Christopher Taylor

The Michigan Daily: Can you tell me about yourself and your background leading up to your tenure as Mayor?

Christopher Taylor: I came to Ann Arbor in 1985 to college — to music school. I have a vocal performance degree, and also ended up getting a degree through LSA in English, and ultimately I became interested in American history. I came here for graduate school — for American history — where I worked on a dissertation in connection with American legal history, and so I went to law school to help that out along the way. I decided, eventually, that I liked law more than history, so I became a lawyer. I now work at a law firm on Main Street, where my practice of law tends to be in small business representation and estate. I have two kids. One was a graduate from U-M in political science, the other is at school out east at Middlebury. My wife is a townie, and we live on the same block as both sets of our parents.

TMD: How has your background prepared you for this next term?

CT: I’ve served on city council for six years, as mayor for eight years, so I have a pretty good sense of the job. I have an understanding of course about the ebbs and flows of the city’s experience, and I’m used to engaging with residents and colleagues and staff and external experts on all sorts of matters that have come before us. My focus has been pretty consistent over the course of that time to improve basic services and enhance quality of life. I’ve been working with what the city has been working to accomplish, and I’m hopeful that we’ll have another four years.

TMD: What are some of the most important points on your platform?

CT: One thing I’ve learned is that single-issue dominance doesn’t really exist in a local government. We have to do everything, and we have to do everything well. I believe that my job as mayor, and our task as the municipal organization, is to improve basic services and enhance quality of life. The basic services side means we need to continue to improve the roads and, with the road bond that we’ve just passed, you’ll see a lot of construction over the next two years.

We need to make sure that the water continues to be clean, delicious, affordable and delivered safely, and we need to make sure that our stormwater system continues to improve. We need to make sure that police and fire continue to show up when you call them and that, when they do, they provide public safety in a positive and professional manner. We need to make sure that our parks are clean.

With respect to affordability, probably the primary point of entry is land use and housing. We as a municipal organization have an opportunity to take action with respect to housing and we will. We have another 10 councilmember-identified city-owned parcels that are suitable for building affordable housing and, if I’m there, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we do that enthusiastically. Right now we’re also focusing on transit corridors. I’m excited about the work that we are doing to enable people on transit corridors to build substantially more dense, residential, mixed-use developments that would allow people to come in and out of town more easily without a car, because it’s on transit corridors.

With respect to equity, that is multivariable. Lots of points of impact, but one thing I’d like to emphasize is on our response. Not every call to 911 is an emergency. And that’s because folks don’t always want police officers showing up. Our police officers are well trained, and they do their best, but they’re not experts in all things. We need to make sure that when it’s not an emergency involving crime or where government help is warranted that we have a separate number for people to call to get a government response that will not involve a sworn officer. That’s really important.

Finally, if there’s one thing that is the priority, it’s sustainability. We have a citywide goal with the A2Zero plan to accomplish community-wide carbon neutrality by the year 2030. We’re not going to solve the problem on our own, but there’s a moral obligation to do our part.

TMD: In the past, there have been allegations about lack of transparency within the Ann Arbor City government. If elected, what would be your route to make a more transparent government and to address these allegations?

CT: We are incredibly transparent. We have courts, we have community engagement, we have open meetings, and we have FOIA. We have established plans that go through courts and commissions in the center are approved by city council and implemented by staff. We go out to residents and community members and stakeholders all the time consistently and earnestly to evaluate their experiences with the city. I’d put our transparency up against anyone’s.

TMD: As the housing market in Ann Arbor has continued to increase in price, what is your plan to fight housing insecurity?

CT: The best way to fight housing insecurity is to build more housing that is affordable and attainable. That’s exactly what I intend to work towards. With respect to affordable housing, I’m looking to build anywhere, but I’m looking to work to build anywhere between 100 to 150 units of new permanent affordable housing throughout the city on city-owned parcels reserved for persons who make between zero and 60% of the area median income.

