many young people not wanting to go into teaching anymore? We have to make these jobs more attractive. We have to make them where people are feeling like we can have a solid career down the road. Unfortunately, I know too many teachers that do not want to teach anymore and many teachers who tell their children “do not go into education, do not go into teaching.” So that to me is the big problem. We need to have people viewing public education and careers of public education more positively right now. It’s a big problem, and that ends up being a recruitment problem for staff.

TMD: You have shared your concerns about Covid learning loss. Could you share your opinion about AAPS current Covid-related policies?

BS: Right now these are fine. The kids are back in school. There is no mandatory mask wearing and I agree with that as well. As far as catching kids up, this is not going to happen over one year. It’s going to take over five years at least to catch kids up. We have to put money, focus and time into academic programs, not teaching children things that have nothing to do with academic progress, which sometimes schools spend too much time on. I think that you need to have a dedicated effort in the areas of math, science, history, and reading and writing. I think these kids can get caught up. It’s not going to be in one year, but hopefully in the next three to five years they can catch up with what happened with COVID, but there must be a shift away from things that I consider to be inappropriate time spent by teachers.

TMD:Could you elaborate on this?

BS: They spend time talking about gender transition, critical race theory, social emotional learning, and getting children to learn this or that about what’s going on in the country. These political issues are totally inappropriate for public school classrooms. Their teachers waste a lot of time because somehow teaching in the public schools has convinced themselves that they have a role to teach the values and morals to children about how to live life. I see that as the role of parents, not teachers. One of the problems in today’s public schools is there’s a concerted effort to pull children away from the influence of their parents, and that concerns me.

TMD: What do you want to say to the college student voters and why should they be enthusiastic about your platform?

BS: I would say to college students if I’m on the school board, I’m going to make the teaching profession a more attractive career choice for them, no matter what they’re gonna go into right now early in college. I want to make teachers feel better about their long term career prospects. I think we give teachers too many things to do in the classrooms and quite honestly, teachers are very discouraged about the long term prospects and career. I want young college students to be excited about going to education. We need young people to become great teachers. Also, I believe the economy and their career prospects are going to be very good no matter what field they go into. I mean, most young people today work very hard and understand the concept of making a living and choosing the right career paths for themselves.

TMD: Is there anything else you wish us to know about your platform?

BS: So one of my big concerns has been that I feel that what’s happening in public education is we are confusing our students. We’re confusing our children. The messages they get from different areas of social emotional learning, gender studies, race relations, the views they’re getting about the country, how they should feel about the country they live in. It’s confusing children. I’ll give you a good example. There was a 14 year old girl who was actually my wife’s granddaughter. She called her grandmother before the election and said grandma, if you don’t vote for Joe Biden, I’m gonna die in two years from climate change. Now she got that from her teachers in school. I consider that abusive and rather bizarre because you hear the anxiety and depression in her voice. The other example. I’ll tell you the story about my good friend who’s a teacher of public schools who went into a staff meeting. The staff meeting was about a girl who was transitioning to become a boy right? A transgendered person. They told the teacher that the school is helping them make this transition, but make sure you don’t tell the parents about this. That’s a big problem. My concern is that it’s a very big problem which they’re going to have to defend in court because there’s gonna be legal issues and those kinds of cases. Some of those examples of kids and the messages people are getting in schools are overstepping their boundaries. As far as I’m concerned, they need to focus on academics.

Barry Schumer

The Michigan Daily: What’s your connection with our school district?

Barry Schumer: I worked for years with teachers, parents and students, and I think that gives me some qualification to sit on a community school board. I also taught in three major universities in Michigan, including the University of Michigan, Wayne State University and Eastern Michigan University, and I have psychotherapy practice experiences, so I am very well aware of mental health issues for children, especially post-COVID.

TMD: What are some of the key points of your platform?

BS: If I am on the School Board, I will have a heavy focus on academic progress for students. The reading and math apprehension scores are very poor in Ann Arbor. We’re one of the best districts in the state of Michigan. We have a non-proficiency rated reading of 30% and non-proficiency of math is 50%, so it should shock all citizens. Unfortunately, we’ve moved away from academic performance and how to sharpen in these areas, and we’ve moved to areas I think are really inappropriate for school teachers and public schools, for example, the social emotional learning and political advocacy that have nothing to do with academic achievement.

TMD: In the past year, staffing shortage and Before and After care cancellations have brought challenges to working parents and student parents who depend on these services. How would you propose to address them?

BS: There’s no question those are really key issues for parents, you know, with young children you have to accommodate people for their schedules, and the school has to come up and put some money into their before and after school programs. As for staff shortages, there are shortages throughout many industries right now. I think one of the concerns that people need to look at on the school board is what’s happening with the teaching profession. There’s been a real problem with the teaching profession over the last 20 years or more, and we have to ask ourselves, why are so many young people not wanting to go into teaching anymore? We have to make these jobs more attractive. We have to make them where people are feeling like we can have a solid career down the road. Unfortunately, I know too many teachers that do not want to teach anymore and many teachers who tell their children “do not go into education, do not go into teaching.” So that to me is the big problem. We need to have people viewing public education and careers of public education more positively right now. It’s a big problem, and that ends up being a recruitment problem for staff.

