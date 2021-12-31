After 12 days off, the Michigan men’s basketball team’s rust was evident. On the offensive end, it went stretches without making a basket. On the defensive end, it surrendered 13-0 runs and gave up big leads. These mishaps gave the Wolverines (7-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) their fifth loss of the season in a 85-71 loss to the University of Central Florida (9-2 overall, 1-0 AAC).

Neither team was able to pull ahead for long. It took the Wolverines some time to get going, until graduate guard Eli Brooks was able to knock down two 3-pointers. However, each time Michigan scored points, the Knights quickly answered on the other end.

Michigan opened a five point lead on a 5-0 run sparked by Brooks and freshman forward Moussa Diabate. Diabate used his height to back down defenders in the paint, while also capitalizing on his improved mid-range game. UCF guard Darian Green Jr. stopped the run by answering with a three that sparked the Knights. Green finished the first half with a game-high 16 points.

The Wolverines struggled to contain Green in the first half, but they were able to dominate UCF on the glass, out-rebounding the Knights 25-18. Although a tall team, UCF was only able to contain sophomore center Hunter Dickinson for so long. Midway through the first half, Dickinson backed down four defenders en route to a dunk that put Michigan up seven and silenced the crowd.

The momentum swung back and forth in the half, with the Knights carrying it into the buzzer despite Michigan holding on to a 35-31 lead.

UCF’s momentum didn’t last long.

Coming out of the half, senior guard Devante Jones quickly hit a three. After great ball movement and a smooth assist by Brooks, Dickinson dunked over the Knights’ defenders. On the ensuing UCF inbound pass, Jones stole the ball, which led to a Brooks put-back. Michigan’s lead pushed to 12 points and the Wolverines were in full control, rust completely shaken from the offense.

However, it all flipped when Michigan’s defense fell into a rut. Five minutes into the second half, the Knights defense turned into offense when a Brooks 3-pointer was blocked and immediately ran back the other way for a dunk. On the ensuing inbound pass, UCF stole the ball and made an easy layup. On the next Knight possession, Michigan committed a foul, giving UCF a 3-point play. This all occurred in the middle of a 13-0 run for the Knights.

The Wolverines’ lead was squandered and they found themselves trailing for the first time since the beginning of the first half.

The offensive onslaught from UCF didn’t end. Despite having one of the best games of his Michigan career, Jones couldn’t resuscitate the Wolverine offense.

The Knights hit another three with 3:30 remaining to stretch their lead to nine. Michigan’s comeback appeared to have a chance at some life when freshman guard Kobe Bufkin made a three, but any hope was quickly snuffed out by two 3-pointers at the other end. A poor pass resulted in yet another easy fast break for UCF.

Despite having four players score in double figures, Michigan’s defense couldn’t overcome the Knights’s shooting, where they went 12-for-20 from beyond the arc on the day and a perfect 8-for-8 in the second half.

In the end, rust can’t explain away the faults made by Michigan’s defense throughout the contest. That responsibility falls squarely on the Wolverines’ shoulders.