For folks who make between 0% and 30% of the area median income, they will have supportive services provided on site to do what we can to have these folks be successful, to get these folks employed, to receive medical services, mental health services. And not every person who experiences housing insecurity does so because of mental health. There are a wide variety of reasons why people have insecurity, so we need to make sure that there are a lot more houses that do not work through federal programs that are nevertheless attainable. So we need to expand supply with rigor and determination.

Eric Lipson

The Michigan Daily: Can you tell me about yourself and your background leading up to your candidacy for mayor?

Eric Lipson: Well, I’ve always been politically active, especially environmental causes. In Ann Arbor, I’ve been on the Planning Commission and the housing Board of Appeals … I graduated from U of M law school. My first legal job was at Student Legal Services, so I’m very familiar with the issues facing students. That’s one of the reasons why I’ve also been an advocate for students in the city administration in front of council, in particular areas of safety regarding lighting and crosswalks and bikeways in student areas, which I feel are neglected because students are not well-represented in the electorate right now. Part of the reason that they’re not is because we have partisan elections, unlike all but two cities in Michigan. All the other cities have nonpartisan elections. The topics that city governments have to deal with are not partisan — lighting, safety, roads. The effect of partisan elections is only to disenfranchise students who are not here in the August primary. If they were nonpartisan elections, the election would actually be in November. So one of the reasons I’m running is to give students a voice and a choice in November.

TMD: How has your background prepared you for this position?

EL: I’m a lawyer and have practiced law for 35 or 40 years. Most of my career has been spent running nonprofits, for example, Ann Arbor’s Recycle and Reuse Center. And then I’ve run summer camps and outdoor education programs for the Fresh Air Society of Detroit. And my last job was running the Inter-Cooperative Council (ICC), one of the student housing co-ops.

TMD: What are some of the most important points on your platform?

EL: One of my platform points is to increase the amount of rental housing inspectors. That was brought to my attention after a CSG meeting by a student who came to me and said she had done a survey of student housing in the area and how deplorable it was. Then I went further and discovered that for 25,000 housing units, there are only five housing inspectors, whereas for the sustainability office, we have 12 staff members. I think that’s something that’s out of balance, and if I’m elected mayor, I will try to correct that in the upcoming budget year.

I’m also concerned again that student areas are neglected because the student voice is being ignored, because of the time of elections. Students don’t have a choice because they’re not here in August during the primaries. There’s not even a Republican running for mayor in Ann Arbor. A Republican candidate generally has zero chance, and so again, it doesn’t make sense. Partisan elections only favor the incumbents. And I think that that’s wrong.

As to areas like lighting, especially, for example, Packard between State Street and East Stadium Boulevard is a 24/7 pedestrian area students are using all the time. And yet it is underlit and dangerous. And although getting better lighting on that corridor has been on the schedule for several years, every year it keeps getting deferred. Why is that? Well, again, students or student voices are not being heard, or student interests are not being represented.

The other thing that is of extreme importance to me is the Gelman dioxane plume. Right now we have the opportunity to call in the Environmental Protection Agency and to declare the area a Superfund site. If it’s declared a Superfund site, the EPA has the capacity to make the polluter pay. Instead, the course that we’ve taken and that the city has taken has been a litigation course. I’m a lawyer, I can tell you that we’ve wasted more money on lawyers than we have spent on mitigating or correcting the process right now. All we do is mitigate, so in other words, if your well is contaminated by dioxane, which hundreds of wells have been, instead of trying to clean up the problem we are only giving those people city water by extending the water lines to their homes. But that solution is not correcting the problem, and the EPA has the power to correct the problem. I have been a member of the Coalition for Action and Remediation of Dioxane for six years. We have been advocating even before that that the EPA step in, but the current mayor and administration has been very reticent, and their espoused reason for that has been their fears that this would affect property values. And I reject that because it has been proven in past cases where the EPA comes in and declares an area of Superfund site and property values have declined, they have then rebounded because people know that the EPA is coming in and something is being done. I think this is an urgent situation and foot dragging and litigation is not the way to go.