TMD: You have shared your concerns about Covid learning loss. Could you share your opinion about AAPS current Covid-related policies?

BS: Right now these are fine. The kids are back in school. There is no mandatory mask wearing and I agree with that as well. As far as catching kids up, this is not going to happen over one year. It’s going to take over five years at least to catch kids up. We have to put money, focus and time into academic programs, not teaching children things that have nothing to do with academic progress, which sometimes schools spend too much time on. I think that you need to have a dedicated effort in the areas of math, science, history, and reading and writing. I think these kids can get caught up. It’s not going to be in one year, but hopefully in the next three to five years they can catch up with what happened with COVID, but there must be a shift away from things that I consider to be inappropriate time spent by teachers.

TMD:Could you elaborate on this?

BS: They spend time talking about gender transition, critical race theory, social emotional learning, and getting children to learn this or that about what’s going on in the country. These political issues are totally inappropriate for public school classrooms. Their teachers waste a lot of time because somehow teaching in the public schools has convinced themselves that they have a role to teach the values and morals to children about how to live life. I see that as the role of parents, not teachers. One of the problems in today’s public schools is there’s a concerted effort to pull children away from the influence of their parents, and that concerns me.

TMD: What do you want to say to the college student voters and why should they be enthusiastic about your platform?

BS: I would say to college students if I’m on the school board, I’m going to make the teaching profession a more attractive career choice for them, no matter what they’re gonna go into right now early in college. I want to make teachers feel better about their long term career prospects. I think we give teachers too many things to do in the classrooms and quite honestly, teachers are very discouraged about the long term prospects and career. I want young college students to be excited about going to education. We need young people to become great teachers. Also, I believe the economy and their career prospects are going to be very good no matter what field they go into. I mean, most young people today work very hard and understand the concept of making a living and choosing the right career paths for themselves.

TMD: Is there anything else you wish us to know about your platform?

BS: So one of my big concerns has been that I feel that what’s happening in public education is we are confusing our students. We’re confusing our children. The messages they get from different areas of social emotional learning, gender studies, race relations, the views they’re getting about the country, how they should feel about the country they live in. It’s confusing children. I’ll give you a good example. There was a 14 year old girl who was actually my wife’s granddaughter. She called her grandmother before the election and said grandma, if you don’t vote for Joe Biden, I’m gonna die in two years from climate change. Now she got that from her teachers in school. I consider that abusive and rather bizarre because you hear the anxiety and depression in her voice. The other example. I’ll tell you the story about my good friend who’s a teacher of public schools who went into a staff meeting. The staff meeting was about a girl who was transitioning to become a boy right? A transgendered person. They told the teacher that the school is helping them make this transition, but make sure you don’t tell the parents about this. That’s a big problem. My concern is that it’s a very big problem which they’re going to have to defend in court because there’s gonna be legal issues and those kinds of cases. Some of those examples of kids and the messages people are getting in schools are overstepping their boundaries. As far as I’m concerned, they need to focus on academics.

Rima Mohammad

The Michigan Daily: Why are you interested in running for AAPS Board?

Rima Mohammad: I believe my lived experience is why I am running. I came here as a refugee and moved to the U.S. when I was younger. My family really struggled, and I struggled as well with financial, social and emotional struggles, and that included racism as well as poverty throughout my childhood. Honestly, if it wasn’t for the teachers in the public schools and their guidance and their caring, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Especially going to graduate school because my parents had no idea about those things — they were just primarily surviving at that point. So that’s one of the biggest reasons I really want to give back to the public schools. I want to serve the community, especially those that are really struggling and vulnerable.

Also the things that have come up due to the pandemic or during the pandemic, and what’s been happening before the pandemic, such as learning loss and mental health and issues with inequities. That’s another big reason why I want to address those and why I want to run for school board.

TMD: How have your previous experiences prepared you for this position?

RM: With my background as a clinician, an educator and researcher, I know how crucial it is to use critical thinking and analytical skills to evaluate and address issues in the education system. Also, I have worked with many different people and professionals with various opinions and perspectives. I am a strong collaborator, I am an engaged listener and, through my life experiences, I can relate to many members of the community. I bring a unique perspective as a refugee, a person of Color, a person of a marginalized religious group, a child that was in poverty, a scientist, an educator and a healthcare worker. As a trustee, I will ensure all voices are heard and addressed.

TMD: Tell me about your platform. What are your most important points?

