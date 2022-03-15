Celestial Motion

Hi everyone, Andy here with this semester’s second monthly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.

The month starts with the new moon in Pisces on March 2. New moons are generally a time of rejuvenation, and they mark the beginning of a new cycle. Pisces is a very imaginative and emotional sign, meaning that this new moon places emphasis on introspection and aspirations for the future. Now is a good time to spend time by yourself and reflect.

On March 6, both Mars and Venus enter Aquarius. Venus, the planet of love, pushes us to be more independent and free in our romantic pursuits. We may develop feelings that seem abnormal to us, and friendships begin to feel just as important as romantic relationships. Mars, the planet of passion, gives us the energy to achieve our goals through out-of-the-ordinary means and use a more objective approach compared to Mars’s previous transit through Pisces. Teamwork and collaboration are also very important at this time.

This month, the moon becomes full in Virgo on March 18. While new moons are associated with beginnings, full moons bring about endings. This could indicate the final culmination of a work project or a great progression in romance. With the full moon in Virgo, now is the time to tidy up both our physical living spaces and internal emotions. This is a good opportunity to mindfully take care of yourself.

When the sun leaves Pisces on March 20, Aries season begins. The sun in Aries brings a much livelier energy than the self-reflective Pisces season. Now is the time for impulse as we unabashedly strive to achieve anything we desire. However, Aries’s reckless energy can lead us to be short-sighted and temperamental when things don’t work out the way we want them to. Finally, Mercury also enters Aries on March 27, compounding Aries sun’s energy. Our communication may be blunt and direct, and we may feel the need to make decisions faster than normal. However, we may focus less on objectivity and fall victim to impatience.

Aries

This month starts with some much needed tranquility. The new moon in Pisces and your twelfth house is encouraging you to take time to rest and recharge. Venus and your ruling planet, Mars, enter Aquarius and your eleventh house of friendships together. Now is the time to invest time in your social groups and show that you care about them. The full moon in Virgo and your sixth house, much like the new moon, place a lot of emphasis on rest and self-care. All of this quiet time should give you ample energy to fully let loose when Aries season begins. With the sun in your sign and your first house, you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Mercury also enters your sign and your first house, uplifting your voice in intellectual and casual scenarios because people value your thoughts and ideas.

Taurus

While Taureans often enjoy relaxing nights in, this month’s new moon in Pisces and your eleventh house of friendships may make you feel more inclined to attend events and expand your social circle. When Mars and your ruling planet Venus both move into Aquarius and your tenth house of career and ambition, you may become invigorated with passion about a project at work. You may also place more importance on budgeting and spending responsibly. While you focus on your career, the full moon in Virgo and your fifth house of passion is reminding you to take breaks and take care of yourself. The sun and mercury in Aries and your twelfth house of intelligence and communication may encourage you to recharge your energy by spending time with your loved ones. Be open to spontaneity because enjoyable moments may arise when you least expect them.

Gemini

Your professional goals will step into the spotlight under the new moon in Pisces and your tenth house of career and ambitions. You may find new opportunities in your career at this time. When Mars and Venus both enter Aquarius and your ninth house of philosophy, you may find personal fulfillment through obtaining knowledge. You may feel more inclined to travel or pursue new intellectual areas of interest. With the full moon in Virgo and your fourth house of home and family, you may benefit from reorganizing your space and even getting rid of clutter that you’ve been reluctant to relinquish. When the sun and your ruling planet Mercury move into Aries and your eleventh house of friendships, the ideas and perspectives you absorb from the people around you can help you learn more about both yourself and the world.

Cancer

With the new moon in your ninth house of philosophy, you may become interested in travel or new academic topics for the pursuit of intellectual curiosity. Mars and Venus both enter Aquarius and your eighth house of rebirth at the same time. You may find the energy to undergo some type of transformation you’ve been thinking about. Your relationship with shared things or spaces may also change as you draw more well-defined and mutually beneficial boundaries between you and others. When the moon becomes full in Virgo and your third house of intelligence and communication, now is the time to reply to texts or emails you’ve been avoiding. Get ready to break out of your shell when the sun and Mercury both enter Aries and your tenth house of career and ambition. Cancers can be soft spoken and passive, but this is the time for you to assert your true desires, especially in professional spaces.

Leo

The new moon represents a new cycle, and its energy is compounded by the moon’s position in Pisces and your eighth house of rebirth. Now is the time to let go of hesitations that tie you to the past and find the energy to start new projects or connect with new people. When Mars and Venus both enter Aquarius and your seventh house of partnerships, you have ample opportunity to make new connections (especially romantic ones) and continue to develop your existing relationships. This is also a great time to work on creative projects. The full moon in Virgo and your second house is pushing you to keep your budget in mind and spend your money responsibly. When the sun and Mercury enter Aries and your ninth house of philosophy, you should pursue your intellectual curiosities and spend time conversing with others can certainly help you realize new ideas. However, be mindful of burnout.