Another thing I would like to see is a set of guidelines for council and mayor to have conflict of interest rules and transparency for their clientele. We’ve had some cases where labor unions have, or I should say contracts have, been taken away from the low bidders and given to labor unions, or I should say companies, which were unionized. I’m a big fan of labor unions, but I’m not a fan of labor unions buying politicians. The mayor has received $25,000 from a coalition of different labor unions and that, I believe, has affected the course of the policy in the city, and I think that that’s wrong. So I’m concerned that we don’t we don’t know who the mayor is funded by. I’m not accusing the mayor of the fact that his clients are the big developers besides his donors. And because there is no transparency required, there’s no conflict of interest disclosure requirements, there’s a problem.

TMD: In the past, there have been allegations about lack of transparency within the Ann Arbor City government. If elected, what would be your route to make a more transparent government and to address these allegations?

EL: There’s a lack of transparency, and I would propose that there would be conflict of interest and financial disclosure rules, and that would take care of a lot of the problems because then people would have more confidence that, even if there is nothing happening, that there is no corruption right now. The fact that no elected officials have to disclose that creates a lack of confidence. So this would, among other things, just give people more confidence that their elected leaders were not profiting from their actions, which is what the current people are being accused of in the current council. In particular, not the current council, but the incoming council, are all represented by the same campaign manager, they’re getting funding from the same sources, they have overall the same treasurer. It’s become a monolithic machine in Ann Arbor, which doesn’t allow for alternative voices. And that’s also very dangerous. That’s another reason why I’m running, in effect, perhaps to be the loyal opposition.

TMD: As the housing market in Ann Arbor has continued to increase in price, what is your plan to fight housing insecurity?

EL: Part of my career has also been spent developing shelters for homeless and displaced people. I have a company called New House Research which builds a building called the DECA Dome, which is an easily built temporary and insulated structure. We’ve used them in California and in Washington State. This houses homeless people in encampments, where they are given not only shelter, but wraparound services, social services, job placement and psychiatric assistance, all those issues which are related to homelessness, because homelessness, of course, is not just caused by people losing their jobs. This is a model which has been used all over the country. There’s a company called Pallet Shelters, which have set up on church property and on vacant city property, these small encampments of temporary housing that will hopefully help people go from there to more permanent housing, but at least they’re off the streets. The other thing I’ve said before was that if we have more housing inspectors in Ann Arbor, they’ll be able to actually inspect on the right cycle and eliminate that delay and increase the housing stock. I have to applaud the current council for having passed the right to renew. I think it will probably be challenged in court by the by the landlords, but I think it is a step in the right direction because as I said when speaking in front of the council in favor of the right to renew, that tenant rights are human rights, student rights are human rights, not just landlord-tenant relations.

I would like to, at this point, again, propose that there be more cooperative-type housing for students that, for example, the ICC could expand. And one other thing that is now happening is that there’s the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which has just allocated $52 million to help house people in what they called “the missing middle.” That means people who are making too much money to qualify for assisted housing and don’t have enough money to actually buy a house. So this would be a way of giving those people an extra boost so that they can then buy housing, and not just be relegated to rental housing, which is sort of what we’re talking about now, which has been the solution. I don’t think that the market based solutions are going to work in Ann Arbor, because Ann Arbor is just a small part of the larger housing market. Nationally, there are people moving to Ann Arbor from all over the country for the quality of life and the medical care, and these people are affluent people. So that is leaving behind those people who are not so affluent, and the current administration is just trying to upzone properties to create downtown-type developments with high-rise housing, rental housing, but without any incentives or requirements for affordability or sustainability. And though they talk about sustainability, they’re allowing developers to build without any of those requirements, we’re talking about locking in these problems for the next 50 years while for these buildings rather than saying, “you’ve got to heat with electricity” or saying, “if you heat with electricity, we will give you an incentive: you can go higher or you can you can have more density.” The current mayor and council are talking about affordability but then not really taking the steps to make it happen.

Daily News Editor Shannon Stocking can be reached at sstockin@umich.edu.