RM: I am passionate about addressing issues around diversity, equity, inclusion, antiracism, transparency, community engagement, learning loss, and resource and opportunity gaps. So my goal is really to address these areas first through fostering community input and discussions at all levels. We really need to make community engagement accessible. Not just through board meetings, not just through surveys but actually going to communities and talking to parents and students. For example, I really want to analyze and address opportunity and resource gaps in education to ensure that there is consistency in education throughout the district.

As far as diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, I want to analyze and address the needs and then implement sustainable interventions to ensure we have leadership in these roles who have actionable goals and have the power to make changes, which I don’t see very often … Not everyone is going to agree with the decisions the board makes, but we have to be transparent and share the data of why those decisions were made. Then we need to make sure that there’s true inclusiveness in the schools.

TMD: Is there anything you want to say to college students?

RM: The board sometimes functions a little bit in a bubble, and it’s important to know that every decision that the school board makes does impact the entire community. It does impact college students in some capacity, maybe not directly but potentially indirectly. It’s very important for college students to really engage in these elections and to understand the views of the candidates, for example with before and after school care and how that impacts colIege students who have kids … When the school board removed before and after school care, I had a graduate student that was involved in my course, and she had to be late because she had to drop off her daughter, since there was no before school child care. I will tell college students to definitely do their homework when they are choosing the school board candidates.

TMD: Why should students vote for you?

RM: I truly do believe that I am a strong candidate because I bring a unique perspective. I bring that perspective as a refugee. I bring that perspective as a person of Color. I bring the perspective of a person who lived through poverty. I now also have a unique perspective that you don’t see often on the board as you know, researcher, scientist and an educator. I do provide that perspective as an educator and as a health care worker. I really believe that I have these unique perspectives that, hopefully on the board, I can bring up anytime we think about making decisions. I do feel that I will ensure that all voices are heard and addressed.

Daily News Reporter Emma Moore can be reached at emmmoo@umich.edu.

Susan Schmidtt

TMD: Why are you interested in running for this position?

Susan Schmidt: I bring a lifetime of education background as a profession. I’ve had board experience. I’ve had the legislative experience with a lot of things or directives that come down from the state and I’ve worked on a lot of different boards. I have the collaborative skills to work with different types of people and different viewpoints. I don’t need to do this for any other reason but to try to help these schools be better because children have one chance to go through K-12. Depending on how that goes, it will determine the trajectory of their life, and I just want to continue to serve.

TMD: How have your previous experiences prepared you for this position?

SS: I think that my experience of being a teacher, and the experience of being a teacher in an urban setting, because most of my years are in Lansing, although I taught in this district right before I retired at Scarlet (AAPS Elementary School). My experience as a school board member for East Lansing and President (of East Lansing School Board) make it so I know what this role is. My experience working on a variety of boards and my legislative experience, I believe, will inform my ability to be an effective board member.

TMD: Tell me about your platform. What are your most important points?

SS: There are three general areas. One of the primary responsibilities of a school board is to oversee the fiscal budget of the district, how we’re using our money wisely — whether it’s the billion dollar bond that the city passed, retrofitting buildings to be more energy efficient and looking at building new schools. These buildings are going to be in place for a lot of years, so we need to consider how we are being smart about that.

I believe that we work on equity by making sure that teachers have solid training and are highly qualified. Then they can deliver instruction in a way that reaches every child where they are, and that child is going to feel like the classroom is a safe haven with opportunity. That’s what equity is — every child has to feel like they have a place there and that they are being taught something that’s relevant, that they are understanding it. In order to do that, we have to hire qualified teachers and retain them.

TMD: Is there anything you want to say to college students?

SS: When I was in college, I wasn’t really thinking about the local school board race. Depending on what was going on on campus when the presidential race happened, we got excited. But college student voices matter — voting on all races, whether it be city council or school board. Perhaps students aren’t going to stay in Ann Arbor, but their voice still matters. There’s always going to be student voices. They’ll be replaced by other students, but I believe that they are still members of our community and have the responsibility to still have a voice in this decision.

TMD: Why should students vote for you?

SS: I think I’m the most highly qualified in this race. I bring board experience, I bring an educational background and I bring legislative knowledge. I’m at that stage in my career where I’ve raised my children, both my boys graduated from Michigan. I really believe that my experience raising children can really help the board be more effective and make us more effective at advocating for children and for families. We are not there to take care of the board, but to be a voice of the taxpayers to oversee what’s going on. I believe I have the experience to do that and to ask the right questions.

Daily News Reporter Emma Moore can be reached at emmmoo@umich.edu

Leslie Wilkins

The Michigan Daily: What’s your own and your family’s connection with the AAPS district?

Leslie Wilkins: I grew up in a little town called Blissfield, which is the last exit before Ohio. Both my parents went to U of M, but I didn’t grow up in Ann Arbor schools. When I was in New York, my ex-husband and I had kids in New York, and we always wanted to move back in time for them to be in Ann Arbor schools. He had grown up through the Ann Arbor schools, so we wanted Ann Arbor schools to be where our kids grew up.

