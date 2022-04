On Monday, March 21, MSW students, also known as the Master of Social Work students, gathered out on the Diag to rally support for the Payments for Placements (P4P) plan. Unlike other graduate students, MSW students do not receive compensation for their internships. Matt Daragay, the Central Student Government representative for the School of Social Work and co-chair of P4P, sat down with The Daily Weekly to discuss P4P’s demands.