The common discourse around American intervention in Syria inevitably addresses the Kurds and their historical struggle for sovereignty and self-determination. Of course, the United States is not interested in the implications of the struggle in any capacity — its main interest is in three factors: the extraction of Syrian oil (amassing more than $100 billion dollars stolen since the beginning of the war), the advancement of Israeli interests (which entail a vehement opposition to Iran, a staunch supporter of the Assad regime) and the delimitation of Russian intervention in the region (given that Russia has two military bases, one in the Syrian city of Tartus and another nearby the city of Jableh). Yet to properly address the question of American intervention in northern Syria, we must understand the political history of the Kurds.

The Assad regime has denounced Kurdish militias for supporting the United States and initiating a proto-annexation of northeastern Syria. However, it’s critical to recount the oppression that the Kurds faced in the Ba’ath era in order to decipher the Kurds’ allegiance to a foreign power.

With the initiation of the Ba’ath Arabization campaign in Iraq around the late 1960s, Kurds found themselves under an Arab cultural hegemony that resulted in persecution and ethnic cleansing. From village burnings to settlerism, the Kurdish identity was violently targeted by the Ba’ath ideology, which preached Arab nationalism and anti-imperialism. While that all happened in Iraq, Syria, under the leadership of Ba’ath leaders such as the late Hafez al-Assad and his son (and current dictator) Bashar al-Assad, pursued a similar line of oppression.

For instance, Human Rights Watch has noted the Syrian government’s consistent denial of Syrian citizenship to Kurds as a violation of international law. This creates an interesting scenario in which Kurds, who have no claim to a nationality other than Syrian, are trapped in Syria, where they face continuous persecution. That means that not only will they continue to be treated in a discriminatory fashion in the land of their birth, but they will lack the legal means to relocate to another country due to their lack of passports and documents.

With this historical background, it’s easy to see that the concept of a Kurdish state (namely Kurdistan) was initiated in Iraq. It’s also not difficult to see how an organization such as the Syrian Democratic Forces was able to garner various alliances across northern and eastern Syria (which has a large proportion of minority non-Arabs, such as Armenians and Turkmen).

Whenever a minority or an oppressed people in a country experience such a bloody history, there is a historical motif that’s familiar to everyone: Western intervention and the subsequent exploitation of the struggle. And this is precisely the case with the Kurds in Syria. The SDF is armed and funded by the United States and it works closely with American troops in establishing oil extraction sites. This symbiotic relationship allows the Kurds to fight against their oppressors and for the United States to profit from the rich oil fields in the north.

The situation, however, isn’t equally profitable for both sides, with the main reason being Turkey. The Kurds, having faced similar ethnic persecution in Turkey, formed dissenting political organizations such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, known as the PKK, in 1978, which aims to gain control of Kurdish areas of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. Given that the PKK’s sole goal of establishing a confederation of semi-autonomous Kurdish regions “threatens” the national security of Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has continuously worked to push the PKK out of Turkey and into Syria and Iraq since 2015. (It’s pivotal to note, additionally, that the fear of Kurdish nationalism is overblown and used primarily as a political scapegoat for Erdoğan’s poor economic management. Nonetheless, let’s focus on the discourse, even if it is partially propaganda).

Maintaining Turkey’s support as an ally is a top priority for the United States. This leaves the Kurds in a perilous situation: They are actively fighting against groups that are backed by the very same country that backs them. In 2019, for example, U.S. vice president Mike Pence was sent to negotiate with Turkey, resulting in the creation of a buffer consisting of a 130-kilometer stretch of the northeastern border some 30 kilometers into Syria, which forced the SDF to withdraw from that given area. The question then becomes: What are the United States’ interests? Is Turkey a more important ally than the Kurds?

This ethnic quagmire is all the while supervised and documented by the United States. What makes all of this especially ironic is the following: The SDF maintains close ties with the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States. In fact, the People’s Defense Units, known as YPG, was renamed to “Syrian Democratic Forces” by the United States in a superficial effort to dampen the group’s PKK links given the latter being on U.S. terrorist lists.

Well, if Obama’s “red line” policy was any indicator, it’s the same political apparatus of maintaining Israeli interests and profiting when possible. There’s no need to directly challenge the Assad regime if there’s profit in the instability. Moreover, the Kurds are simply a stepping stone to the United States’ opposition to Iran and Russia; once supporting the Kurds is no longer profitable for the United States, it will stop. We saw this in Iraq, when the West was quite supportive of Saddam Hussein. During the Iraq-Iran war, the United States supplied Hussein with battlefield intelligence and satellite pictures. However, as Hussein’s regime threatened the United States’ control over oil and preservation of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, his country was suddenly harboring “weapons of mass destruction.”

On a much smaller scale, we can see how groups such as the SDF will be tossed aside when the United States chooses to re-articulate their “terrorist” status. Some political analysts have even argued that American support for the Syrian Kurds is a benefit to Erdoğan. This means that Erdoğan can leverage the terrorism and fear of the Kurds for political gains. The orchestrated narrative around the Kurds being some existential threat to Turkey is blatantly false, but it nourishes Erdoğan politically. It allows for a discourse that fixates on the paradoxical concept of regulating the Kurds and advocating for their right to self-determination, while never thoroughly addressing the fact that Turkey and the United States are much more politically aligned than the SDF and the United States are. This creates a fragile political environment in which the SDF serves a very limited role that will likely not allow for Kurdistan to manifest itself in Syria. Perhaps there’s a more pragmatic argument to be made about the benefits of Western support nonetheless, but I’d argue it’s momentary and quite uncertain for the future.

Tensions rise to this day. On Sept. 18, the SDF clashed with Turkish groups, leaving some 13 soldiers from the Syrian opposition dead. On Aug. 28, U.S.-allied Arab and Kurdish soldiers clashed, leaving three dead in Deir el-Zour. With many more factors at play (such as Russian jet military drills, Iranian support and Israeli bombing of the Syrian capital), it’s difficult to predict the future of the Kurds, given that their substantial support is contingent on various lemmas. Not to mention that we’ve already seen the fragility of this support under Trump’s administration, which withdrew support for the Kurds momentarily. This adds yet another caveat to the American support of the Kurds — the American administration in charge.

The question of nationhood for the Kurds is multiplex: They are facing active persecution from the north (due to Turkey) and the south (due to the Syrian regime), all the while being militarized by the United States, which holds Turkey to be an ally (allowing for a semi-management from Turkey on the Kurdish situation in Syria). Is establishing a Kurdish region in northern Syria possible? Given that the United States has at least 17 bases in Syria (and given that a top American general urged for the continuous occupation just last year), it’s possible that Kurdistan could converge with American priorities in the region. But considering Turkey’s interests, it’s unlikely; it’s much more probable that they will be loosely managed in the chaos of the instability.

Ammar Ahmad is an Opinion Columnist from Damascus, Syria, and he writes about international politics and American culture. You can reach him at ammarz@umich.edu.