TMD: What are some of the key points of your platform?

LW: I want to make sure all families and all students are heard and valued. So on average, Ann Arbor Public Schools is a great school district and my kids have had a wonderful experience. Even then, there’s always room for improvement. I’ve seen, especially in the last couple of years, that the school board seems to have spent time on issues that might only help one group of kids, or even one grade. While those might have been important issues for those kids, I don’t think it should have been dealt with on a school-district basis. I think the school board should be making decisions that help all of the students and make sure that all students can benefit from those decisions.

There are lots of families (who), for whatever reason, don’t have the time or the resources or the transportation available to be that squeaky wheel all the time at those school board meetings, so I think the school board needs to intentionally seek out those families and make sure we’re hearing from them all the time. Like, what about this whole group of kids? Like, why aren’t we hearing from their parents? Is everything okay? Are they happy? Are they fine? Done? Let’s make sure that that’s the case.

TMD: You mentioned that you are a single mom with kids attending schools. In the past year, staffing shortages and before and after school care cancellations have brought challenges to working parents and student parents who depend on these services. What is your own experience with these issues and how would you propose to address them?

LW: Fortunately, my kids are in high school, so they are able to take care of themselves. But I was completely dependent on the before and after school care programs when my kids were younger. It’s really important and I don’t know how I would have kept my job without them. From what I’ve seen, It’s mostly a staffing issue right now. They can’t get staffing because there’s a rule about background checks, which is an important rule — you don’t want just anyone to take care of your kid after school — but these background checks are taking like 45 days. So if someone’s applying for this job to be a childcare provider for the schools, they’re also applying for other jobs. They don’t have 45 days to sit around waiting for a background check to come back. They could have found another job. So there needs to be some kind of lobbying or pressure on the state asking for an exception like, “What else can we do to make this process faster?”

TMD: Starting this school year, AAPS has adopted a mask-optional policy. Some students and parents protested against the mask mandate while others remained worried about a rebound in COVID-19 cases. What’s your position on this and other COVID-19 related policies?

LW: Going back to COVID-19 practices when the school shut down and went completely remote, it was not fun for anyone and we were not fans, but at the same time, I supported that decision. I was happy that I supported the idea that Ann Arbor schools took a stand and didn’t just succumb to those noisy parents, because it was an issue. When they did that it was a serious health crisis where people were dying, and I wasn’t as concerned about a second grader getting COVID-19 as I was about having a second grader passing COVID-19 to their grandma, who might die from it. There were some other school districts that were not requiring masks and had to go back and forth between opening and shutting down, which wasn’t helpful for caregivers either.

Now that we’re back in school full time in person and masking is not required, again, I think I support that decision. I paid attention to why they made those decisions and, even when the county contagion level was at a high level, they looked at numbers within the schools … For younger kids who don’t speak English as their first language, and for kids with learning disabilities who really rely on reading the lips and the speech pathology in those classrooms, the masks are hindrances. So I like that masking is optional. Families have been given the choice.

TMD: What do you want to say to the college student voters and why should they support your platform?

LW: Well, I went through U of M and I used to be one of you. I was a U of M student for five years before I got my undergraduate degrees. So that is a long time. Also I think I’m a really good combination of someone who’s smart and can get things done, but not a politician. I don’t have my own agenda in all of this, other than to make sure that we’re raising good humans and making sure all kids are feeling valued. So I would hope people resonate with someone who’s in it for people and for raising good humans. There are some candidates who sound like they hate everything about the system, and they want to burn it all down and start from scratch and change everything about it. That’s not me. Again, AAPS is a great school system, and there is a lot of really good stuff about it, and I want to use that positivity to make change where change is needed.

Daily Staff Reporter Chen Lyu can be reached at lyuch@umich.edu.

Paulette Metoyer

The Michigan Daily: Why are you interested in running for this position?

Paulette Metoyer: I became interested in running in the position of the school board because it centers around three issues that I think are really annoying. One is this issue of transsexuality, which is why I will not state this ridiculous comment about pronouns because it’s stupid. I think that overall one of the big problems is the people who are running the Board of Education are effectively practicing medicine without a license. No teacher, no counselor at school, has any business speaking to any child about what’s underneath their clothes and also has no business talking to children and discussing their psychological state. That is, recommending treatment for it and assisting them in getting there. That’s one thing that sort of motivated me to run because it’s obvious that either the people who are there now making these decisions are totally ignorant and don’t know what they’re doing or they’re just evil.

Then the other big issue that came up is the COVID-19 business. Public schools have no reason at all to attempt to interfere with the normal bodily function of anyone. That’s an assault or actually it’s a battery on a human being. I think that this nonsense about wearing masks and forcing them on little children is horrible, absolutely horrible.

TMD: How have your previous experiences prepared you for this position?