Virgo

This month’s new moon in Pisces and your seventh house of partnerships encourages you to seek out new romantic or professional connections. You may also reach new depths with your current relationships. Mars and Venus both enter Aquarius and your ruling house, the sixth house of health and organization. In the frenzy of maintaining a meticulous exterior appearance, you may not be cleaning up your internal issues. Now is the time to introspect and sweep away the insecurities you’ve been avoiding. This month, the light of the full moon in your first house of the self shines upon your sign. Now is the time to be confident and authentic in all areas of your life. When the sun and Mercury enter Aries and your eighth house of rebirth, you should speak your innermost desires into the world and shed your constraints to become wholly your ideal self.

Libra

The new moon in Pisces and your sixth house of organization will have you re-examining your routines and prioritizing your own health in the face of new external challenges. When Mars and your ruling planet Venus enter your fifth house of passion, now is a good time to seek out new romantic prospects or spend time developing your current relationship. This is also a good time to focus on finishing your creative projects. The moon becomes full in your twelfth house of subconsciousness, encouraging you to take some time for yourself and think about your own identity outside of external influences. Finally, the sun and Mercury enter Aries and your seventh house of partnerships. Similar to the Mars and Venus sign changes, this is a good time to meet new people and deepen your existing romantic, platonic and professional relationships.

Scorpio

Under the light of the new moon in Pisces and your fifth house of passion, you may suddenly realize a creative idea or uncover a spark of romantic connection. Mars and Venus enter Aquarius and your fourth house of home and family, indicating that you should spend some time reconnecting and developing your relationships with family and childhood friends. You may also want to clean your home. The full moon in Virgo and your eleventh house of friendships may make you question if the people you surround yourself with are good for you. You shouldn’t feel obligated to continue spending time with a group that doesn’t support you and your goals. When the sun and Mercury both enter Aries and your sixth house of health and organization, you should reorganize your home and examine your daily routines to make sure that you have time to adequately nurture your mind.

Sagittarius

While Sagittarians are always chasing new aspirations, this month’s new moon in Pisces and your fourth house of home and family is encouraging you to settle down and potentially make changes in your home life. When Mars and Venus both move into Aquarius and your third house of intelligence and communication, you should share your ideas with people who will appreciate them and help you explore your intellectual curiosities. By conversing with others, you may stumble upon new perspectives that can expand your own. Sagittarians are known to be spontaneous, but the full moon in Virgo and your tenth house of career and ambition is encouraging you to plan your career plans very carefully for maximum payoff. Finally, the sun and Mercury both enter Aries and your fifth house of passion. Now is a good time to foster new romantic connections or strengthen your current relationship. You may also be struck with new creative inspiration at this moment.

Capricorn

With the new moon in Pisces and your third house of intelligence and communication, now is a great time to let your voice be heard through new projects. You may also open your mind to new learning opportunities. When Mars and Venus both enter Aquarius and your second house of romance and finance, you should spend time fostering your relationships or seeking out new ones. You may also happen upon some financial blessings, but be careful not to spend frivolously. The moon becomes full in Virgo and your ninth house of philosophy and you may benefit from stepping back from your usual routine and ask yourself if you are being intellectually fulfilled by your current life. Finally, the sun and Mercury enter Aries and your fourth house of home and family, indicating that you should reach out to your loved ones and clearly communicate how you feel toward them.

Aquarius

New job opportunities or financial blessings may suddenly arrive with the new moon in Pisces and your second house of finances. Now is a great time to take initiative in your professional matters. Mars and Venus are both entering your sign and your first house of the self, indicating that you may be a lot more outgoing and energetic. This is also a good time for you to assert your desires and chase after what you want. The full moon in your eighth house is asking you to uncover your internal issues and insecurities that have been holding you back and let go of them. When the sun and Mercury both move into your third house of intelligence and communication, you should speak up for yourself because your voice is incredibly unique and important.

Pisces

With the new moon in your sign and your first house of the self, the spotlight is on you. Now is the time for you to seize opportunity and pursue your passions. Mars and Venus both enter Aquarius and your ruling house, the twelfth house of subconsciousness. Now is a good time to take time for yourself or spend time with your loved ones to regain your energy and cultivate new creative ideas. The full moon in Virgo and your seventh house of partnerships is pushing you to evaluate your relationship with relationships themselves. This is a good time to set boundaries and evaluate the level of commitment you are comfortable with. Finally, the sun and Mercury both move into Aries and your second house of romance and finance, encouraging you to enter more social situations and get to know people better. These transits also indicate that if you work hard and speak your mind, you may receive some financial blessings in return.

MiC Assistant Editor Andrew Nakamura can be reached at ajkn@umich.edu.