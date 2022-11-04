Photo courtesy of Yousef Rabhi

In preparation for the midterm elections, The Michigan Daily sat down with County Comissioner for Michigan district 8 candidates. State representative Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, will face Leslie Shannon, the Republican candidate. Following the redrawing of county districts in 2021, District 8 covers Ann Arbor’s downtown area.

Yousef Rabhi:

The Michigan Daily: What is your title and pronouns, what are you running for and where are you from?

Yousef Rabhi: My name is Yousef Rabhi and I am currently the democratic floor leader in the Michigan House of Representatives and state representative from the 53rd district. And pronouns are he/him. Born and raised in Washtenaw County, and actually was born at home in Ypsilanti in Normal Park. That’s the neighborhood that my family lived in and grew up, between Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor, and have been here basically my whole life. I went to Ann Arbor public schools and University of Michigan for my undergraduate degree.

TMD: Why are you interested in running for this position?

YR: I was a county commissioner for six years before serving in the State House of Representatives. And really, local government is an area where I am deeply passionate. And part of the reason for that is that local government is where everyday citizens have the biggest impact and where we, as a people, as a community, can really have our vision for what we want implemented. I found that being in Lansing and in the minority, it’s obviously difficult to push the kinds of progressive changes that I believe are necessary in order to move our state forward. Obviously, there have been some notable successes and I think my time in Lansing has been definitely productive and well spent, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity, if I’m elected, to be able to actually start some new programs and to basically revive some of the programs that I had worked on when I was a county commissioner previously.

TMD: How have your previous experiences prepared you for this position?

YR: Well, I’ve definitely learned over time. Being a state representative, I think I really expanded my scope of knowledge in terms of understanding not just how policy works but how government works and how different levels of government interact and work together. But I’ve also seen, to be honest with you, some of the bad parts of government. I’ve had, unfortunately, many experiences that have shown me that it is not uncommon for money to have a massive impact on policy, and I’ve seen the wealthy, well-connected and big businesses get more than their fair share while people are suffering in our communities. That has definitely hardened my resolve and my spine in terms of being able to withstand that level of pressure at the state level and being able to come out the other end with my sense of my moral compass and my sense of being on the right side of history on these issues.

I feel very good about the work that I was able to do in Lansing and staying above a lot of that. And I think that gives me a new platform to be able to come back to local government and scrutinize and evaluate the proposals that are before us to make sure that we’re making the right decision for the people. And that’s really what’s foundational to any work that I want to do at the county or any other government work: really centering our constituents, really centering the people over, you know, big business, over the wealthy, over the profit motive. It’s really putting people first, and that’s something that that I really want to continue to prioritize as as a county commissioner

TMD: Tell me about your platform. What are the most important points?

YR: There’s also a lot that I want to do when it comes to environmental sustainability. I think that the county has made some pretty significant strides in the last several years on that. And I would like to play a more active role in the county moving to basically be carbon free as a community, and I know that there’s goals in place, but I want to take an opportunity to help expand that and to make that approach more aggressive so that, at least in Washtenaw County, we’re looking at doing our part to to stem climate change. The environmental piece: there’s the piece about water, and water protection, land preservation. Those are all things that obviously, as a state representative, I’ve done a lot of work on, and I want to continue that work as a county commissioner. Like I said, affordable housing, access to ID, health care issues. Washtenaw County Government provides a massive amount of mental health services, especially to those that are on Medicaid in Washtenaw County. And so looking at ways to improve that service and expand the work that’s being done is definitely important. And then the last piece I’ll mention is on the criminal justice reform side. There’s a lot that is being done from the side of the county prosecutor, who I work very closely with, and I want to help support some of those efforts.

TMD: Is there anything you want to say to college students?

YR: What students are experiencing right now in terms of the high cost of education, the high cost of housing and the inflating costs of everything else. It is becoming more and more difficult to be a student and definitely nearly impossible to be a student from anything but an affluent background. And so the trends that we’re seeing on college campuses (are), worsening: levels of diversity and not just racial diversity, but economic diversity as well. These are real, real deep problems that we need to find really foundational solutions to, and I think it really comes down to a few issues, but one of them certainly is the disinvestment from a state level in particular, in our public universities, and as you see a decline in state funding for public universities, you see increases in tuition. This is something that I’ve done an immense amount of work on as a state legislator to try to make sure that tuition can not increase and maybe even become more affordable. And as a county commissioner, I think that there are ways that we can look at doing that in Washtenaw County and impacting that there. There are models across the state of other counties that have worked in the education and higher education space to make sure that there’s a direct line from high school to colleges and universities, and I think we have, really, an opportunity that is unique to watch my county, to do some of that. But then there’s also the piece, like I said, of housing, and that is sort of foundational to the student experience, because the price of housing is so high, and we absolutely need to find ways to bring that down. I could do a whole hour long interview with you on all the ideas that I have of how we can do that. You know, there are several that are directly at the disposal of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners that I was working on six years ago that I hope to reinvigorate those efforts, because I think there are some real low-hanging fruit opportunities for us to decrease the cost of housing in Washtenaw County, in the short-to-medium term. And I hope to have the opportunity to get involved in that as well.

TMD: Why should students vote for you?

YR: I was a student when I ran for office the first time back in 2010. I was a senior finishing up my last year at the University of Michigan, so my foundational experience in office was as a student. And so the issues that the student body faces are still sort of near and dear to my heart as a county commissioner for six years. For the last six years, I’ve been representing most of the campus area at a state level. There’s a little chunk of Kerrytown that’s not in my state rep district, but most of campus is, and now obviously this district would be, you know, student-centered as well. So I have centered students in a lot of the policy that I have been working on and student issues generally. Being a progressive champion in Lansing and fighting for the issues I just talked about, whether it’s housing or education, or even access to health care, is another big one as well. So, you know, I’ve been fighting the fight for and with students, and obviously I’ve been very responsive to student needs. Anytime student groups and students individually want to sit down and talk with me and talk about issues that are important to them, I’ve always made myself available and will continue to do that. There’s a tendency in politics to try to find the path of least resistance, but for me, it’s “how do you engage a body of students in helping to make the change that they want to see and not silencing their voices but amplifying them?” There’s a lot of vision and instead of telling people that they’re wrong or impractical, for me it’s always been about “how do we find ways of really amplifying those voices?” because change doesn’t happen unless people in the student body are there, actually making their voices heard. And so I think that’s foundational to anything, any change that we want to make in our society is really student voices. And that vision for our future that, in many ways, is unique to our student population.

Candidate Leslie Shannon did not respond in time for publication.