PM: I’ve done a lot of different things. I did a fellowship in rheumatology and joint disease, which are pretty much autoimmune disorders. Between my residency and fellowship, I worked at a drop-in clinic for two years. Then I worked as a consultant for the Social Security Disability administration in San Francisco, going over and looking at decisions that they are facing and writing evaluations to let them know if this was the correct decision or not. Later, I volunteered to donate my time to the Veterans Administration, where I worked without compensation for another couple of years in their clinics there. Then when I came to Ann Arbor, I worked again in the medical clinics at the Veterans Administration Hospital. Then I was in private medical practice for a few years. I also was doing Urgent Care Medicine for 10 years, I worked part time as a medical consultant for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan — I worked as a medical consultant for them for 10 years.

After that I took a job working for the prison system where I met another woman doctor, and she and I ran into some problems with the administration and we both ended up leaving to open a medical practice in Saline. Obamacare came around and the government literally put us out of business. So I ended up leaving and working at the HOPE Clinic, which is a free clinic for people who are indigent and hard on cash. That was a volunteer thing. Then I ended up leaving, going back temporarily for about a year to the Social Security Administration in Detroit. At that point, I just got fed up with all the bureaucracy and the problems that have taken place in the medical profession and just retired.

TMD: Tell me about your platform. What are your most important points?

PM: I think that the focus on diversity, equity and inclusion needs to stop because I don’t see it as being conducive to educating children. Education is teaching children how to read, write, teaching them geography and other things. I think if you base your advancement of each student’s individual criteria for what you’re going to do in class based on a child’s color — which is the diversity, equity and inclusion element meaning to get everybody to have the same outcome — that is not conducive to educate your children because not all people are the same.

I think the school needs to base acceptance into programs and whatever they do based upon how well the person performs and meets the goals that you’ve set, not what they look like. I think they need to just focus on merit. You shouldn’t have to lower your standards to get more people who look like this to be part of the team.

TMD: Is there anything you want to say to college students?

PM: I think the public school system is currently failing students right now. Highly capable students are not getting a challenging curriculum because I guess it’s another issue that comes in with this equity business. Not everyone has the same capability and some people are very quick at drawing in their heads and some people aren’t. Not everyone is born with the same IQ, with the same capability. As a result of that, I’ve felt the public schools catering to the slowest moving reaction in the chain. I don’t think it’s beneficial to your society as a whole or to the children themselves to be withheld education and that is what they’re doing.

Daily Staff Reporter Emma Moore can be reached at emmmoo@umich.edu.

Lena Kauffman

The Michigan Daily: What’s your name? What are you running for? What is your current position title? Where are you from?

Lena Kauffman: I was born in Stockholm, Sweden. I moved to the United States when I was 10 years old, not speaking any English. I started public school in Minnesota. As you can imagine, the experience of having been a non-English speaker in a public school setting helps inform some of my opinions on what has been happening here over the past couple of years and the importance of getting in-person learning and education to not just all students but especially students that have the need for extra services and extra support from their school district — whether that is for special education needs, English as a second language or just having challenging home situations.

TMD: Why are you interested in running for this position?

LK: I have three children in Ann Arbor Public Schools. The closing of schools in 2020 was extremely disruptive to many families. I started an organization to advocate for a risk-balanced, research-informed approach to reopening our school buildings. In the course of that work, I came into contact with parents of every level and every background within AAPS, who were all facing very difficult challenges when school was only virtual. Decisions that were made during the pandemic were the decisions that were made. We can’t go back and undo those decisions. But now that we’re on the other side of it, we can see the impact that this has had on widening disparities and learning outcomes for students in our district. We owe it to our children and to the community to do everything we can to help children who were disproportionately impacted and help families by restoring pre-pandemic services to our schools, like before and after school childcare in all of our elementary school buildings.

TMD: How have your previous experiences prepared you for this position?

LK: I have become very informed about our local schools and local school board beyond just having kids in schools and being part of the parent-teacher organizations. I founded a group that had advocated for returning children during the pandemic to in-person learning and getting them more support. I’ve been going to school board meetings. I’ve been attending their various school board member education events. Seeing how they operate for two years now, I feel like I have about as good a grounding as you can get, short of actually having been on a school board.

TMD: Tell me about your platform. What are the most important points?

LK: I’m running on ensuring schools stay in person, that we take a research-backed approach to pandemic decisions, that we get recovery services for children disproportionately impacted by the long period of virtual time, that we (increase) transparency to AAPS decision-making and we restore pre-pandemic services that were cut that impact families.

TMD: Is there anything you want to say to college students?

LK: If they are voting locally in this election, students have an important role to play, just like any citizen, in deciding who is on the local school board. A lot of them were in schools during the pandemic. And so, now you are in the position of helping choose the leaders that are going to be making school decisions for the younger siblings, for the kids that are coming up behind you. When I was in college, I never voted (for) school board. I never thought about it, and I regret that now because I could have done a lot to influence things positively for kids just a little younger than myself.

TMD: Why should students vote for you?

LK: I’m focused on the needs of the students in our public schools, the needs of young people much like themselves to have in-person learning and to give kids that are coming behind them into the college setting the same opportunities to have a good public school education that generations prior to them had … It wasn’t fair to have public school children only having the choice of virtual learning during the pandemic, and kids who are in private schools and charter schools could go in person. It widened disparities in our district between rich and poor and between white children and minority children, which was a historic disparity that we had prior to the pandemic. And those gaps got bigger.

Daily Contributor Joanna Chait can be reached at jchait@umich.edu.

Jacinda Townsend Gides

The Michigan Daily: What is your title, what are you running for and where are you from?

Jacinda Townsend Gides: My name is Jacinda Townsend Gides. I am running for Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education. I live now in Pittsfield Township. I grew up in Southcentral Kentucky. I am a visiting professor at the University of Michigan. My pronouns are she/her/hers.

TMD: Why are you interested in running for this position?

JTG: First of all, there’s a lot of inequality in AAPS, and I’m interested in fostering greater equity, decreasing segregation in the Ann Arbor Public Schools. I was endorsed by the Michigan Education Association, and I am running to better resource our teachers and help retain them. Finally, I am running to foster better communication and transparency from Ann Arbor schools to parents, students and teachers in the community.

TMD: How have your previous experiences qualified you to run for school board?

JTG: Before we moved here, I was an elected board member on this blog named Monroe County Community School Corporation in Bloomington, Ind. So basically, I was on the school board in Bloomington. I served during COVID-19 and I served when we hired a new superintendent. So I’ve done pretty much everything a board member would do. It was a little bit of a shock when I was appointed. But I came to realize just how important that position is and just how many students’ lives you’ve impacted by affecting policy change and helping to implement policy.

TMD: Tell me about your platform? What are the most important points?

JTG: I would say again, it’s those three things: increasing equity, better retaining and resourcing teachers, and increasing transparency.

TMD: What do you want to say to students?

JTG: When I was in college, I was a government ranger at Harvard, and I thought I wanted to go into politics. Then I went into law school and kind of lost that desire and then became a novelist and forgot all about it. But here I am running for public office. So I would say hold on to all of it and do as much as you can, and be as passionate about as many things as you possibly can. Because the world is just going to be just as open for you for the rest of your life as it is right now. It’s not gonna close at all.

TMD: Why should students vote for you?

JTG: You guys are closest to your K-12 years. You guys are probably the closest population in Ann Arbor, right? So, you know what it means to have diversity in schools, you know the value of it. I know that I went to high school during peak integration, which was in 1987. Schools now in the United States, unfortunately, are as segregated statistically as they were during Brown vs. Board of Education. But no matter what kind of school you went to, no matter what the demographics are — either from that time or from the time that you’re in now — that diversity is hugely important and integration, school integration is hugely important.

Daily Staff Reporter Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu.

Jeremy Lapham

TMD: What is your name, title, pronouns, what are you running for and where are you from?

Jeremy Lapham: I’m a school-based nurse practitioner. I’m also the vice president of the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council. I have lots of other things that I’m involved with, but I think those are the main two. This is for a trustee of the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education. I went to high school in Charlevoix, but I’ve lived in Ann Arbor for the past 22 years.

TMD: Why are you interested in running for this position?

JL: I’m a single parent of two school-aged children and, having gone through the past couple of years, I’ve learned that my particular skill set could benefit how the schools are run, specifically on the issues related to how AAPS has become a silo within our community. I’d like to be able to use my skill set as an organizer and as a health professional with expertise working with the most impacted students who are least represented in identities or backgrounds on the board. I’d like to be able to use that diverse background to be able to represent those interests.

I first got involved about three years ago during the pandemic when they abruptly shut down before and after school care programs in AAPS. Being a health professional, that was concerning. I wasn’t sure how I’d be able to work. I didn’t have the opportunity to do work from home like a lot of other folks were able to. I saw a lot of other parents with jobs that were in the “essential jobs” classification, whose needs were not represented.

TMD: How have your previous experiences prepared you for this position?

JL: I’m an executive of a 6,200-member professional organization: the nurses union at the University of Michigan. We’ve gone through a major contract campaign which involves collaborating internally within our group of nurses who have very diverse interests and experiences. We’ve also had to work with community partners to get support for our contract campaign and also had to address policy issues at the state level with our legislators.

Second, I’ve worked as a school-based nurse practitioner for the past seven years now. I’ve worked with students in middle schools and high schools, providing care within the school buildings themselves. I worked for a program called Regional Alliance for Healthy Schools as part of the University of Michigan. We provide free and low-cost health services to adolescents 21 or younger. It serves everybody, but it’s a big benefit for patients who do not have access or resources to get them to medical appointments.

TMD: Tell me about your platform. What are the most important points?

JL: I have five points, including community-based participatory strategic planning, which means involving community stakeholders to develop a district-wide strategic planning process that includes educators, parents, students, administrators and other key stakeholders. In addition, I want to develop a revenue strategy that would focus on providing student-centered funding for all kids but with specific emphasis for improving outcomes for students experiencing poverty, geographic isolation, English language learners and special education.

Paraprofessionals are individuals who work with autistic kids or kids with learning or socio-emotional challenges. They are not offered money or time to further their knowledge base, and that’s a detriment to those individuals who are already highly skilled. We are not prioritizing those folks at a time when we are putting more money into social-emotional learning, like getting more social workers in the schools. The very people who implement and work with these students on a day-to-day basis are not given ample opportunity or funding to be able to expand their knowledge base and improve their skill sets. That’s something that needs to change immediately. That should also help with teacher burnout and shortages because they help teachers to do their jobs.

TMD: Is there anything you want to say to college students?

JL: Get involved in the community that you are living in. It’s a short amount of time, but it’s impactful. Get to know the city here in Ann Arbor. Get to know the systems we have here. It’s a really wonderful place.

For undergrads, I always ask the students that I see in my clinic, “What kind of problems do you want to solve in the world?” And if you focus on the types of problems you want to solve in the world, you’re going to be happy with whatever it is you’re doing, and it won’t feel like work. You can have a liberal arts background or an engineering background and be working on the same problems. If you focus on the things that you feel good about, at the end of the day you’re gonna be happy no matter what you’re studying or what you end up doing for work.

TMD: Why should students vote for you?

JL: I know a lot of students don’t necessarily have children in our school district but many of them do. I have had a track record of working with graduate students who are parents, and I was a parent as a graduate student myself, so I am familiar with that particular struggle that exists in this city. I would advocate for the needs of this particular group of people who aren’t often represented on boards due to the transient nature of being a student. You’re only here for a short time. Schools are part of a healthy community, and even if you don’t have students, you want to have healthy schools because you want to have a healthy community.

Daily News Reporter Joanna Chait can be reached at jchait@umich.edu.

Susan Baskett

The Michigan Daily: Can you tell me your name, what you are running for, where you are from and your pronouns?

Susan Baskett: My name is Susan. I guess you could say I’m the incumbent in this race. I’m the only incumbent. I’m running for trustee for the Ann Arbor Board of Education. I grew up in Ann Arbor. My mother is an immigrant from the Philippines. I went to undergraduate at the University of Michigan and left when I decided to pursue an MBA, at Duke University in North Carolina. So I was there for two years and got an awesome offer to return back to Michigan.

TMD: Why are you interested in running for this position?

SB: I’m the only incumbent in this race. So I am running to continue the good work that we started 19 years ago. There are some really exciting things happening in our public schools. And I want to make sure that we can continue the good work.

TMD: How will your previous experiences contribute to your term?

SB: I am very familiar with the school district. I grew up here. I decided to raise my family here. So I have the experience both as a student, a graduate, a mother and as a community resident. In my professional life, I was a program manager and actually left as senior vice president of an advertising company, the third largest in the country at the time. So I’m very familiar with juggling multiple projects, dealing with multiple stakeholders and prioritizing those tasks at hand and overseeing a budget. That translates to school board work and we have multiple stakeholders, as you’re probably familiar. We have approximately, let’s say safely, 70,000 students. We’re a very diverse district.

TMD: Tell me about your platform? What are the most important points?

SB: Keeping our students safe and successful is the most important goal. As a board, we set policies that the superintendent carries out. So you may or may not be familiar with the work that we started a few years ago, in terms of the community passing a $1 billion bond to make school improvements. And what we are doing in the immediate future, which again, I’d love to be a part of, is building a new alternative school, a new building, not the school itself, but a new building, as well as building a new building for Mitchell. Mitchell is on our southeast side of town. My platform looks to make sure we continue to work in diversity, it’s almost a cliche, but we have been doing it for years now. We’d like to see that work continue, as well as extend and work with the community and the school board together. Again we want to make sure that our district is fiscally sound, that we are able to secure the funding that we should have in Michigan, we don’t do that well. So to make sure that we advocate for our students in terms of fiscal funding. You’ve probably heard of some of the hot button issues, most recently as we return to our in-person classrooms, as well as addressing the need for childcare, which is not just a school need but a community need and definitely a national need as well.

TMD: Is there anything that you’d like to say to college students specifically?

SB: Yes, vote. I know that a lot of college students are not interested in what happens at the local level, but I highly encourage folks to do that. Especially the school board because we know college students can also be parents. But even if you’re not a parent, good schools need good communities and good communities should support good schools. So it’s very important to have the student voice as well. We look forward to that.

TMD: And why should students vote for you?

SB: Students should vote for me because, again, I’m the most qualified in this race. I have 19 years of experience — good, bad or ugly, whether you agree with me or not. I’ve been consistent. I have a belief history, which some people may agree or not agree with, whether they know where I’m coming from. So that’s important to know who is serving your best interest in terms of other things. Like I said, I grew up here. I know the community well, I know where we have our shortcomings, and I have consistently worked to improve things. So you’ve got my experience and in terms of longevity, too. There’s something of value and having the institutional memory there on the board. I am the only incumbent, so there are three open seats, if you will, and the voters will get four choices. If you do not vote for me, and again, I am the incumbent in this race, you’re going to have a very young board in terms of tenure. So it’s important if you want to have consistency, it would help to have someone who’s been there and who can help the new trustees along, whether I’m elected or not. Sometimes a lack of longevity can be challenging for an organization. Most organizations, most successful organizations, if you will, will not have such a high turnover in the leadership at one time.

Daily News Reporter Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu

Kai Cortina

The Michigan Daily: Can you tell me your name, what you are running for, where you are from and your pronouns?

Kai Cortina: I’m Kai Cortina, professor of education and psychology, and I’m running for a seat on the board of education in a public school. I’m originally from Frankfurt, Germany, and I have lived in the US for 25 years. My pronouns are he/him/his

TMD: Why are you interested in running for school board of education?

KC: I never thought I would run or get involved in local politics. As a professor of education and psychology, I try not to get involved with it really, with local politics. It all started two years ago when the school district decided to make mistakes in terms of how to handle the COVID-19 crisis. The school district decided to deviate from usual practice to follow Washtenaw Community Health. They decided to keep their own metric of whether or not to reopen the school. This was a big mistake because we ended up being closed for much longer than our adjacent school districts. And now we all know that Zoom school was very detrimental for learning, particularly elementary school. And yet, the result, of course, is being further behind than other school districts because our schools were closed longer. That’s the reason why I was running because I was actually emailing the superintendent wondering why we have these kids falling behind and saying something has to happen, and we have very concrete questions. So frustrated with the current school board.

TMD: So I know that you’re a professor of education here at the University of Michigan. What other experiences have qualified you for this position?

KC: To be on the school board? I don’t think you have to have specific qualifications to be on the school board. Just have to be representative of the population of Ann Arbor. So I liked the fact that in the school board, they’re a very heterogeneous group of people. But I’m certainly the only one qualified in terms of my academic credentials. I am qualified, of course, like most parents who are in Ann Arbor, but I have two kids in public school. And I also understand that it has to do with my professional and public education, which is probably better than other people’s. For example, how the funding works in public education. Because what the school board can do is actually limited. It’s this one, we cannot easily decide to hire more teachers. This is not the way machine financing, school finances work. So what qualifies me is in the details, my expertise and the fact that I believe in public education.

TMD: Tell me about your platform. What are the most important points of your platform?

KC: The most important point is, first of all, getting the after school aftercare program back in all schools, and in Ann Arbor, this is a scandal compared to other school districts, and we only have certain schools that have pre and aftercare. I and my wife are both working full time, so we were relying on the aftercare program until 6 p.m. The school district claims that it has this administration and claims that it is the reason, “I cannot find people now.” The problem is a little older than COVID-19. It was already a problem before COVID-19, but they had a hard time retaining people. So it’s either a matter of pay or a matter of not advertising the position as well. So this has to come back for us. The second one is I want to really see a concerted effort to target kids who have really suffered from COVID-19 learning loss. Learning deficits need to be measured correctly. They provided additional software for kids, so the virtual learning wasn’t working for those kids. Now they’re getting more virtual learning. This is not not the answer. It has to be really in-person tutoring tailored to the individual needs of the children because the kids have very different problems. So it’s not one solution that fits all problems.

TMD: So you believe that the answer here is in-person tutoring and tailored teaching?

KC: Absolutely. Yes. And there has to be an all-hands-on-deck approach that the schools have to offer things, maybe we can get some teachers back out of retirement. It has to be that — I don’t think it’s a question of money. It’s a question of being creative and finding solutions. And the best is to do this together with those parents of those children because it’s not sufficient to just say, ‘oh, here we have something good that we could do for your child.’ No. Parents have to see that this school really cares. It has to be on an individual basis.

TMD: What do you want to tell college students?

KC: Vote and also be cognizant of what you vote for at the end of the ballot. The school board is typically something most people have almost randomly picked, and students should be informed and especially vote for me. Because I know what I’m doing. I know they basically should vote and they should also particularly not vote for anybody who is already on the school board because the current school board was in charge and did not control the superintendent as they should. So they basically were nodding off everything. So everybody who is currently on the school board should not be re-elected.

TMD: Thank you. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Cortina: Ann Arbor used to be, you know, the lightning house school district in Michigan. We’re not anymore. We have to get it to come back to that. And that can be done.

Daily News Reporter Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu.